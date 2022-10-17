Read full article on original website
Flint police investigating fatal stabbing
FLINT, MI – Flint police are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead Wednesday, Oct. 19. In a Friday, Oct. 21, news release, Flint police said they were dispatched to the 1200 block of Lillian Drive around 8 p.m. Wednesday following a report of a stabbing. Police said...
Coworkers of slain Flint Family Dollar security guard recall fatal shooting
FLINT, MI – Bianca Davis was a cashier at the Flint Family Dollar when a young man walked up to her and asked, “where the man was that got into it with a woman.”. She said she didn’t know what he was talking about, and the man walked off. A little while later, another man entered the store and began yelling about a man who hit his wife.
MLive
Body found near empty lot on Flint’s east side, police investigating
FLINT, MI – Police say there are no suspects in custody after a man was shot to death near an empty lot on Flint’s southeast side. Flint police said they were called to the 2200 block of Blades Avenue, near Thread Lake, around 7:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, after someone reported that they had found a body on a sidewalk near an empty lot.
Suspect in death of 17-year-old found dead on I-94 to be arraigned Friday
A 20-year-old man from Southfield is expected to be arraigned Friday in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Taya Land. According to WXYZ-Detroit, the suspect is facing two charges in connection with Land’s death but specific charges have not been announced. Land’s body was discovered around 7:45 a.m....
Case delayed for man accused of killing ex-girlfriend, burning her body
WASHTNEAW COUNTY, MI – An Ypsilanti man accused in the slaying of his ex-girlfriend briefly appeared in court again Thursday morning after a one-week adjournment only to adjourn the case again. Junius Dawan Caver briefly appeared in court again Thursday, Oct. 20, for a probable cause conference hearing which...
Georgia woman killed in shooting on Saginaw’s West Side
SAGINAW, MI — A late-night shooting on Saginaw’s West Side has claimed the life of an out-of-state woman. About 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, police responded to a shooting at a residence in the 900 block of North Porter Street. They arrived to find a 22-year-old Georgia woman inside the house, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Swartz Creek woman accused of leaving decomposing dogs in locked room pleads guilty
CORUNNA, MI – A Swartz Creek woman has pleaded guilty after being accused of leaving two decomposing dogs in a locked room at a house she was renting to others in Shiawassee County. Jordan Lee Hoisington on Thursday, Oct. 20, pleaded guilty to one count of animals – killing/torturing....
Boy, 15, hailed as hero for disarming mom during barricaded shooter situation
DETROIT – A 15-year-old boy is being lauded as a hero after he disarmed his mother during a barricaded shooter situation at their home on Wednesday, Oct. 19, authorities said. Detroit police officers were called to a residence on the 7700 block of Artesian for reports of a domestic...
Police searching for endangered Ann Arbor teen
ANN ARBOR, MI – Police are asking for assistance from the public in looking for a teen who ran away from home and may be a danger to herself. Samyah Setin Nundley, 14, was last seen Wednesday, Oct. 19, at her home on Pheasant Run Circle off Stone School Road before vanishing without telling family or friends, according to an alert from the Ann Arbor Police Department posted Friday, Oct. 21.
Jury seated in Flint Family Dollar murder trial
FLINT, MI — A jury has been selected in the trial of three people charged in connection with the May 2020 shooting death of a Flint Family Dollar security guard following an argument over a requirement that customers wear face masks inside the store. The jury of 12, with...
Case delayed for father accused of killing infant daughter in 1982 due to lack of cooperation
ANN ARBOR, MI – The case against a father accused of killing his infant child in the summer of 1982 is delayed as the man has been refusing to participate in the criminal justice process for his own defense. Isiah Williams did not appear in court Thursday, Oct. 20,...
Gang member pleads guilty to murder of rival, 13-year-old bystander
DETROIT – A Detroit gang member pleaded guilty in federal court this week to two murders, including the death of a 13-year-old bystander, officials said. Edwin Mills, 32, of Detroit, a member of the “6 Mile Chedda Grove” street gang pleaded guilty on Wednesday as part of a racketeering conspiracy, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced. He is the 11th and final member of the gang to be convicted. Under his plea agreement, Mills faces 25 years in prison; his sentencing hearing is scheduled for February.
Accused Saginaw gang member gets probation for pulling gun on teen who wore wrong color
SAGINAW, MI — An accused Saginaw gang member has received a probationary sentence for pointing a gun at a teen who wore the wrong colors. However, as he was a parolee when he committed his latest offense, he still has some prison time in his future. Saginaw County Circuit...
Gratiot County man federally charged with having illegal assault rifles, silencers
BAY CITY, MI — Pulled over on a traffic stop, a Gratiot County man was discovered driving with two automatic rifles and several suppressors, or silencers. As a result, he’s now facing a federal felony. According to an affidavit authored by a special agent with the Bureau of...
Bay County man who fired gun in house, pointed it at preteen gets jail, probation
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay County man who fired a gun in his home and pointed the weapon at a preteen’s head has received jail time and probation, nearly three years after his crimes. Bay County Circuit Judge Joseph K. Sheeran on Monday, Oct. 17, sentenced Jason...
Parents’ prayers answered as judge finds cannibal killer Mark Latunski guilty of first-degree murder
CORUNNA, MI – Karl Bacon said his prayers were answered Wednesday when the man who admitted to killing his 25-year-old son was found guilty of first-degree murder, ensuring that, come his sentencing day, the man will be going to prison for the rest of his life. No chance for...
Michigan deputy wrangles goat tribe wandering on road before ‘anything baaaaad’ happened
PINCONNING TWP, MI — A wandering tribe of goats found its way back home after being wrangled by a Bay County Sheriff’s deputy. About 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, Deputy Art Kleinert was on patrol in the area of North Eight Mile and East Cody Estey roads in Pinconning Township when he saw about 10 goats walking up from behind his vehicle, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham.
After fire, El Topo and The Relief & Resource Co. not expected to reopen for more than a year
FENTON, MI - The Fenton community will have to wait a while for El Topo and The Relief & Resource Co. to reopen. After a fire tore through the businesses on June 28, a go-to spot for residents quickly became unrecognizable.
Ypsilanti officials look to avoid becoming ‘weed city’ amid marijuana retail saturation
YPSILANTI, MI - Some Ypsilanti officials think the city is oversaturated with marijuana retail developments and are exploring ways to limit new dispensaries from packing into the municipality of just over four square miles. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, elected City Council members put their heads together with the city’s Planning...
Expect delays on well-traveled route between Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Drivers should expect traffic delays on a short section of Packard Road between Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti beginning Friday, Oct. 21. Contractors for DTE Energy are closing the westbound curb lane on Packard between U.S. 23 and Carpenter Road in Pittsfield Township to adjust a gas utility structure cover in the road, officials said.
