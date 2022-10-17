ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Truck Engines Ever Made

We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Do Electric Cars Need Different Tires Compared to a Regular Car?

One problem that many first-time EV owners run into is maintenance. While EVs are very similar to traditional vehicles, they also have significant differences, and one example of this is the type of tires they require. So do electric vehicles require special tires, and if so, how are they different?
The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space

Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles

Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles.
Enterprise Rent-A-Car Employee Suspected Of Stealing Seven Expensive Cars

The alleged thief took the phrase ‘overachiever’ to another level. As crime rates rise all over the US, we are beginning to see a massive uptick in the theft of automobiles. In the past this crime might’ve been isolated to mostly older vehicles that were easier to break into. However recently these criminals are becoming even more bold, stealing cars into the hundreds of thousands of dollars range. This increasing boldness is likely due to a lack of law enforcement combined with the recent economic state of our country, though it really is just speculation. Well the reason behind this recent string of crime may be elusive but examples of these cases certainly are not.
4 Brand New Hybrid Models That Cost Less Than $25,000

Hybrid models are becoming a great option for those that aren't ready to go full EV yet, but are looking to save money. Here are some great cheap new hybrid cars. The post 4 Brand New Hybrid Models That Cost Less Than $25,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
