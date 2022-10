Julian Turney carried 20 times for a game-high 105 yards and a touchdown as the St. Augustine Prep football team topped Lenape, 17-10, in a West Jersey Football League American Division contest Friday night. St. Augustine's Tristan McLeer added 91 yards on the ground and scored the game-winning touchdown on a 7-yard...

MILLVILLE, NJ ・ 37 MINUTES AGO