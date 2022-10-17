ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony Davis fires back at Charles Barkley over unflattering nickname

Anthony Davis is getting into it with his fellow NBA 75 member. The Los Angeles Lakers star Davis spoke to the LA Times’ Broderick Turner in an interview this week. In the interview, Davis hit back at the pejorative nickname given to him by TNT’s Charles Barkley — “Street Clothes,” a reference to Davis often being hurt and in street clothes on the bench.
TNT Signs Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Ernie Johnson, Shaq to Extensions

As revealed by the network, host Ernie Johnson and the expert panel of Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal have each received long-term contract extensions. Barkley’s deal is for 10 years and between $100 million and $200 million, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Barkley still has three years left on his current contract.
Wilt Chamberlain Said Playing In Boston Garden Was Like: "Going To One Of The Old Roman Amphitheaters Where They Threw The Christians To The Lions"

Wilt Chamberlain vs. Bill Russell is one of the most iconic rivalries that the NBA has ever seen. While the ultimate rivalry between Bill and Wilt became one-sided due to the incredible championship success that Russell had with his Boston Celtics. While Chamberlain won a title with 2 different teams, his 2 career titles don't even come close to Russell's 11.
Charles Barkley's First Reaction After Signing $100 Million Deal With TNT: "I'm Not Gonna Lie... This Is A Life Altering Deal."

The new NBA season tips off on Tuesday night and fans of the league are amped to see their favorite players back in action. It's going to be a season like no other, with lots of narratives to look forward to going into the season. And if there's one group of people that NBA fans love to watch breaking down those narratives, it's the Inside The NBA crew on TNT.
Stephen A. Smith Goes Off After JJ Redick Says The Brooklyn Nets Are Not Title Contenders: "You’re Going To Regret That, Brother. It’s Not A Good Day For You, JJ Redick.”

After all that the Nets have endured over the past year, you cannot deny that they have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA. With Kevin Durant , Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, and a strong supporting cast around them, the Nets certainly have enough talent to challenge any team in the league.
USC football dodges a bullet with Jordan Addison injury update

Every USC football fan held their breath when they saw star wide receiver Jordan Addison making his way to the injury tent during Saturday’s 43-42 loss to Utah. Addison appeared to suffer a lower-body injury when a Utah player rolled up on him while attempting to make a tackle. On Tuesday, Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley spoke to the media, providing an update on the status of Addison, per Ryan Kartje of The Los Angeles Times.
‘That’s what makes us great’: Zion Williamson gushes on Pelicans weapons after throttling Kevin Durant, Nets

Zion Williamson couldn’t be prouder of his New Orleans Pelicans teammates after they destroyed the Brooklyn Nets with a balanced effort in their season opener. Williamson made an emphatic return to the NBA after missing out the whole 2021-2 campaign due to a foot injury, banking 25 points on top of nine rebounds, three assists and four steals. However, they wouldn’t have been able to beat the Nets 130-108 had it not for the contributions of the rest of the starters and their bench.
Gordon Hayward Dropped Jaws With A New Look

Gordon Hayward of the Charlotte Hornets doesn’t get as much media attention as he used to but he is still a valued part of his team. A rash of injuries has slowed him down and he isn’t close to the player he once was. But he’s still known...
Ben Simmons’ Preseason Came To An Embarrassing End

All eyes have been on Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets during the preseason. It has been a long time since fans have seen Simmons play professional basketball, as he sat out half a season with the Philadelphia 76ers last year and then didn’t play a single game with the Nets after being traded due to a lower back injury.
