Hackettstown, NJ

Teaneck Resident, 69, Charged With Robbing Bank Right Down The Street

GOTCHA! A man who robbed a Teaneck bank of several thousand dollars lives right up the block, authorities said after he was taken into custody a short time later. Leo Richard Jones Jr., 69, was dressed all in black when he passed a note "threatening bodily injury" to a teller at the Chase Bank on Cedar Lane shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, Teaneck Deputy Police Chief Andrew McGurr said.
TEANECK, NJ
WBRE

Monroe County mailboxes damaged by vandals

CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police said they are looking for the vandal, or vandals, that damaged several mailboxes in Monroe County. According to state police, an unknown number of people damaged three separate mailboxes with a blunt object on Palisades Drive, Chestnut Hill Township, sometime between midnight and 7:00 a.m. on […]
NBC Philadelphia

Masked ‘Clown' Caught on Cam Using Sword to Rob Poconos Store

It was no joking matter for the cashier of a Poconos-area convenience store last week as a sword-wielding suspect in a clown mask robbed the business. The incident took place shortly before 5 a.m. on Oct. 13, according to Pennsylvania State Police Troop N – Fern Ridge Station. Léelo...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Parolee Who Ran Over Tow Yard Worker While Stealing Car Captured At NJ Hotel: US Marshals

Members of the US Marshals Service captured a 34-year-old parolee who earlier this year ran over a tow yard worker while trying to steal a car they said. Tyesha Smith, convicted in a 2014 robbery, ran over the employee at Hawk's Tow Yard in Trenton last February and has been wanted ever since, the US Marshals Service New York/ New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force said.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Car stolen in Irvington, NJ with infant in the back seat

IRVINGTON — An SUV stolen with an infant in the back seat was recovered nearly three hours later Tuesday night. The gold Mercedes Benz SUV with Texas plates was taken from the 1100 block of Clinton Avenue in Irvington around 8:10 p.m., according to Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura. An Essex County Sheriff's Office officer found the car and the child around 10:50 p.m. in Newark's South Ward.
IRVINGTON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Fatal crash under investigation in Somerset County

HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – Authorities are investigating a fatal car crash that occurred on Thursday in Somerset County, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. The multi-vehicle crash happened at around 6:37 a.m. at the intersection of Marshall Road and Amwell Road in Hillsborough Township, McDonald said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Family of bears roaming between yards in Rockaway Township

ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- A family of bears has been roaming between two homes in Rockaway Township for the past three days.A homeowner told CBS2 the six bears, including several cubs, move from his tree to the neighbor's yard.He has called the Department of Environmental Conservation, but he says he was told there's not much they can do unless the bears act erratically.
Daily Voice

Man Grabs Student Walking To School In Morristown, Police Say

Know anything? Police are seeking information and surveillance footage on a suspicious man who approached and grabbed a student who was walking to school in Morristown. The male student was approached from behind by a man while walking to school near Sussex Avenue and Mills Street in the morning on Monday, Oct. 17, the Morristown Department of Public Safety said in a Facebook post.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
morristowngreen.com

Morristown firefighters rescue woman from burning apartment

Morristown firefighters broke down a locked door and pulled an unconscious woman from a blazing Elm Street apartment on Tuesday. Rushing the woman onto the front lawn, they applied cardio-pulmonary resuscitation and revived her, said Fire Chief Robert Flanagan. “She was not breathing at all” until Firefighter Alex Cadena applied...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
wrnjradio.com

1 wanted, 1 arrested after Morris County drug invesitgation

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – One person was arrested and another remains after a Morris County drug investigation, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. Following a two-month investigation, on October 11, members of both Task Forces, the Dover Police Department, the Roxbury Police Department, the Wharton Police Department, and the Morristown Police Department participated in an operation targeted at the drug distribution of drugs by Maurice Nobles, 35, of Wharton Borough and Tyson McCoy, 41, of Dover, Carroll said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Newark Homicide

A 23-year-old Newark man has been charged in the August killing of another man, authorities said. Tyquil Martin is facing charges of murder and various weapons offenses in the Saturday, Aug. 13 death of Thomas Pickett, 23, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ

