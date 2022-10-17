Christian John Mahlstedt Jr. On September 19, 2022, Christian John Mahlstedt Jr. of Ormond Beach, FL passed away at the age of 79 after a sudden illness. Born on Long Island, NY to parents Chris Mahlstedt Sr. and Eileen Hewson-Mahlstedt, it is said that Chris learned to fish before he could talk. As a licensed captain he operated passenger & fishing vessels from CT to AL but could most often be found fishing the waters off Captree and Montauk. Chris met his future wife, Mary Judith Baumann, while in college at Hofstra in 1961. After beating out the many other suitors for Mary’s affection, they married in 1965 and have been inseparable ever since. Upon college graduation, Chris enlisted, achieving Army rank of Lieutenant as a tank commander. In 1977, he opened and ran Island Wide Marine Agency for 46 years. Chris’ deep booming voice, his caring for others and his larger than life personality resulted in “Chris Mahlstedt” becoming a household name throughout Long Island and fishing communities up and down the eastern seaboard and a favorite here among the locals in Florida over the past 15 years. Chris was an incredible man who touched countless lives and an unparalleled husband, father and grandfather. He will be sorely missed.

ORMOND BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO