beckershospitalreview.com

Washington hospitals consider cutting travel nurses in wake of financial losses

Some financially struggling Washington hospitals plan to trim costs by cutting travel nurses, the Spokane Journal of Business reported Oct. 20. Renton-based Providence's Inland Northwest hospitals are having their worst financial year since the pandemic's onset, CFO Shelby Stokoe told the newspaper. Meanwhile, Tacoma-based MultiCare Health System's Inland Northwest Region has seen a $256 million operating loss through August, according to CEO Alec Jackson.
WASHINGTON STATE

