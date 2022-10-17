Read full article on original website
A Rare Find in This Trail-Blazing 107 Acres in Hopkins County
Call or text Janet Martin for more info, 903-243-0184. 🏡 🌾. This cattle-ready tract is fenced along the perimeter and contains three ponds. Two ponds are stocked for fishing. Property is located on a corner lot with one County Road being a dead-end road, giving you easy access. A unique investment opportunity to buy a farm that was in the family for several generations and is one of the few larger parcels this close to Sulphur Springs!
Vendor map and info for 53rd annual Hopkins County Stew
VENDOR MARKET INFO (spot map/ business/ goods):. 12 Long Lost Sister Boutique Women’s Wear & Accs. 13 Crystalline Creations Handcrafted Crystal Jewelry. 20 Tumblin’ Over You Tumblers, Keychains, Pens, Water Bottles. 21 These Heifers Gift Barn Women’s Wear & Accs. 22 Community Players T-Shirts, Firepit Raffle. 23...
Hopkins County Health Care Foundation names Vaughans as 2023 gala chairs
The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Board of Directors looks forward to the 2023 Gala Chairs, Whitney and Logan Vaughan, putting their spin on the time-honored tradition of the Lights of Life Gala. Whitney, a nutrition coach and former teacher, and Logan, managing partner of Chad’s Media, LLC as...
Chamber Connection for 10/19 by Butch Burney
Now is the time to get your tickets before the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, on Saturday, Oct. 22. This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for $28, if you buy them before Saturday. On Saturday, there will not be a four-ticket discount. You can purchase tickets at Alliance Bank locations, City National Bank locations, Texas Heritage National Bank and Pilgrim Bank, or at the Chamber office, 110 Main St. You can also purchase them online at HopkinsChamber.org.
LIFE’S FLAVORS 10/20- ALLISON LIBBY-THESING OF THE OAKS BED & BREAKFAST
We did not hit up Gilmer during their celebration but rather as they were getting ready for the big event. The Yamboree happens to fall on the same weekend as the Hopkins County Stew Festival, so the choices guests have to make for which amazing event they are going to attend is a tough one. Their festival is a week long celebration with events every day following up to the big event on Saturday. Be sure to check out the website to find the items you want to participate in.
Obituary for Miguel Cadena
Miguel Angel Cadena Ugalde passed away on October 18, 2022, in Mesquite, TX, at the age of 56. He was born on August 25, 1966, in Atizapan Mexico, Mexico, the son of Mario Cadena and Maria Ugalde Rojo. He married Alejandra Martinez on July 4, 2010, in Sulphur Springs, TX. He studied political science and worked as a used car salesman, bail bonds man, and a minister. He was a member of Casa de Paz in Paris, TX.
PJC announces 2022 Distinguished Alumni
Paris Junior College will celebrate its 98th Homecoming Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 3-5, and a major weekend highlight is the Distinguished Alumni Award Luncheon planned for Saturday, Nov. 5. The Distinguished Alumni Award is the highest honor bestowed on alumni and friends by the College, and Paris native Dr. J....
Obituary for Theresa Pennington
Graveside service for Theresa Howk Pennington, age 64 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Pennington passed away on October 18, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances -Sulphur Springs.
Many options for food and fun at 53rd annual Stew 2022
Almost 170 stew cook sites and projected perfect weather should make for a memorable 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival for the entire family on Saturday. The festival, presented by title sponsor Alliance Bank, will feature 168 cook sites of either chicken or beef stew, a Kids Zone, vendor market and more at Buford Park.
TxDOT Road Report for 10/18
Here’s a look at work planned in the district for the week starting Oct. 17, 2022. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 10/17
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. Our Ruth & Jack Gillis Women’s Imaging Center provided 20 free mammograms on Saturday, October 15th, as part of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s gift to our community (along with a donation from our hospital). They will hold another free clinic on October 29th. By the end of the month October, the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation will have provided 60 free mammograms to uninsured women over forty!
Help-A-Child Benefit 2022
Happening now: Help-A-Child benefit at the Hopkins County Civic Center. Loads of fun and profits go to Hopkins county kids in need!
City accepts $2.4 million grant for senior center
The city of Sulphur Springs has signed a $2.4 million grant contract today with the TDHCA for the Senior Citizens Center. The city will advertise for bids on Monday. We will award the contract for construction on December 06. “This has been a long process, but it will be worth...
Hopkins County 4-H Gives Back by AgriLife’s Johanna Hicks
National 4-H Week recognition has come to a close, but Hopkins County 4-H’ers are still going strong! Our County Extension staff feel strongly that we need to teach our youth to give back to the community, and that’s exactly what they are doing!. Throughout the month of October,...
Local fall, autumn and Halloween events 2022
If you’re anything like us then you love everything fall, autumn, and Halloween. Here’s a list we’ve put together of local pumpkin patches, trunk or treats and other fall fun activities to get you in the October mood!. October: Hay Bale Contestants displayed all over town during...
Obituary for Phyllis (Pepper) Carter
A graveside service for Phyllis (Pepper) Carter, age 73, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 2:30 P.M. on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Sharp Cemetery in Yantis, Texas with a visitation being held from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home in Sulphur Springs, Texas. Ms. Carter passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Christus Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler.
Obituary for Matt Matlock
Funeral service for Matt Matlock, age 54, of Saltillo, Texas, will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Danny Christenberry officiating and with Mike Umbaugh, Beau Orren, Daniel Elliot, Patrick Nichols, Rusty Garmin, and Brent Heflen serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour before the service, at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Mr. Matlock passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at his residence.
SSMS celebrates high achievers
Sulphur Springs Middle School recently spotlighted several students the first nine weeks for their outstanding achievement. 6th grade Sulphur Springs Middle School Spotlight award winners from left: Cason Cowden, Emeree Sappelt, Mya Anguiano, Presley Bland, Kimberlin Mejia, Nayeli Angel and Rayley Ruthart. 7th grade Sulphur Springs Middle School Spotlight award...
Delta County Cotton Harvest Festival 2022
Living in a small town is like living in a large family. Glad we got to be part of the Delta County family this week at the Delta County Cotton Harvest Festival!
List of hay bale locations 2022
All hay bales are located in Sulphur Springs unless otherwise stated. American Legend Aircraft Co.
