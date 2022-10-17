ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

Comments / 0

Related
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

A Rare Find in This Trail-Blazing 107 Acres in Hopkins County

Call or text Janet Martin for more info, 903-243-0184. 🏡 🌾. This cattle-ready tract is fenced along the perimeter and contains three ponds. Two ponds are stocked for fishing. Property is located on a corner lot with one County Road being a dead-end road, giving you easy access. A unique investment opportunity to buy a farm that was in the family for several generations and is one of the few larger parcels this close to Sulphur Springs!
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Chamber Connection for 10/19 by Butch Burney

Now is the time to get your tickets before the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, on Saturday, Oct. 22. This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for $28, if you buy them before Saturday. On Saturday, there will not be a four-ticket discount. You can purchase tickets at Alliance Bank locations, City National Bank locations, Texas Heritage National Bank and Pilgrim Bank, or at the Chamber office, 110 Main St. You can also purchase them online at HopkinsChamber.org.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

LIFE’S FLAVORS 10/20- ALLISON LIBBY-THESING OF THE OAKS BED & BREAKFAST

We did not hit up Gilmer during their celebration but rather as they were getting ready for the big event. The Yamboree happens to fall on the same weekend as the Hopkins County Stew Festival, so the choices guests have to make for which amazing event they are going to attend is a tough one. Their festival is a week long celebration with events every day following up to the big event on Saturday. Be sure to check out the website to find the items you want to participate in.
GILMER, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Miguel Cadena

Miguel Angel Cadena Ugalde passed away on October 18, 2022, in Mesquite, TX, at the age of 56. He was born on August 25, 1966, in Atizapan Mexico, Mexico, the son of Mario Cadena and Maria Ugalde Rojo. He married Alejandra Martinez on July 4, 2010, in Sulphur Springs, TX. He studied political science and worked as a used car salesman, bail bonds man, and a minister. He was a member of Casa de Paz in Paris, TX.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

PJC announces 2022 Distinguished Alumni

Paris Junior College will celebrate its 98th Homecoming Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 3-5, and a major weekend highlight is the Distinguished Alumni Award Luncheon planned for Saturday, Nov. 5. The Distinguished Alumni Award is the highest honor bestowed on alumni and friends by the College, and Paris native Dr. J....
PARIS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Theresa Pennington

Graveside service for Theresa Howk Pennington, age 64 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Pennington passed away on October 18, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances -Sulphur Springs.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

TxDOT Road Report for 10/18

Here’s a look at work planned in the district for the week starting Oct. 17, 2022. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 10/17

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. Our Ruth & Jack Gillis Women’s Imaging Center provided 20 free mammograms on Saturday, October 15th, as part of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s gift to our community (along with a donation from our hospital). They will hold another free clinic on October 29th. By the end of the month October, the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation will have provided 60 free mammograms to uninsured women over forty!
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Phyllis (Pepper) Carter

A graveside service for Phyllis (Pepper) Carter, age 73, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 2:30 P.M. on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Sharp Cemetery in Yantis, Texas with a visitation being held from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home in Sulphur Springs, Texas. Ms. Carter passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Christus Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Matt Matlock

Funeral service for Matt Matlock, age 54, of Saltillo, Texas, will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Danny Christenberry officiating and with Mike Umbaugh, Beau Orren, Daniel Elliot, Patrick Nichols, Rusty Garmin, and Brent Heflen serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour before the service, at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Mr. Matlock passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at his residence.
SALTILLO, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

SSMS celebrates high achievers

Sulphur Springs Middle School recently spotlighted several students the first nine weeks for their outstanding achievement. 6th grade Sulphur Springs Middle School Spotlight award winners from left: Cason Cowden, Emeree Sappelt, Mya Anguiano, Presley Bland, Kimberlin Mejia, Nayeli Angel and Rayley Ruthart. 7th grade Sulphur Springs Middle School Spotlight award...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Sulphur Springs, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
484K+
Views
ABOUT

Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!

 http://frontporchnewstexas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy