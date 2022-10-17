Things are going to get dank as fuck next month in certain parts of the U.S., as the legendary stoner metal band Weedeater will hit the road for a slate of 10 dates. Starting in Johnson City, Tennessee on November 10 and ending in Chapel Hill on December 10, Weedeater will also have Telekinetic Yeti and Donnie Doolittle on the bill. In addition to their scheduled tour dates, Weedeater is also scheduled to play at Snowblind Fest in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 12.

