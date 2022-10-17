Read full article on original website
The Vikings Will Soon Face Another Former Minnesota QB
This past weekend, the Minnesota Vikings did in fact end up playing against their former first-round pick, Teddy Bridgewater. The Dolphins backup QB came in relief for rookie Skylar Thompson, who left the game with a finger injury. The Vikings won the game and sacked Bridgewater five times, but the former Viking played relatively well against his old team. Now, as news around the league emerges in the aftermath of Week 6, it seems the Vikings will face another former Minnesota QB in just a few weeks.
Vikings Release Second-Year WR
The Minnesota Vikings made multiple roster moves on Tuesday afternoon as they move into their bye week. Among those moves was waiving second-year WR Blake Proehl after activating him from the PUP list on Monday. Additionally, Minnesota released safety Mike Brown and signed Myles Dorn to the practice squad after he was waived yesterday to create room for Proehl.
NFL World Feels Awful For Alvin Kamara Tonight
The NFL world feels awful for Saints running back Alvin Kamara during Thursday Night Football. The Saints simply refuse to give Kamara the ball when they get down in the red-zone. Instead, it's usually Swiss-army knife Taysom Hill getting the important carries near the goal-line. ...
Robert Griffin III Has Major Free Agent Suggestion For The Packers
After suffering a right ankle sprain in Green Bay's 27-10 loss to the Jets last week, Randall Cobb is likely to miss several games. To fill in for the injured Cobb, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III thinks the Packers should target Odell Beckham Jr. to fill the void in their receiving core. ...
Jets Coach Makes His Opinion On Russell Wilson, Broncos Very Clear
Could there be hope on the horizon for Denver Broncos fans? New York Jets coach Robert Saleh thinks so. According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, Saleh, whose 4-2 Jets team will face the Broncos in Denver on Sunday, said Wednesday that he believes the Broncos are "freakin' close" to clicking on ...
Carolina Panthers NFL draft pick tracker: Where team stands after the McCaffrey trade
The Panthers had limited selections in the 2023 and 2024 NFL drafts, until they traded star Christian McCaffrey. Here’s where the franchise stands on draft picks.
Vikings Sign a New OLB to 53-Man Roster
Get ready Vikings fans, in the latest bit of Minnesota Vikings news, the Vikings have signed a former Los Angeles Ram. Unfortunately, though, his name is not Odell Beckham Jr. Instead, the Vikings announced they will sign OLB Benton Whitley to the 53-man roster. Whitley is a 2022 undrafted free...
Denver Broncos: 3 takeaways from Week 6 loss vs. Chargers
Another week, another utterly disappointing loss from the Denver Broncos. This past Monday, the Broncos lost to their division foe, the Los Angeles Chargers. This loss makes the Broncos 0-2 in their AFC West matchups so far this season. As it stands right now, there seem to be more questions than answers regarding what is troubling the team. Let’s discuss some of the takeaways from the Broncos’ Week 6 loss.
The Vikings Naughty Things at the Bye Week
This is Episode 145 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the areas for improvement available to the Vikings through six games. Particularly, redzone defense, time of possession, and missed field goals are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to...
Questions Answered: Kyle Rudolph Chatter, Ty Chandler, End of the Road for ISM?
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the October 20th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
The Vikings Could Go LB in the First Round of the 2023 NFL Draft
It’s no secret that the Vikings defense has had some struggles this season, and many of them can be traced back to the linebacker position. Eric Kendricks has fallen below his usual All-Pro level of play while Jordan Hicks has not exactly been elite, either. Due to some of...
Might the Vikings Have Interest in a Kyle Rudolph Reunion?
The Minnesota Vikings parted ways with veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph following the 2020 season. In part, this was due to production, but additionally, the team seemed to have a pair of young tight ends waiting in the wings in Tyler Conklin and Irv Smith Jr. However, that plan has...
The Vikings Shouldn’t Rush to Find Their Next QB
One of the main topics of conversation around Minnesota Vikings circles surrounded the future of their quarterback Kirk Cousins. Would the Vikings trade him or would they extend him? Ultimately, the Vikings chose to give him a 1-year extension, ensuring he remains in a purple uniform through 2023. Looking around...
Week 7 NFL Picks: Will the Packers Get Back on Track?
Vikings -3.5 (W) Chargers/Broncos U45.5 (W) The past two weeks of Thursday Night Football have at least been comically bad; this time around, though, it might just be bad. The Arizona Cardinals get DeAndre Hopkins back from suspension, but both of these teams are extremely banged up going into Thursday night.
Lamar Jackson, Ravens Showed Justin Fields, Bears How to Beat Patriots
Fields, Bears must use Lamar's blueprint to beat Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears have a clear formula for offensive success. Run, run, and then run some more. The Bears rank second in the NFL in rushing yards per game, first in rushing first down percentage, and sixth in yards per rush.
Another Vikings Special Teamer Earns Weekly Award
To this point in the season, outside of Week 5’s clunker of a game against the Chicago Bears, the Vikings special teams unit has largely been one of the best groups in the entire NFL. In particular, the emergence of Ryan Wright as a terrific punter has been stunning to watch.
