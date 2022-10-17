Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."Amarachi EzeuduMinneapolis, MN
Related
No. 16 Penn State vs. Minnesota expert score predictions from Lions247
No. 16 Penn State (5-1, 2-1) looks to bounce back from its first loss of the season when it faces unranked Minnesota (4-2, 1-2) in a White Out Game at Beaver Stadium Saturday. What follows are the Lions247 expert score predictions for the game, which is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on ABC.
Minnesota Football is the first offer for 2024 Esko athlete Koi Perich
"I had a great visit to Minnesota on Tuesday," 2024 Esko (Minn.) safety Koi Perich said to 247Sports. "I got to see the Gophers' campus, their facilities, got to watch a practice and when I spoke with head coach PJ Fleck afterwards, I got a full scholarship offer. But I loved watching their practice. They tried to recreate Penn State's atmosphere, so they were blasting music the whole time and all the coaches were waving towels on the sidelines. I also thought their campus and facilities were awesome. I loved it. Their campus is nice and organized, and their facilities are top of the line. It really make it special being there."
Minnesota Football extends a preferred walk-on offer to Holy Angels WR Chuck Gilbert
"I took an unofficial visit to Minnesota on Thursday and they offered me a preferred walk-on opportunity at the end of the visit," 2023 Minneapolis (Minn.) Holy Angels wide receiver Chuck Gilbert said to 247Sports. "We basically got there and got to look around and see the campus and their facilities. Then we got to go watch a practice, and then I met with the wide receiver's coach Matt Simon and head coach PJ Fleck, among some other coaches. Before we did a photo shoot before I left. It was a great visit, and I loved watching a practice. They had music going and I loved the energy during it."
McCutcheon's decision to step down after season leads to more questions
MINNEAPOLIS — Two days following Hugh McCutcheon's surprising mid-season announcement that this will be his final season as Minnesota's head volleyball coach, we are still left with more questions than answers. 'We'll talk about it at the end of the year," said Minnesota Head Coach Hugh McCutcheon when asked...
Twins catcher gifts scholarships to three MN students
MINNEAPOLIS — Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is giving back to the community through his scholarship program "Swing for the Fences," which recently awarded funds to a group of local students. Angel Zheng from Cannon Falls High School, Janaan Ahmed from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and Melina Figueroa from...
2 years ago, Minnesota had record-setting snow
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans love to talk about the 1991 Halloween blizzard, but just two years ago the Twin Cities saw its largest early season snow storm ever recorded. On Oct. 20, 2020, heavy snow descended on southern and central Minnesota, leaving 6 to 9 inches of snow. At MSP Airport, nearly 8 inches of snow was recorded. RELATED: Minnesota Weather: Record-Setting Snow Storm Drops Several Inches Across State Some of the other impressive snow totals were in Lakeville (9), Granite Falls (8), St. Cloud (7) and Red Wing (8)."Snowfall of this intensity so early in the season is especially unusual...
Eagles crush Stillwater to close out regular season
The fourth-ranked Eden Prairie Eagles cruised to a 35-14 win over previously undefeated and third-ranked Stillwater Wednesday night. The thorough domination of the Ponies puts the Eagles in strong contention for a No. 1 seed in the upcoming section playoffs. The Eagles’ defense set the tone on the opening series with Cade Hutchison’s interception of Stillwater [...]
MinnPost poll: Suburban voters now have more negative outlook on DFLers, Minnesota’s direction
Gov. Tim Walz has campaigned on a “One Minnesota” theme. But when it comes to voter attitudes, there could be three Minnesotas. A new October poll of 1,585 likely voters by MinnPost/Embold Research found an improving mood among likely voters surveyed in Minneapolis and St. Paul, a gloomy but largely unchanged one in Greater Minnesota and an outlook in the metro suburbs that is far worse than views in a similar June poll.
Minnesota gubernatorial candidates go on attack in debate
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Republican challenger Scott Jensen launched sharp attacks against Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday night over his handling of the violent unrest that followed the police killing of George Floyd, expressing incredulity when the Democratic incumbent said he was proud of how his administration responded. The two gubernatorial candidates also clashed over abortion, violent crime and a scandal involving $250 million stolen from a pandemic food-aid program. It was their only televised debate of the campaign. It was held at KTTC-TV in Rochester and also carried live by stations in Duluth, Fargo-Moorhead and Mankato, but it was available only by livestream in the Twin Cities. It was their first debate since FarmFest in southwestern Minnesota on Aug. 3. They’ll meet for their final scheduled debate Oct. 28 on Minnesota Public Radio. Here are some key takeaways: GEORGE FLOYD MURDER
mprnews.org
First significant rain in 8 weeks possible Sunday
It’s been more than seven weeks since significant rain has fallen in the Twin Cities and much of southern Minnesota. September was the driest on record for the Twin Cities dating back to 1871. A scant 24 one-hundredths of an inch (.24) fell at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September.
Minnesota Driver Clocked At 139 MPH
I have to think that this Isanti County Sheriff's officer had to wonder if his radar was malfunctioning. I tend to speed on occasion but nothing like this guy. I might do 10-12 over the limit, depending on traffic but 139 MPH is ridiculous. If I'm not mistaken, I believe...
wizmnews.com
WATCH: Minnesota regent, former GOP state House Speaker, criticized for asking if campus is ‘too diverse’
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The vice chairman of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents is publicly questioning whether enrollment declines at one campus are because it’s “too diverse,” a question that has drawn criticism and calls for his resignation. At a public meeting of the board...
fox9.com
Fact Check: Walz and Jensen seek edge on crime ahead of debate
(FOX 9) - Crime doesn't pay, according to an old saying, but campaigns that run television ads about crime can certainly pay off. In the lead-up to the first general election debate between DFL Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen, a GOP group and Jensen are hammering Walz over a surge in carjackings. In his own crime-themed ad, Walz is defending his record while calling Jensen "dangerous."
twincitieslive.com
Good Company: We Are Nuts
It has been 30 years since the Minneapolis based “We Are Nuts” company got its start. This family run company, founded by Jim Burt, is taking over the national nut business. Kelli Hanson shows us how they continue to small batch roast right in Minnesota. To get $10...
Who is funding fiery new ad accusing AG Keith Ellison of being "anti-cop"
MINNEAPOLIS -- There is a new commercial targeting Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison that features some serious accusations.The commercial claims that Ellison "has been anti-cop forever, cops know it," and that he "supports convicts." Political experts say that some of the accusations the group makes are misleading. Some of the scenes depicted in the ad are from Minneapolis, such as the ones that show the burning of the Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd precinct. But at least one disturbing image is actually not from Minnesota. The carjacking scene where a person is dragged out of the car is the...
Minneapolis to pay more than $700,000 to George Floyd demonstrators
MINNEAPOLIS - The city of Minneapolis will pay more than $700,000 to resolve complaints over excessive force by police during protests over the death of George Floyd.City council members on Thursday approved four separate settlements, with the largest award issued to a group of 11 Minnesotans and one Iowa resident. Their class action lawsuit in federal court accused Minneapolis police of targeting them with tear gas, rubber bullets and pepper spray as they peacefully protested Floyd's murder.Most of the plaintiffs were marching along the Interstate 35W bridge on May 31, 2020, when a semitrailer drove into a large crowd. Although nobody was seriously hurt, the suit alleges that police did not seek to discover if anyone was injured and focused on the safety of the truck driver."In other blatant displays of excessive force, captured on video, MPD officers can be seen spraying tear gas and pepper spray indiscriminately out of their squad car windows while driving through peaceful protests," according to a 60-page civil suit.The council unanimously voted to award $50,000 to each named plaintiff in the case.RELATED: Lawyers for mother of George Floyd's child share intent to sue Kanye West for $250M
Rock Bottom Brewery closes in downtown Minneapolis
Rock Bottom Brewery in downtown Minneapolis has closed its doors. The restaurant at 825 Hennepin Avenue, part of a trailblazing nationwide chain that paired bar food with on-site micro-breweries, has removed Minneapolis from its list of locations. It posted a message on its website that the Star Tribune caught before...
voiceofalexandria.com
Couple found dead in cabin in north central Minnesota
(Mille Lacs County, MN)--Authorities say a 66-year-old woman and man were found dead over the weekend in north central Minnesota. The two were reportedly located in their cabin on Sunday in Mille Lacs County. Officials say their son arrived at the family property and found his parents dead. The victims...
The Marsh wellness center in Minnetonka to close two years after being gifted to YMCA
The Marsh at 15000 Minnetonka Blvd. in Minnetonka, Minn. Courtesy of YMCA of the North. An influential integrative wellness center in Minnetonka will close this year, nearly four decades since its founding by the late industry pioneer Ruth Stricker. Stricker's family gifted The Marsh to the YMCA of the North...
Dangerous stretch of Highway 65 in Blaine could be redone
BLAINE, Minn. — The Highway 65 corridor that runs through Blaine is often considered one of the worst areas in the state when it comes to accidents. On Tuesday afternoon, city leaders in Blaine invited several county, state and federal lawmakers to see the problem for themselves. "It's embarrassing...
247Sports
55K+
Followers
385K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0