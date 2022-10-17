ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Ridgefield Travel Alert: One Lane Open, Alternating Traffic on Farmingville Road

The Water Pollution Control Authority’s Wastewater Facilities Upgrade project includes construction of approximately 13,600 linear feet of new 8-inch diameter underground force main piping from the Route 7 Pump Station to the South Street Wastewater Treatment Facility. The existing Route 7 Pump Station will be demolished and replaced with a new pump station in the same location on Route 7. The existing Route 7 Wastewater Treatment Facility will be decommissioned and demolished.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Ridgefield Main Street Project: Important Update - New Date Set for Street Paving

Main Street will be re-paved with new asphalt starting on Sunday evening, October 23, and ending on Tuesday morning, October 25. This work will be done during the evening and overnight hours. Traffic will, however, be able to proceed using alternate lanes. Parking will not be available on Main Street from 6:00 pm to 7:00 am during these three days.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
JB Philbin Landscapes Acquires Colonial Gardens

Fairfield, CT - JP Philbin Landscapes has celebrated with an official ribbon cutting the announcement that they have acquired Colonial Gardens. The October 7th ceremony was officiated by First Selectwoman Brenda L. Kupchick at the 1174 Bronson Road location, in Fairfield, CT. “We are so excited” said Owner James Philbin....
FAIRFIELD, CT
This Week in the City, Danbury Neighborhood Assistance

In this episode of "This Week in the City", Mayor Esposito speaks with Shawn Stillman, UNIT Coordinator about the Unified Neighborhood Inspection Team. Preserving the quality and character of Danbury’s neighborhoods, as well as improving and maintaining the quality of life for all of its residents, is the primary goal for the Office of Neighborhood Assistance, also known as the UNIT (Unified Neighborhood Inspection Team).
DANBURY, CT
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Pepper Street Pets

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Pepper Street...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Fine Art Photography to Surprise and Delight in Ridgefield

D.Colabella Fine Art Gallery, located at 446 Main Street, is excited to present Between Light and Dark, an exhibition featuring the works of leading NYC fashion photographer Udo Spreitzenbarth. The exhibition will run from November 17–January 14, 2023. An artist VIP reception event and portrait reveal will be by invitation...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
State Police in Cortlandt attempting to identify shoplifter

The New York State Police from the Cortlandt barracks are investigating a larceny of a Ryobi power tool from the Home Depot on East Main Street in Mohegan Lake. The pictured subject was confronted by Home Depot staff members as he exited the store before fleeing on a black motorcycle.
MOHEGAN LAKE, NY
This Week in the City: Danbury Mayor Esposito Talks Small Business Assistance Program, Applications Close October 31

In this episode of This Week in the City, Mayor Dean Esposito speaks with Shay Nagarsheth, Economic Development Director about the Small Business Assistance Program that was launched on October 5th, and applications close on October 31st. This program which will provide limited, one-time direct financial assistance to eligible small...
DANBURY, CT
Longtime Ridgefield Resident Gordon Sloat, 81, has Died

Gordon Sloat, 81, a long-time resident of Ridgefield, passed away on October 6, 2022. Gordon was born on April 17, 1941, in Providence, Rhode Island. Son of the late Avard and Annie Sloat, he grew up in Rhode Island and went on to graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Following that, he completed a Master of Science degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from New York University, as well as a Master of Business Administration from the University of Connecticut. Gordon spent most of his career with two companies: Olin Corporation, where he worked as an Information Systems Manager for 29 years; and later for Arch Chemicals, where he was an SAP Senior Analyst for 11 years.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
St. Mary School Milford Restaurant Week

Dine out for a great cause! St. Mary School is holding its inaugural Restaurant Week the week of November 2nd - 8th. Visit any of our participating restaurants and mention SMS, and 10% of your order will go towards St. Mary School! Each time you dine, you will also be entered into a raffle for one of many prizes including gift certificates to numerous restaurants, shops, and activities, hand-crafted unique items such as coasters, ornaments, and more, and even interior design services! Please see our flyer for more information!
MILFORD, CT
Darien Police Department is hiring entry-level police officers

The Darien Police Department is currently accepting applications for the position of full-time entry-level Police Officers. Connecticut and out-of-state candidates are welcome to apply. Candidates must have earned a minimum of sixty credits from an accredited college or university, OR a minimum of two years full active military duty plus...
DARIEN, CT
United Way of CFC Announces New Officers

Bridgeport, CT - United Way of Coastal Fairfield County has announced its 2022-23 slate of officers to lead the agency in the coming year, with Wilton resident Lyn Salsgiver Kobsa appointed as the Chair of the Board of Directors. Salsgiver Kobsa succeeds Lucy Teixeira of Trumbull. According to Sam Tingley,...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: The Parent Collective

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT The Parent...
WESTPORT, CT

