Some financially struggling Washington hospitals plan to trim costs by cutting travel nurses, the Spokane Journal of Business reported Oct. 20. Renton-based Providence's Inland Northwest hospitals are having their worst financial year since the pandemic's onset, CFO Shelby Stokoe told the newspaper. Meanwhile, Tacoma-based MultiCare Health System's Inland Northwest Region has seen a $256 million operating loss through August, according to CEO Alec Jackson.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO