Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tufts administration reports offensive graffiti on campusesThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
Annual Clery study reports crime, fire statisticsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Framingham Police: Business Sign Damaged in 2-Vehicle Crash
FRAMINGHAM – A sign on Route 9 was damaged, after a 2-vehicle crash on October 6, said Framingham Police. The crash was reported at 5;55 p.m. at 95 Worcester Road. “Business sign struck and damaged,” said the police spokesperson. There were no injuries, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. No...
Framingham: Man Harassed Motorist & Punched Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Shoppers World yesterday for a “hazard” according to the police log. According to the police spokesperson, an “unidentified male approached a vehicle asking for money. The male punched the trunk of the vehicle after being told no.”. The incident...
Framingham Police: Thief Smashes Vehicle Window
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a motor vehicle burglary that happened yesterday, October 19. It was reported at 5:07 p.m. at Saucier and Naples Street. A thief broke a vehicle window and stolen a pocketbook, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. Framingham Police have no suspects at...
4-Vehicle Crash Involving School Bus Wednesday
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a 4-vehicle crash, involving a school bus, yesterday, October 19. The crash happened at 4:40 p.m. on Fountain Street at the school bus yard. A school bus was one of the four vehicles involved in the rear-end 4-vehicle crash, said Framingham Police spokesperson...
Worcester police charge 3 in Webster Street warehouse shooting
WORCESTER — Three men have been arrested in connection with the shootings at a Webster Street warehouse Saturday morning. Six people were injured in the gunfire traced to 88 Webster St. Patriky Sampaio Gomes,...
Framingham Police: Thief Steal Generator, Tent, & Gas Tanks
FRAMINGHAM – A thief stole a generator, a tent, and a couple of gas tanks from a home at Garvey and Edmands Road yesterday, October 18. The theft was reported at 10:57 a.m. to Police. The items were stolen from the rear of a truck parked at the property,...
Man falls 20 feet from Route 1 overpass onto roadway in Danvers crash
A man who was involved in a collision on Route 1 in Danvers on Thursday morning was seriously injured after falling 20 feet onto Route 114, according to Massachusetts State Police. On Thursday morning at 9:18 a.m., state police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Route 1...
WCVB
Son of MBTA transit police chief pleads not guilty in deadly Everett shooting
WOBURN, Mass. — The son of the chief of the MBTA's Transit Police Department remains held without bail in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Everett, Massachusetts. Brian Green, 35, of Saugus, was arraigned Wednesday in Middlesex Superior Court following a Sept. 28 indictment on murder and...
Framingham Police: Cash Stolen From Unlocked Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Pond Street yesterday for a breaking & entering into a motor vehicle. Framingham Police said the vehicle was unlocked, and the thief took cash out of the vehicle. No suspect description or information is available. The incident was reported at 10:47 a.m....
Update: Police identify person of interest in case of stabbed 91-year-old activist
Update from 10/20/22: Authorities say they have identified the person of interest from the October 19th stabbing of activist Jean McGuire in Franklin Park. The person’s name has not been released at this time. Post from 10/19/22: Boston police are asking for public assistance locating a person of interest...
Framingham Police: Man Steals $700 in Electronics
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a theft at Target yesterday, October 17. The theft was reported at 4:53 p.m. at 400 Cochituate Road. A male “shoplifter stole electronic equipment, valued an estimated $700, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. The suspect was described as a black male,...
UMass Amherst student scammed at gas station on Route 9 by woman with checkbook
A card skimmer used at a gas station along Route 9 obtained credit/debit card information that withdrew money from a victim's account illegally.
whdh.com
Auburn Police investigating liquor store theft
AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Auburn Police are seeking the public’s help to find a suspect and/or car in connection with a liquor store larceny of alcohol. Police said the male suspect threatened the clerk during the incident before fleeing in a blue Ford Ranger pickup truck. Anyone with information...
Framingham Police: Backpacks Stolen From Truck
FRAMINGHAM – Two backpacks were stolen from a truck in Framingham on Friday, October 14. The theft was reported at 2:40 p.m. at 100 Pond Street, according to the public police log. The two backpacks were “stolen from the truck cab,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens....
Framingham Police Investigating Drug Activity Arrest 1 Woman
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were investigating drug activity in a Southside neighborhood and arrested one woman yesterday, October 17. Police arrested at 1:45 p.m. Rose Goguen, 50, with no known address. She was charged with trespassing and possession of a Class A drug,. “This was an investigation into possible...
Police Arrest Framingham Man For Unlicensed Operation of Motor Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man at 2:49 a.m. on Saturday, October 15, on a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Arrested at Bishop & Mansfield streets was Rodrigo Gomes, 41, of 32 Wilson Drive of Framingham. He was arrested on a charge of unlicensed...
ABC6.com
3 arrested after stolen car chase with Woonsocket police ends in crash
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men and a juvenile have been arrested after leading police on a chase that crossed state lines late Tuesday night. Woonsocket police said just after 8 p.m., the city’s flock camera system confirmed that a black Nissan Rogue was stolen. Soon after, an...
Driver Tells Framingham Police Males in Pick-Up Truck Shot at Her
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating an road incident. A woman said “some shot BB or pellet gun at her vehicle,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The suspects – two men, were in a white pick-up truck, said Lt. Mickens. There was no injuries...
Framingham Police: Thief Steals Wallet From Purse in Shopping Cart
FRAMINGHAM – Don’t leave your purse or pocketbook unattended while grocery shopping. Yesterday, a woman called police to report that her wallet was stolen out of her purse that was in a shopping cart at Trader Joe’s at 659 Worcester Road in Framingham. The woman’s credit card...
Police seek man who followed, robbed woman in South Boston
BOSTON – Boston police are asking for the public's help finding a man they say followed, robbed and punched a woman in South Boston earlier this month. The man is also wanted for a sexual assault about a week earlier. The sexual assault happened September 29 around 2:45 p.m. at E Street and West 4th Street.Then on October 4, Boston Police said the same suspect followed a victim from a convenience store before approaching her from behind and trying to steal her bag. He then displayed a knife, punched the woman in the face and fled.New surveillance photos show a suspect who is believed to be a Black man between 20-30 years-old. He was last seen wearing a dark leather jacket and dark pants.Police reminded people to be aware of their surroundings, especially when out at night.Boston police said you should try not to walk alone, avoid distractions like talking on the phone or listening to music, and keep your car keys in your hand to use as a weapon to ward off an attack.Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Boston Police.
