Flint, MI

MLive

Flint police investigating fatal stabbing

FLINT, MI – Flint police are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead Wednesday, Oct. 19. In a Friday, Oct. 21, news release, Flint police said they were dispatched to the 1200 block of Lillian Drive around 8 p.m. Wednesday following a report of a stabbing. Police said...
FLINT, MI
MLive

Body found near empty lot on Flint’s east side, police investigating

FLINT, MI – Police say there are no suspects in custody after a man was shot to death near an empty lot on Flint’s southeast side. Flint police said they were called to the 2200 block of Blades Avenue, near Thread Lake, around 7:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, after someone reported that they had found a body on a sidewalk near an empty lot.
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

Georgia woman killed in shooting on Saginaw’s West Side

SAGINAW, MI — A late-night shooting on Saginaw’s West Side has claimed the life of an out-of-state woman. About 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, police responded to a shooting at a residence in the 900 block of North Porter Street. They arrived to find a 22-year-old Georgia woman inside the house, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Police searching for endangered Ann Arbor teen

ANN ARBOR, MI – Police are asking for assistance from the public in looking for a teen who ran away from home and may be a danger to herself. Samyah Setin Nundley, 14, was last seen Wednesday, Oct. 19, at her home on Pheasant Run Circle off Stone School Road before vanishing without telling family or friends, according to an alert from the Ann Arbor Police Department posted Friday, Oct. 21.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Jury seated in Flint Family Dollar murder trial

FLINT, MI — A jury has been selected in the trial of three people charged in connection with the May 2020 shooting death of a Flint Family Dollar security guard following an argument over a requirement that customers wear face masks inside the store. The jury of 12, with...
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Gang member pleads guilty to murder of rival, 13-year-old bystander

DETROIT – A Detroit gang member pleaded guilty in federal court this week to two murders, including the death of a 13-year-old bystander, officials said. Edwin Mills, 32, of Detroit, a member of the “6 Mile Chedda Grove” street gang pleaded guilty on Wednesday as part of a racketeering conspiracy, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced. He is the 11th and final member of the gang to be convicted. Under his plea agreement, Mills faces 25 years in prison; his sentencing hearing is scheduled for February.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Michigan deputy wrangles goat tribe wandering on road before ‘anything baaaaad’ happened

PINCONNING TWP, MI — A wandering tribe of goats found its way back home after being wrangled by a Bay County Sheriff’s deputy. About 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, Deputy Art Kleinert was on patrol in the area of North Eight Mile and East Cody Estey roads in Pinconning Township when he saw about 10 goats walking up from behind his vehicle, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham.
BAY COUNTY, MI
MLive

Expect delays on well-traveled route between Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Drivers should expect traffic delays on a short section of Packard Road between Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti beginning Friday, Oct. 21. Contractors for DTE Energy are closing the westbound curb lane on Packard between U.S. 23 and Carpenter Road in Pittsfield Township to adjust a gas utility structure cover in the road, officials said.
ANN ARBOR, MI
