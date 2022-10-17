ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ormond Beach, FL

hometownnewsvolusia.com

Ian damaged ocean and river coastlines in Volusia

The Volusia County coastline took a hit from Tropical Storm Ian. Damages caused about two-thirds of beach walkovers to close and nearly half the county’s beach access ramps suffered damages. Surveying contacts throughout the county, there are indications seawall damage might not be so bad. But for any person,...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

State of our dunes: Volusia is still assessing coastal damage after Ian

They erode. They get new sand deposits. That's the course of nature. When a storm hits, dunes are the first line of defense between the battering ocean waves and man-made infrastructure, and inevitably, take on damage as a result. Hurricane Ian was no exception, causing what county officials have reported as "significant and widespread" damage to Volusia's coast.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Ormond's 'Main Street' now a place to go

Main Street in Ormond Beach goes by another name, Granada Boulevard. It was a blighted stretch some city officials weren’t too proud of years ago. That changed after the city established the area as a Community Redevelopment District and partnered with businesses through Ormond Beach MainStreet. “If we pull...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
volusia.org

Ian Update 60: Residents can apply for assistance through Volusia County

Volusia County residents who need home repairs or insurance deductible payments due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian may apply for assistance through the county’s Community Assistance Division. Applications for the Hurricane Ian Disaster Recovery program are available online at www.volusia.org/housing-disaster and at these locations:. Volusia County Community Assistance...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

Flagler Commission Approves 56-Home Subdivision on Barrier Island Despite Deep Drainage Concerns

Conditioned on design alterations to address serious concerns about drainage, the Flagler County Commission late Monday evening approved a 56-home subdivision on the barrier island, some 1,000 feet south of Marineland’s town limits and south of the River to Sea Preserve. The subdivision, to be managed by a property owners’ association, will be called Scenic Cove.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

City aims to collect all hurricane debris by Nov. 23

How long will it take for all of the city’s debris to be collected? The city is aiming for Nov. 23 — 50 days since collections began. “We want to get this wrapped up with this first pass before Thanksgiving and get everybody’s lives back to normal,” said Ormond Beach Public Works Director Shawn Finley during the commission meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Calendar: Get ready to trunk-or-treat

When: 4-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22; and 12-9 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 23. Where: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 4600 Belle Terre Blvd., Palm Coast. Details: Join the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish for its community fall festival featuring live entertainment, food,...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
WESH

Deltona city leaders address Stone Island flooding concerns

STONE ISLAND, Fla. — Many people across Central Florida are still dealing with the impact of Hurricane Ian, and that includes the communities of Stone Island and Deltona in Volusia County. But some people in Stone Island say Deltona is making their flooding worse than it should be. Deltona...
DELTONA, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

MY VIEW: County Commission race impacts Sheriff's Office

Up until now, I have chosen to make no public comment or endorsements in the Flagler County Commission District 4 election. But after listening to the two remaining candidates debate at various forums, I now feel compelled to provide my thoughts to the community, as the voters have two very different candidates: one candidate that is thoughtful, articulate and understands the issues, and the other candidate that has called for budget cuts to the Sheriff's Office, even though defunding police in other cities and counties has led to significant increases in crime. The second candidate is NPA Jane Gentile-Youd.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
askflagler.com

Freedom Fest Postponed from November 12th to March 25th

PALM COAST – The much-anticipated ‘Freedom Fest’ at the Flagler Executive Airport has been postponed from November 12th of this year to March 25th, 2023 according to a news release from the county government. The reasons cited are ongoing developments at the airport that would conflict, and the recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Halloween-themed food truck event coming to Volusia County

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Daytona Beach Shores plans to welcome a Halloween-themed food truck event next weekend. The event will take place on Oct. 29 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Shores Pavilion and McElroy Park and will feature live entertainment, games and a variety of food trucks.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

Harborside Tower in Dispute: Palm Coast and Developer Still Far Apart Over Allowable Number of Apartments

Last month the Palm Coast planning board tabled until Wednesday a developer’s request to build an 80-foot apartment tower and add 432 apartments and housing units at the Harborside marina, next to Palm Coast Resort’s existing 72-apartment tower. (See: “Plan for a Massive Apartment Tower at Harborside Draws Opposition, Accusations and Delay.”)
PALM COAST, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

On September 19, 2022, Christian John Mahlstedt Jr. of Ormond Beach, FL passed away at the age of 79 after a sudden illness.

Christian John Mahlstedt Jr. On September 19, 2022, Christian John Mahlstedt Jr. of Ormond Beach, FL passed away at the age of 79 after a sudden illness. Born on Long Island, NY to parents Chris Mahlstedt Sr. and Eileen Hewson-Mahlstedt, it is said that Chris learned to fish before he could talk. As a licensed captain he operated passenger & fishing vessels from CT to AL but could most often be found fishing the waters off Captree and Montauk. Chris met his future wife, Mary Judith Baumann, while in college at Hofstra in 1961. After beating out the many other suitors for Mary’s affection, they married in 1965 and have been inseparable ever since. Upon college graduation, Chris enlisted, achieving Army rank of Lieutenant as a tank commander. In 1977, he opened and ran Island Wide Marine Agency for 46 years. Chris’ deep booming voice, his caring for others and his larger than life personality resulted in “Chris Mahlstedt” becoming a household name throughout Long Island and fishing communities up and down the eastern seaboard and a favorite here among the locals in Florida over the past 15 years. Chris was an incredible man who touched countless lives and an unparalleled husband, father and grandfather. He will be sorely missed.
ORMOND BEACH, FL

