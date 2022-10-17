Read full article on original website
Ridgefield Travel Alert: One Lane Open, Alternating Traffic on Farmingville Road
The Water Pollution Control Authority’s Wastewater Facilities Upgrade project includes construction of approximately 13,600 linear feet of new 8-inch diameter underground force main piping from the Route 7 Pump Station to the South Street Wastewater Treatment Facility. The existing Route 7 Pump Station will be demolished and replaced with a new pump station in the same location on Route 7. The existing Route 7 Wastewater Treatment Facility will be decommissioned and demolished.
Ridgefield Main Street Project: Important Update - New Date Set for Street Paving
Main Street will be re-paved with new asphalt starting on Sunday evening, October 23, and ending on Tuesday morning, October 25. This work will be done during the evening and overnight hours. Traffic will, however, be able to proceed using alternate lanes. Parking will not be available on Main Street from 6:00 pm to 7:00 am during these three days.
New Milford Police Issue Traffic Alert: Veterans Bridge One Lane Traffic Wednesday and Thursday
VETERANS BRIDGE - Bridge Inspections will continue Wednesday, October 19th and Thursday, October 20th 8am-4pm. Traffic will be one lane alternating across the bridge during that time. New Milford Police Department will be conducting traffic control. Expect delays and use an alternate route if possible.
JB Philbin Landscapes Acquires Colonial Gardens
Fairfield, CT - JP Philbin Landscapes has celebrated with an official ribbon cutting the announcement that they have acquired Colonial Gardens. The October 7th ceremony was officiated by First Selectwoman Brenda L. Kupchick at the 1174 Bronson Road location, in Fairfield, CT. “We are so excited” said Owner James Philbin....
Holiday Shopping Fundraiser at Danbury Fair Mall ReStore to Aid Non-Profits “A Brush With Kindness” Program
Housatonic Habitat for Humanity invites you to a cozy evening at its ReStore in the Danbury Fair Mall Tuesday, November 1st to kick off the holiday season and shop for upcycled holiday treasure. The event will run from 5 to 8 p.m. and guests will be one of the first to shop the store's sought-after best seasonal decor.
This Week in the City, Danbury Neighborhood Assistance
In this episode of "This Week in the City", Mayor Esposito speaks with Shawn Stillman, UNIT Coordinator about the Unified Neighborhood Inspection Team. Preserving the quality and character of Danbury’s neighborhoods, as well as improving and maintaining the quality of life for all of its residents, is the primary goal for the Office of Neighborhood Assistance, also known as the UNIT (Unified Neighborhood Inspection Team).
Town of Redding Special Town Meeting on Thursday, October 20: Allocation of ARPA Funds
There will be a Special Town Meeting on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at the Redding Community Center. The purpose of the Special Town Meeting is to consider and vote on the funding of American Rescue Plan projects and to consider and vote on funding the Other Post-Employment Benefits Trust.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Pepper Street Pets
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Pepper Street...
Fine Art Photography to Surprise and Delight in Ridgefield
D.Colabella Fine Art Gallery, located at 446 Main Street, is excited to present Between Light and Dark, an exhibition featuring the works of leading NYC fashion photographer Udo Spreitzenbarth. The exhibition will run from November 17–January 14, 2023. An artist VIP reception event and portrait reveal will be by invitation...
State Police in Cortlandt attempting to identify shoplifter
The New York State Police from the Cortlandt barracks are investigating a larceny of a Ryobi power tool from the Home Depot on East Main Street in Mohegan Lake. The pictured subject was confronted by Home Depot staff members as he exited the store before fleeing on a black motorcycle.
This Week in the City: Danbury Mayor Esposito Talks Small Business Assistance Program, Applications Close October 31
In this episode of This Week in the City, Mayor Dean Esposito speaks with Shay Nagarsheth, Economic Development Director about the Small Business Assistance Program that was launched on October 5th, and applications close on October 31st. This program which will provide limited, one-time direct financial assistance to eligible small...
Longtime Ridgefield Resident Gordon Sloat, 81, has Died
Gordon Sloat, 81, a long-time resident of Ridgefield, passed away on October 6, 2022. Gordon was born on April 17, 1941, in Providence, Rhode Island. Son of the late Avard and Annie Sloat, he grew up in Rhode Island and went on to graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Following that, he completed a Master of Science degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from New York University, as well as a Master of Business Administration from the University of Connecticut. Gordon spent most of his career with two companies: Olin Corporation, where he worked as an Information Systems Manager for 29 years; and later for Arch Chemicals, where he was an SAP Senior Analyst for 11 years.
Services planned for Danbury resident, St. Peter Church volunteer, Mary Ellen Cesca, 69
Mary Ellen Cesca, 69, of Danbury, wife of Paul L. Cesca, died on Monday, October 17, 2022. Mrs. Cesca was born in Danbury on May 18, 1953, the daughter of the late John and Rosemary (Scozzafava) Lariccia. She attended St. Peter School and graduated from Danbury High School with the Class of 1971.
20th Annual Festival of Trees to benefit Ann’s Place at The Summit in Danbury November 18-20
The 20th Annual Festival of Trees to benefit Ann’s Place will take place at The Summit in Danbury from November 18-20, 2022. Raising over $3.5 million since 2003 to support area cancer patients, it is the largest annual fundraiser for Ann’s Place. There are so many fun things...
St. Mary School Milford Restaurant Week
Dine out for a great cause! St. Mary School is holding its inaugural Restaurant Week the week of November 2nd - 8th. Visit any of our participating restaurants and mention SMS, and 10% of your order will go towards St. Mary School! Each time you dine, you will also be entered into a raffle for one of many prizes including gift certificates to numerous restaurants, shops, and activities, hand-crafted unique items such as coasters, ornaments, and more, and even interior design services! Please see our flyer for more information!
Town of Bethel Special Election for First Selectman Slated for February 7, 2023
The Town of Bethel has announced that there will be a Special Election for First Selectman on Saturday, February 7, 2023. The Special Election will take place following a lawsuit filed last month with the goal of removing Rich Straiton from the first selectman’s office, according to the NewsTimes.
Darien Police Department is hiring entry-level police officers
The Darien Police Department is currently accepting applications for the position of full-time entry-level Police Officers. Connecticut and out-of-state candidates are welcome to apply. Candidates must have earned a minimum of sixty credits from an accredited college or university, OR a minimum of two years full active military duty plus...
Ancona's News and Brews: Top Sellers at Everyday Low Prices, Koval Single Barrel Rye, IPA 4 Pack
Be Sheepish, Magic Macon, Polar Blend, Symphonic Celebration. Our Top Selling Wines At "Everyday Low Prices" Your favorites from 90+, Bogle, Rodney Strong, and. Apothic Red Blend (750ml) ($15.99/$19.99) Barone Fini Pinot Grigio (750ml) ($12.99 /$10.99) Chloe Pinot Noir (750ml) ($16.99 /$13.99) See All Everyday Sale Price Wines HERE And...
United Way of CFC Announces New Officers
Bridgeport, CT - United Way of Coastal Fairfield County has announced its 2022-23 slate of officers to lead the agency in the coming year, with Wilton resident Lyn Salsgiver Kobsa appointed as the Chair of the Board of Directors. Salsgiver Kobsa succeeds Lucy Teixeira of Trumbull. According to Sam Tingley,...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: The Parent Collective
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT The Parent...
