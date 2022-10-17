Read full article on original website
How Much Does It Cost To Charge an Electric Car?
Electric vehicles, or EVs, are a trending topic. Governments worldwide, including those in the U.S., Norway and China, have created policies to speed the transition from vehicles that burn fossil...
I drove sporty electric SUVs from Tesla and Kia: Why I'd buy the $41,000 EV6 over the $66,000 Model Y
The Tesla has a bigger interior and better range, but the Kia EV6 is cheaper, charges faster, and doesn't have pesky touchscreen controls.
Best Truck Engines Ever Made
We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Do Electric Cars Need Different Tires Compared to a Regular Car?
One problem that many first-time EV owners run into is maintenance. While EVs are very similar to traditional vehicles, they also have significant differences, and one example of this is the type of tires they require. So do electric vehicles require special tires, and if so, how are they different?
Cadillac's new $300,000 electric car comes with 5 screens, futuristic looks, and 300 miles of range — see the Celestiq
Cadillac's ultra-luxury EV will be hand-built to customer specifications in extremely low volumes. Production starts in 2023.
Tesla owner refuses to pay over $21,000 for a new battery, gets locked out of his car
WTF?! A Tesla owner has seen his TikTok video about the car's apparent shortcomings go viral. Mario Zelaya said that he had been locked out of his Tesla Model S after the battery died, which would have cost him $21,000 to replace. Zelaya, who lives in Toronto, Canada, said he...
The percentage of electric-vehicle owners in the US who switch back to gas is shrinking
The share of households who already owned an electric car and switched back to a gas vehicle shrank from 52% to almost 35% between 2021 and 2022.
You should stop filling your fuel tank after the first click, according to motoring expert
A motoring expert is urging people to stop filling their car tank as soon as the pump clicks for the first time. Many drivers feel the need to fill their car to a certain cash amount, but if the pump keeps clicking you could actually be causing more harm than good.
The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space
Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles
Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles.
Enterprise Rent-A-Car Employee Suspected Of Stealing Seven Expensive Cars
The alleged thief took the phrase ‘overachiever’ to another level. As crime rates rise all over the US, we are beginning to see a massive uptick in the theft of automobiles. In the past this crime might’ve been isolated to mostly older vehicles that were easier to break into. However recently these criminals are becoming even more bold, stealing cars into the hundreds of thousands of dollars range. This increasing boldness is likely due to a lack of law enforcement combined with the recent economic state of our country, though it really is just speculation. Well the reason behind this recent string of crime may be elusive but examples of these cases certainly are not.
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
4 Brand New Hybrid Models That Cost Less Than $25,000
Hybrid models are becoming a great option for those that aren't ready to go full EV yet, but are looking to save money. Here are some great cheap new hybrid cars. The post 4 Brand New Hybrid Models That Cost Less Than $25,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Meet Sky Whale: A 3-story aircraft concept that can seat 755 passengers
AWWA Sky Whale, a large, intriguing-looking flying machine, is meant to represent the pinnacle of luxury, performance, and sustainability. At a recent exhibition on future transportation hosted at Kuwait's Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem Cultural Center, the design of Oscar Vinals was on display. The Sky Whale concept focuses on the...
How Much Does It Cost To Replace the Battery in a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)?
This stress-inducing maintenance procedure may not be as expensive--or as common--as you think. The post How Much Does It Cost To Replace the Battery in a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Brand-new 1967 Ford Mustangs ready to 'charge' for a shocking price
The 1967 Ford Mustang is being rebooted as an electric car by U.K. outfit Charge Cars that's selling the carbon fiber-bodied all-wheel-drive EVS for $400,000.
Most popular car colors in the U.S. revealed including which colors to avoid as they have the highest depreciation
A NEW study evaluated over six million cars on the road this year to see which vehicle colors were the most popular. Black and white were the most popular shades by a long shot, but drivers can find more value in other automobile colors. The iSeeCars study showed that 25.8...
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Chevy Silverado Cost?
The 2023 Chevy Silverado price has been announced, and it runs teh gamut from basic to upscale. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Chevy Silverado Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Hyundai says Biden's new EV tax credit rules deal 'astronomical' blow to business
The Biden administration's elimination of tax credits for imported electric vehicles deals a massive blow to Hyundai Motor's business, an executive for the automaker said Wednesday. The Inflation Reduction Act immediately eliminated a tax credit of up to $7,500 for plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles that are imported and sold...
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
