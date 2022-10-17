Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Scarecrows Return for Thirteenth Year in Greeneville - Voting Ends This SundayJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
Bristol Casino Doubles Down on Breast Cancer Awareness Month With Events in OctoberJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
This North Carolina Hike Leads to the Ruins of a Plane CrashTravel MavenLinville, NC
Local Hospitals Experiencing System-Wide Failures as Quality Wanes from Staffing WoesJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Male Bobcat Kittens are Coming to Kingsport's Bays Mountain Park and PlanetariumJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Related
Johnson City Press
Tusculum invites local churches to minister to students
Tusculum University officials said on Thursday that local churches play an integral part in the educational and social experience of their students, and an invitation was extended to encourage more participation. The school said local churches provide support for athletic teams and ministering on campus, according to a press release....
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 21
Oct. 21, 1886: The Comet reported sad news. “P. L. Farris died at his residence in this place last Thursday night after a long illness with typhoid fever. Mr. Farris was a member of the firm of Farris, Pierce & Co., and was a good citizen. He was a loving husband and father and his bereaved family have the sympathy of the community in their sad bereavement.”
Johnson City Press
ETSU will honor music legends at Friday concert
Jack Tottle, a legendary musician who founded what is now Bluegrass, Old-Time and Roots Music Studies at East Tennessee State University, will be honored with an honorary doctorate this Friday. The university will make the presentation during the program’s 40th anniversary concert on Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. at...
Johnson City Press
Eva's voice to be heard Saturday in Gate City
GATE CITY – She still has a voice. And her voice will be heard Saturday.
Johnson City Press
UT Health Science Center, ETSU teaming up to open dental clinic in Kingsport
KINGSPORT — University of Tennessee Health Science Center officials announced Tuesday they are partnering with ETSU to open a dental clinic in Kingsport. The hope is that the clinic will transform into a four-year dental college.
Johnson City Press
To sprout gardeners, KCS Education Foundation awards grant to Johnson Elementary
KINGSPORT — Johnson Elementary School's garden club has won a $5,000 grant from the Kingsport City Schools Education Foundation. The club is called the Johnson Sprouts and has established a pollinator garden at the school.
Kingsport establishing academic dental clinic that could eventually become dental school
Kingsport could eventually be home to a dental school through a collaboration between the city, the University of Tennessee, East Tennessee State University and Ballad Health.
Johnson City Press
UT, local partners teaming up to open dental clinic in Kingsport
KINGSPORT — A new dental clinic that could one day turn into a full-fledged four-year dental school came closer to reality on Tuesday when the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a memorandum of understanding with three other partners to move forward with the project. University of Tennessee...
Johnson City Press
ETSU: Lowest elevations enjoying peak foliage
Fall color is beginning to leave the highest elevations, but there’s still time to catch vibrant hues in the shadow of the mountains. “This weekend may be the last good opportunity to enjoy the splendor and botanical diversity of the Appalachian Highlands,” said Travis Watson, East Tennessee State University’s campus arborist who has monitored autumn foliage for weeks. “Bundle up and head on out.”
Johnson City Press
Federal, New York authorities allege Blountville man smuggled guns via 'Iron Pipeline'
YYYY BLOUNTVILLE — A 70-year-old Blountville man is in jail in New York state, charged along with four others involved in the "notorious Iron Pipeline" to smuggle guns purchased in Knoxville to Queens County, New York. If convicted, the alleged main supplier for the "Iron Pipeline" could face up...
Johnson City Press
Bristol welcomes country legend Craig Morgan
BRISTOL — Country music icon Craig Morgan will perform at Bristol’s Cameo Theater on Oct. 29, giving audiences a night of fun, faith and country tunes. Morgan got his start in Nashville, where he grew up around music and discovered his passion for it. He served in the Army for 10 years and received the USO Merit Award and the Army’s Outstanding Civilian Service Medal.
Johnson City Press
Crooked Road Ramblers to bring traditional music 'with drive' to Carter Fold
HILTONS — The Crooked Road Ramblers focus on country, bluegrass and instrumental dance music — but with a kick. The band will perform its mixture of mountain music at the Carter Family Fold on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. as part of the historic music venue’s 2022 season of shows.
Johnson City Press
The Mousetrap coming to Northeast State Nov. 10-13
BLOUNTVILLE — Stranded inside a mysterious mansion during a snowstorm with a killer? That fate befalls a group of strangers in one of theater’s most enduring productions. The Northeast State Community College Department of Theatre stages Dame Agatha Christie’s masterful whodunit The Mousetrap. Adapted by Samuel French, the play sweeps both characters and audiences from a romantic winter getaway into a suspenseful murder mystery.
Johnson City Press
Carter County School Board approves Bible Release Time
ELIZABETHTON — During a brief meeting on Thursday afternoon, the Carter County School Board gave unanimous approval to Bible Released Time for students under a Camp Ta-Pa-Win-Go program and also gave authority for Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter to move forward on two capital projects. The board unanimously approved...
wvlt.tv
catch up quick
Zoo officials said the Jumbe has had difficulty lying down to rest at night, prompting his caretakers to transition him to hospice care. East Tennessee family celebrates father beating cancer same weekend as Bama victory. Updated: 5 hours ago. Trey White went home to battle his non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in October...
MetalSucks
Weedeater to Smoke the U.S. Out During Their Tour Next Month
Things are going to get dank as fuck next month in certain parts of the U.S., as the legendary stoner metal band Weedeater will hit the road for a slate of 10 dates. Starting in Johnson City, Tennessee on November 10 and ending in Chapel Hill on December 10, Weedeater will also have Telekinetic Yeti and Donnie Doolittle on the bill. In addition to their scheduled tour dates, Weedeater is also scheduled to play at Snowblind Fest in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 12.
Johnson City Press
TSSAA classification changes split Boone and Crockett
Daniel Boone and David Crockett won’t be in the same district for several sports for the next two school years, a situation created by new classification numbers. The TSSAA recently released the numbers for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years, splitting the Washington County rivals into different districts for four sports.
Johnson City Press
Sullivan school board approves swim survey, hourly employee bonuses
BLOUNTVILLE — Supporters of repairing the leaky and cold Sullivan Heights Middle School pool gave the Board of Education an earful of reasons for their stance Tuesday night. However, the board drew applause when it approved one-time bonuses for hourly employees of $1,000 for full-time workers and $500 for part-time ones.
These old wives’ tales try to predict what kind of winter to expect
(WJHL) — Old Man Winter sure has it out for the Tri-Cities this season if brighter fall colors lead to more snow — but that’s just one of the many superstitious beliefs that aim to predict what to expect in the upcoming cold months. Known as old wives’ tales, these superstitions were passed down from […]
Johnson City Press
Early voting underway in Tennessee for Nov. 8 election
The 14-day early voting period for the Nov. 8 election begins today in Tennessee. The ballot includes general election races for municipal offices, as well as state and federal legislative seats. In Johnson City, four candidates are competing for two seats on the City Commission and seven candidates are vying for four seats on the Board of Education.
Comments / 0