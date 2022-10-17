ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

The Vikings Will Soon Face Another Former Minnesota QB

This past weekend, the Minnesota Vikings did in fact end up playing against their former first-round pick, Teddy Bridgewater. The Dolphins backup QB came in relief for rookie Skylar Thompson, who left the game with a finger injury. The Vikings won the game and sacked Bridgewater five times, but the former Viking played relatively well against his old team. Now, as news around the league emerges in the aftermath of Week 6, it seems the Vikings will face another former Minnesota QB in just a few weeks.
Vikings Release Second-Year WR

The Minnesota Vikings made multiple roster moves on Tuesday afternoon as they move into their bye week. Among those moves was waiving second-year WR Blake Proehl after activating him from the PUP list on Monday. Additionally, Minnesota released safety Mike Brown and signed Myles Dorn to the practice squad after he was waived yesterday to create room for Proehl.
NFL World Feels Awful For Alvin Kamara Tonight

The NFL world feels awful for Saints running back Alvin Kamara during Thursday Night Football.  The Saints simply refuse to give Kamara the ball when they get down in the red-zone.  Instead, it's usually Swiss-army knife Taysom Hill getting the important carries near the goal-line.  ...
Vikings Sign a New OLB to 53-Man Roster

Get ready Vikings fans, in the latest bit of Minnesota Vikings news, the Vikings have signed a former Los Angeles Ram. Unfortunately, though, his name is not Odell Beckham Jr. Instead, the Vikings announced they will sign OLB Benton Whitley to the 53-man roster. Whitley is a 2022 undrafted free...
Denver Broncos: 3 takeaways from Week 6 loss vs. Chargers

Another week, another utterly disappointing loss from the Denver Broncos. This past Monday, the Broncos lost to their division foe, the Los Angeles Chargers. This loss makes the Broncos 0-2 in their AFC West matchups so far this season. As it stands right now, there seem to be more questions than answers regarding what is troubling the team. Let’s discuss some of the takeaways from the Broncos’ Week 6 loss.
The Vikings Naughty Things at the Bye Week

This is Episode 145 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the areas for improvement available to the Vikings through six games. Particularly, redzone defense, time of possession, and missed field goals are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to...
The Vikings Shouldn’t Rush to Find Their Next QB

One of the main topics of conversation around Minnesota Vikings circles surrounded the future of their quarterback Kirk Cousins. Would the Vikings trade him or would they extend him? Ultimately, the Vikings chose to give him a 1-year extension, ensuring he remains in a purple uniform through 2023. Looking around...
Week 7 NFL Picks: Will the Packers Get Back on Track?

Vikings -3.5 (W) Chargers/Broncos U45.5 (W) The past two weeks of Thursday Night Football have at least been comically bad; this time around, though, it might just be bad. The Arizona Cardinals get DeAndre Hopkins back from suspension, but both of these teams are extremely banged up going into Thursday night.
