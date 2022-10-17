ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

C7 Corvette Crash Almost Kills Truck Driver

By Steven Symes
Motorious
Motorious
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lIBuW_0icNGq1Y00

Unfortunately, the C7 driver wasn’t so lucky…

A dramatic crash involving a C7 Corvette almost killed the driver of a Ryder truck when an electrical transformer was flung through the box truck’s windshield. The collision happened at about 1 pm on October 11 in Macomb County, Michigan. Sadly, police say the 34-year-old driver of the ‘Vette died after the accident.

Learn which automaker is now selling anti-theft kits here.

According to the Ryder driver, the Corvette driver was trying to pass him when he lost control of the sports car, slid sideways, and hit a utility pole. The collision not only literally tore the C7 in half, it broke the pole, sending the transforming crashing into the truck’s cab.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZuSaw_0icNGq1Y00

The driver of the Ryder truck didn’t want to be identified or interviewed on camera by one local station. However, he told the report on the scene that had he been leaning over at all instead of sitting straight up at the time of the collision, he believes he would’ve died. Looking at how the transformer landed, crushing most of the windshield, he’s probably right. Chalk it up to a miracle if you want, the guy is lucky to have survived.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PVi0o_0icNGq1Y00

People who live in the area told a reporter the street has been a problem area for years. They claim plenty of drivers exceed the speed limit, putting themselves and others at risk. Sadly, things didn’t turn out well for this C7 Corvette driver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GjerV_0icNGq1Y00

As for the Ryder driver, he commented that he wished people would have more respect for those driving large trucks. We know from experience many people on the road love to tailgate and cut off commercial trucks, treating them like they’re a complete hinderance and nuisance. We don’t know all the details of this crash, and police are still investigating this, but it serves as a good reminder to not drive too fast or get overly aggressive with big trucks.

Sources: Fox 2 Detroit, Click On Detroit

Images via YouTube

Comments / 18

John Colvin
3d ago

I think they should make cars go even faster? what if that guy killed a family or a vus load of kids.... Auto makers are just as guilty...

Reply(1)
5
William
3d ago

another road racer bites the dust thankfully the driver didn't get hurt

Reply
8
Related
Motorious

Teenager Dies After Crashing Stolen Maserati

One big mistake cost a 15-year-old his life and injured two accomplices. Typically, within the automotive Enthusiast community, there isn't much sympathy given to those who get themselves into trouble by stealing somebody else's car. However, this time is different because this story ends with one of the thieves involved losing his life at just 15 years old. Of course this isn't to say that he didn't do anything wrong and certainly isn't to shift blame from two accomplices who are equally at fault. Rather, it's a simple story of getting involved in the wrong behavior with people who only encourage crime until it reaches its boiling point. For this group, that point was crashing a Maserati at high speeds into a wall seriously injuring themselves in the process. So what happened here? Why did three young teenage boys decide to take a Joyride in a car they obviously couldn't handle, which wasn't theirs, leading to one of them dying and the other two being extremely hurt?
CBS Miami

Tow truck driver shoots, kills car owner during repossession attempt, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A tow truck driver shot and killed the owner of a car that was being repossessed Wednesday morning, according to Fort Lauderdale police Police received several calls shortly after 10 a.m. about a shooting in the 100 block of Carolina Avenue, When officers arrived, they found the unidentified vehicle owner dead at the scene. Police detained the tow truck driver, who was not identified, and the driver is cooperating with the investigation.  Lakeethie Sowell heard the gunfire from her apartment nearbyShe said she walked out to the street and saw the tow truck driver standing over the man who was shot and killed "He was calm and as people came out he said I think I just killed the man."Robert Sowell says he's puzzled because he saw the tow truck driver hook up the repossessed car and head south but for some reason, the tow truck driver came back.  And that's when the confrontation happened "If you took the vehicle why would you come back?" He saidFort Lauderdale police asked anyone who saw the incident to contact them.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Motorious

1957 Chevy, F-150 Collide: 1 Dead

A crash involving a 1957 Chevy Bel Air and a modern Ford F-150 in Wiggins, Mississippi left one dead. According to a local report, the husband and wife in the Tri-Five were headed to Cruisin’ the Coast, a classic car festival which has been running since 1996. Check out...
WIGGINS, MS
Motorious

Modified Dodge Hellcat Police Car Will Catch You

Running from the cops is dumb, but what’s even dumber is thinking you can gap this 1,080-horsepower Dodge Challenger Hellcat police car. Recently shown off by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the highway patrol car could conceivably keep up with most supercars if they wanted to run from the law.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Detroit

Two killed after truck crashes into overpass along I-94

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two people were killed in a crash along the eastbound lanes of I-94 in St. Clair Shores early Saturday morning.The crash happened just before 3 a.m. near Stephens Road. Michigan State Police say the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup truck drove off the roadway, continued up an embankment and then crashed into the Stephens Road overpass support. The truck caught fire and both occupants were trapped inside. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released.The cause of the crash remains under investigation pending an autopsy report.Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.
SAINT CLAIR SHORES, MI
CBS LA

"Unfortunate accident": Woman killed while sleeping in boxes driven over big rig making U-turn in Echo Park lot

A woman was killed early Tuesday in what appears to be a tragic accident in the parking lot of a Vons in Echo Park.Police say the woman had been sleeping in a pile of boxes in a parking lot at Alvarado Boulevard and Montana Avenue when a big rig drove into the lot to make a U-turn at about 1 a.m. The big rig drove over the boxes, and the woman sleeping inside, dragging her about 50 feet.The woman, who is believed to have been in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. It's unclear if she has been...
Motorious

Mustang And Corvette Collide In Street Takeover

There’s no doubt street takeovers aren’t for real car enthusiasts or even remotely intelligent people. A video which recently hit YouTube has people arguing about whose fault a crash between a Ford Mustang and Chevy Corvette was and we have to weigh in. But first, we think this serves as a prime example why you should stay away from takeover events no matter where they’re held and encourage your friends to do the same.
People

6 People in Their 20s Killed After 'Devastating Overnight Crash' in Nebraska: 'Our Hearts Are Heavy'

“This is the worst crash in Lincoln in recent memory,” police wrote in a statement Six people in their twenties died following a "devastating overnight crash" in Lincoln, Nebraska, according to police. The Lincoln Police Department responded to a 911 call around 2:16 a.m. on Sunday alerting them to the crash, police said in a news release. They received the alert from one of the victim's iPhones, which sent over an automatic recording indicating that "the owner of the phone was in a severe crash and was not...
LINCOLN, NE
The Associated Press

Report: Plane landed hard, then climbed again before crash

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Witnesses reported seeing a small plane make a hard landing at a Southern California airport, immediately take off again and then climb erratically before slamming into the runway nose-first, killing both people on board, according to a preliminary report. A flight instructor and a student pilot were in the single-engine Piper Sport when it crashed and caught fire around 5 p.m. on Sept. 8 at Santa Monica Airport, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a report released Thursday. There was 45 minutes of instruction on the ground before the pair took off for a flight to Malibu and back that lasted just over an hour, the report said. The plane came in for a landing that witnesses described as “hard” and then “began to aggressively pitch up and climb, while the engine made a sound consistent with it going to full power,” according to the report.
SANTA MONICA, CA
connect-bridgeport.com

Police: Area Man Killed as Result of Farming Accident

The Randolph County Sheriff's Department has said that an elderly man was killed last week as the result of a farming accident on 7 Pine Drive, which is in Elkins. When police arrived, they reported the man was trapped under a farm tractor's back wheel behind his residence. The man in question would later die as the result of the injuries caused where the tractor was on his chest and neck area.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Father, 2 sons trapped in silo die

POTTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man and his two teenage sons were killed after they were trapped in a silo on a farm in central Pennsylvania. Emergency crews were called to the farm on Lower Brush Valley Road in Potter Township, Centre County around 8:30 Wednesday morning, CBS affiliate WTAJ reported. The coroner's office said 47-year-old Andrew Beiler and his 14- and 19-year-old sons were pronounced dead at the scene, reportedly from asphyxiation due to gases in the silo, WTAJ reported. Their deaths were ruled accidental.Neighbors told WTAJ it was a "ripple effect," with one going in to help the next.Six months ago, a 16-year-old boy was killed on the farm while operating a manure spreader, WTAJ reported.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
89K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy