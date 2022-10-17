ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City ranked 23rd best place to live in America for 2nd year in a row

By Danielle MacKimm
ABC4
 3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Salt Lake City has earned the title as the 23rd best place to live in America for the second year in a row.

Recently, U.S. News & World Report released its 2022-2023 rendition of the 150 Best Places to Live in the U.S. This year, Salt Lake made the list’s top 25, coming in at No. 23 for the second consecutive year .

This Utah town is ranked the #6 best place to live for families in America

In order to narrow down America’s 150 best places to live, U.S. News says that it analyzed the top 150 “most populous metro areas,” taking into consideration each city’s value, desirability, job market, quality of life, and net migration rate.

Salt Lake City earned the following rankings out of 10 in the five different categories, earning an average rating of 6.5:

  • Desirability: 5.2
  • Value: 7
  • Job Market: 6.7
  • Quality of Life: 6.8
  • Net Migration: 5.8

While SLC caters to a strong religious community, U.S. News notes that there is something for everyone in the state’s capital.

With the Wasatch Mountains in the city’s backyard, those seeking adventure have easy access to countless hiking and biking trails, along with a number of world-class ski resorts. Additionally, Utah’s five national parks make for a quick trip if you’re coming from SLC.

For those seeking something more laid back, the city offers several must-visit entertainment venues. Whether you’re planning on catching a performance at SLC’s Broadway-style Eccles Theatre, cheering on the Jazz at the Vivint Arena, or exploring the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, Salt Lake is sure to deliver.

5 Utah cities make the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’

Though prices are on the rise, U.S. News notes that many come to SLC to enjoy the less expensive metropolitan lifestyle it offers when compared to other urban areas.

Despite being a cheaper option for city dwellers, Salt Lake’s home prices can still be considered high. Luckily, the elevating home prices are matched by the economic boom the city is currently seeing.

U.S. News notes that as of recently, several major employers have moved into SLC, including Adobe Systems, 3M Health Information Systems, and Microsoft, contributing to the area’s prosperous job market and low unemployment rate.

Check out U.S. News’ full list of the 150 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023.

Comments / 12

Everyone Wrong
3d ago

worst place to live the air quality horrible and allergies for sure. Over populated so stuck in traffic for hours trying to get anywhere.

Reply(2)
4
AJK
3d ago

If live in the southern portion of the valley it’s pretty nice. Salt Lake and South Salt Lake are both a mess.

Reply
ABC4

