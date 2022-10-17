Read full article on original website
New Jersey home break-ins: Woman wakes up to masked intruder standing over her bed
In one of the break-ins, a woman told police she woke up to someone in dark clothing with a mask standing over her bed.
Teaneck Resident, 69, Charged With Robbing Bank Right Down The Street
GOTCHA! A man who robbed a Teaneck bank of several thousand dollars lives right up the block, authorities said after he was taken into custody a short time later. Leo Richard Jones Jr., 69, was dressed all in black when he passed a note "threatening bodily injury" to a teller at the Chase Bank on Cedar Lane shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, Teaneck Deputy Police Chief Andrew McGurr said.
BYOB Coach Room With Italian Catering Prepares To Open In Hackettstown (LOOK INSIDE)
Hackettstown will soon get a brand new BYOB space for special events offering both rustic flare and historic harmony — The Coach Room serving authentic Italian catering by Mama’s Cafe Baci is soon opening its doors on Mountain Avenue. What, exactly, is The Coach Room?. “The Coach Room...
Trio Wanted For Depositing Bogus School Board Check For Nearly $29K: Flemington Police
Three suspects are wanted by Flemington Police after allegedly altering and depositing a fraudulent school board check for nearly $29,000. The investigation began Friday, Sept. 9, when officers received a report involving a fraudulent check from the Flemington Raritan School Board, police said in a release on Thursday, Oct. 20.
SURPRISE! App Leads Bergen Sheriff's Officers Directly To Mercedes Thief At Mall In Paramus
A Hackensack repeat offender who swiped a Mercedes Benz apparently hadn't counted on technology to dime him out while he went shopping at a local mall with the victim's wallet, authorities said. The CLA owner, who’d misplaced his keys and fob at Bergen Community College, reported the vehicle stolen, then...
Monroe County mailboxes damaged by vandals
CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police said they are looking for the vandal, or vandals, that damaged several mailboxes in Monroe County. According to state police, an unknown number of people damaged three separate mailboxes with a blunt object on Palisades Drive, Chestnut Hill Township, sometime between midnight and 7:00 a.m. on […]
Morris County Teen Keyoni Jackson Missing For Several Days, Prosecutor Says
A search has been launched for a 16-year-old Morris County girl authorities say has been missing for several days. Keyoni Jackson, of Plane Street in Boonton, was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 15, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a joint release on Thursday, Oct. 20. Jackson stands...
NBC Philadelphia
Masked ‘Clown' Caught on Cam Using Sword to Rob Poconos Store
It was no joking matter for the cashier of a Poconos-area convenience store last week as a sword-wielding suspect in a clown mask robbed the business. The incident took place shortly before 5 a.m. on Oct. 13, according to Pennsylvania State Police Troop N – Fern Ridge Station. Léelo...
Parolee Who Ran Over Tow Yard Worker While Stealing Car Captured At NJ Hotel: US Marshals
Members of the US Marshals Service captured a 34-year-old parolee who earlier this year ran over a tow yard worker while trying to steal a car they said. Tyesha Smith, convicted in a 2014 robbery, ran over the employee at Hawk's Tow Yard in Trenton last February and has been wanted ever since, the US Marshals Service New York/ New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force said.
Samurai sword-wielding suspect wearing clown mask robs Pocono Mountains store
A convenience store in the Pocono Mountains was robbed by a suspect wearing a clown mask and brandishing a samurai sword, police said.
7 charged in N.J. home invasion after 4-month investigation, prosecutor says
Seven New Jersey residents have been charged with participating in an armed home invasion and robbery in Bergen County four months ago. Police were called about 12:30 a.m. on June 28 to a home in Saddle Brook after a report that armed intruders entered a home and robbed the occupants.
Car stolen in Irvington, NJ with infant in the back seat
IRVINGTON — An SUV stolen with an infant in the back seat was recovered nearly three hours later Tuesday night. The gold Mercedes Benz SUV with Texas plates was taken from the 1100 block of Clinton Avenue in Irvington around 8:10 p.m., according to Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura. An Essex County Sheriff's Office officer found the car and the child around 10:50 p.m. in Newark's South Ward.
3 hurt when car crash sends vehicle into N.J. restaurant, authorities say
Correction: The accident took place in Hawthorne in Passaic County. An earlier version of the story had the incorrect municipal name and county. Three people were sent to a hospital early Wednesday in Passaic County when a two-vehicle crash sent an SUV crashing into a restaurant, authorities said. Police responded...
Toddler Overdoses On Opioids, Jersey Shore Couple Charged With Endangering: Prosecutor
A Wall Township couple has been charged with endangerment after their toddler overdosed on suspected opioids in the family home, authorities said. Sharek White, 46, and Alexis Mistretta, 37, were charged with one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
wrnjradio.com
Fatal crash under investigation in Somerset County
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – Authorities are investigating a fatal car crash that occurred on Thursday in Somerset County, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. The multi-vehicle crash happened at around 6:37 a.m. at the intersection of Marshall Road and Amwell Road in Hillsborough Township, McDonald said.
Family of bears roaming between yards in Rockaway Township
ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- A family of bears has been roaming between two homes in Rockaway Township for the past three days.A homeowner told CBS2 the six bears, including several cubs, move from his tree to the neighbor's yard.He has called the Department of Environmental Conservation, but he says he was told there's not much they can do unless the bears act erratically.
Man Grabs Student Walking To School In Morristown, Police Say
Know anything? Police are seeking information and surveillance footage on a suspicious man who approached and grabbed a student who was walking to school in Morristown. The male student was approached from behind by a man while walking to school near Sussex Avenue and Mills Street in the morning on Monday, Oct. 17, the Morristown Department of Public Safety said in a Facebook post.
morristowngreen.com
Morristown firefighters rescue woman from burning apartment
Morristown firefighters broke down a locked door and pulled an unconscious woman from a blazing Elm Street apartment on Tuesday. Rushing the woman onto the front lawn, they applied cardio-pulmonary resuscitation and revived her, said Fire Chief Robert Flanagan. “She was not breathing at all” until Firefighter Alex Cadena applied...
wrnjradio.com
1 wanted, 1 arrested after Morris County drug invesitgation
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – One person was arrested and another remains after a Morris County drug investigation, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. Following a two-month investigation, on October 11, members of both Task Forces, the Dover Police Department, the Roxbury Police Department, the Wharton Police Department, and the Morristown Police Department participated in an operation targeted at the drug distribution of drugs by Maurice Nobles, 35, of Wharton Borough and Tyson McCoy, 41, of Dover, Carroll said.
Arrest Made In Newark Homicide
A 23-year-old Newark man has been charged in the August killing of another man, authorities said. Tyquil Martin is facing charges of murder and various weapons offenses in the Saturday, Aug. 13 death of Thomas Pickett, 23, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
