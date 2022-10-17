ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Johnson City Press

Tusculum invites local churches to minister to students

Tusculum University officials said on Thursday that local churches play an integral part in the educational and social experience of their students, and an invitation was extended to encourage more participation. The school said local churches provide support for athletic teams and ministering on campus, according to a press release....
GREENEVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 21

Oct. 21, 1886: The Comet reported sad news. “P. L. Farris died at his residence in this place last Thursday night after a long illness with typhoid fever. Mr. Farris was a member of the firm of Farris, Pierce & Co., and was a good citizen. He was a loving husband and father and his bereaved family have the sympathy of the community in their sad bereavement.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU will honor music legends at Friday concert

Jack Tottle, a legendary musician who founded what is now Bluegrass, Old-Time and Roots Music Studies at East Tennessee State University, will be honored with an honorary doctorate this Friday. The university will make the presentation during the program’s 40th anniversary concert on Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. at...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

UT, local partners teaming up to open dental clinic in Kingsport

KINGSPORT — A new dental clinic that could one day turn into a full-fledged four-year dental school came closer to reality on Tuesday when the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a memorandum of understanding with three other partners to move forward with the project. University of Tennessee...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU: Lowest elevations enjoying peak foliage

Fall color is beginning to leave the highest elevations, but there’s still time to catch vibrant hues in the shadow of the mountains. “This weekend may be the last good opportunity to enjoy the splendor and botanical diversity of the Appalachian Highlands,” said Travis Watson, East Tennessee State University’s campus arborist who has monitored autumn foliage for weeks. “Bundle up and head on out.”
Johnson City Press

Bristol welcomes country legend Craig Morgan

BRISTOL — Country music icon Craig Morgan will perform at Bristol’s Cameo Theater on Oct. 29, giving audiences a night of fun, faith and country tunes. Morgan got his start in Nashville, where he grew up around music and discovered his passion for it. He served in the Army for 10 years and received the USO Merit Award and the Army’s Outstanding Civilian Service Medal.
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

The Mousetrap coming to Northeast State Nov. 10-13

BLOUNTVILLE — Stranded inside a mysterious mansion during a snowstorm with a killer? That fate befalls a group of strangers in one of theater’s most enduring productions. The Northeast State Community College Department of Theatre stages Dame Agatha Christie’s masterful whodunit The Mousetrap. Adapted by Samuel French, the play sweeps both characters and audiences from a romantic winter getaway into a suspenseful murder mystery.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Carter County School Board approves Bible Release Time

ELIZABETHTON — During a brief meeting on Thursday afternoon, the Carter County School Board gave unanimous approval to Bible Released Time for students under a Camp Ta-Pa-Win-Go program and also gave authority for Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter to move forward on two capital projects. The board unanimously approved...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Zoo officials said the Jumbe has had difficulty lying down to rest at night, prompting his caretakers to transition him to hospice care. East Tennessee family celebrates father beating cancer same weekend as Bama victory. Updated: 5 hours ago. Trey White went home to battle his non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in October...
KNOXVILLE, TN
MetalSucks

Weedeater to Smoke the U.S. Out During Their Tour Next Month

Things are going to get dank as fuck next month in certain parts of the U.S., as the legendary stoner metal band Weedeater will hit the road for a slate of 10 dates. Starting in Johnson City, Tennessee on November 10 and ending in Chapel Hill on December 10, Weedeater will also have Telekinetic Yeti and Donnie Doolittle on the bill. In addition to their scheduled tour dates, Weedeater is also scheduled to play at Snowblind Fest in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 12.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

TSSAA classification changes split Boone and Crockett

Daniel Boone and David Crockett won’t be in the same district for several sports for the next two school years, a situation created by new classification numbers. The TSSAA recently released the numbers for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years, splitting the Washington County rivals into different districts for four sports.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Sullivan school board approves swim survey, hourly employee bonuses

BLOUNTVILLE — Supporters of repairing the leaky and cold Sullivan Heights Middle School pool gave the Board of Education an earful of reasons for their stance Tuesday night. However, the board drew applause when it approved one-time bonuses for hourly employees of $1,000 for full-time workers and $500 for part-time ones.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Early voting underway in Tennessee for Nov. 8 election

The 14-day early voting period for the Nov. 8 election begins today in Tennessee. The ballot includes general election races for municipal offices, as well as state and federal legislative seats. In Johnson City, four candidates are competing for two seats on the City Commission and seven candidates are vying for four seats on the Board of Education.
TENNESSEE STATE

