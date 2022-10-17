ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donaldsonville, LA

Parish rivalry highlights Week 8 football action

Another chapter will be added to the longtime rivalry between two Iberville Parish football programs, while two other squads take to the road for Week 8 football action. The St. John Eagles celebrate homecoming against perennial rival White Castle, while East Iberville travels to Gonzales for action against Ascension Christian.
WHITE CASTLE, LA
How 3 past matchups between Lane Kiffin, Brian Kelly played out, ahead of Ole Miss football vs. LSU

OXFORD − LSU coach Brian Kelly might be new to the SEC, but he's no stranger to rivalry games against Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin. Kiffin and the No. 7 Rebels (7-0, 3-0 SEC) visit Kelly and his LSU Tigers (5-2, 3-1) at Tiger Stadium on Saturday (2:30 p.m., CBS). This will be the first time Kelly and Kiffin face off in the Magnolia Bowl, but their fourth meeting overall. The coaches faced off for the Jeweled Shillelagh trophy three times as the head coaches at Notre Dame and Southern California from 2010-12, with Kelly's Fighting Irish winning twice and Kiffin's Trojans winning once.
OXFORD, MS
Countdown continues for Acadian Festival

The 54th annual International Acadian Festival rolls into gear next weekend with festivities from Oct. 28 through Oct. 30 at Mark A. “Tony” Gulotta Bayou Plaquemine Waterfront Park. “All You Can Ride” bracelets will enable festivalgoers to enjoy the midway without tickets for $25 a person at junctures...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
Community meeting urges unity against youth violence

Residents, clergy and law enforcement agree that it will take a united effort for the Plaquemine area to curb youth crimes, and they acknowledge that the solution will not come easy. Approximately 200 residents who gathered for the “Senseless! Restoring Unity in the Community” forum Sunday night at Plymouth Rock...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
Plaquemine mayor says Police Chief Kenny Payne isn't resigning

Plaqueilne police Chief Kenny Payne is not resigning from his post, despite TV reports that said he would step down, Plaquemine Mayor Ed Reeves said Tuesday morning. Reeves made the statement to Post/South after Payne’s attorney Chuck Ward told a Baton Rouge TV station Monday evening that Payne will resign to avoid criminal charges.
PLAQUEMINE, LA

