Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham: Man Harassed Motorist & Punched Vehicle

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Shoppers World yesterday for a “hazard” according to the police log. According to the police spokesperson, an “unidentified male approached a vehicle asking for money. The male punched the trunk of the vehicle after being told no.”. The incident...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Thief Smashes Vehicle Window

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a motor vehicle burglary that happened yesterday, October 19. It was reported at 5:07 p.m. at Saucier and Naples Street. A thief broke a vehicle window and stolen a pocketbook, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. Framingham Police have no suspects at...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

4-Vehicle Crash Involving School Bus Wednesday

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a 4-vehicle crash, involving a school bus, yesterday, October 19. The crash happened at 4:40 p.m. on Fountain Street at the school bus yard. A school bus was one of the four vehicles involved in the rear-end 4-vehicle crash, said Framingham Police spokesperson...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Cash Stolen From Unlocked Vehicle

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Pond Street yesterday for a breaking & entering into a motor vehicle. Framingham Police said the vehicle was unlocked, and the thief took cash out of the vehicle. No suspect description or information is available. The incident was reported at 10:47 a.m....
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Man Steals $700 in Electronics

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a theft at Target yesterday, October 17. The theft was reported at 4:53 p.m. at 400 Cochituate Road. A male “shoplifter stole electronic equipment, valued an estimated $700, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. The suspect was described as a black male,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

Auburn Police investigating liquor store theft

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Auburn Police are seeking the public’s help to find a suspect and/or car in connection with a liquor store larceny of alcohol. Police said the male suspect threatened the clerk during the incident before fleeing in a blue Ford Ranger pickup truck. Anyone with information...
AUBURN, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Backpacks Stolen From Truck

FRAMINGHAM – Two backpacks were stolen from a truck in Framingham on Friday, October 14. The theft was reported at 2:40 p.m. at 100 Pond Street, according to the public police log. The two backpacks were “stolen from the truck cab,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens....
FRAMINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Police seek man who followed, robbed woman in South Boston

BOSTON – Boston police are asking for the public's help finding a man they say followed, robbed and punched a woman in South Boston earlier this month. The man is also wanted for a sexual assault about a week earlier. The sexual assault happened September 29 around 2:45 p.m. at E Street and West 4th Street.Then on October 4, Boston Police said the same suspect followed a victim from a convenience store before approaching her from behind and trying to steal her bag. He then displayed a knife, punched the woman in the face and fled.New surveillance photos show a suspect who is believed to be a Black man between 20-30 years-old. He was last seen wearing a dark leather jacket and dark pants.Police reminded people to be aware of their surroundings, especially when out at night.Boston police said you should try not to walk alone, avoid distractions like talking on the phone or listening to music, and keep your car keys in your hand to use as a weapon to ward off an attack.Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Boston Police.
BOSTON, MA
