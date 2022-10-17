Read full article on original website
House of the Dragon Episode 10 trailer teases Vermithor in epic fiery finale
The finale of House of the Dragon Season 1 is almost here with Episode 10, with its trailer setting the stage for an epic closer – with one of the fiercest dragons in all of Westeros, Vermithor. Episode 9 revolved around one of the most important events in the...
Here's an Update on the Heartbreaking Story of '60 Days In' Star Dashaun Williams
Much like most of the problems that plague this world, the prison system has become the subject of more than a few reality TV shows — one of which is A&E’s 60 Days In. The series, which is currently in its seventh season, sees prison reform in a whole new light.
When Will ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Season 3, Episode 4 Arrive on Netflix? ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Episode Guide
Just in time for spooky season, Unsolved Mysteries has returned with new episodes! Earlier this morning, the first three episodes of Volume 3 of the long-running true-crime favorite debuted on Netflix. The season premiere, “Mystery at Mile Marker 45,” centers on the strange death of 18-year-old volleyball star Tiffany Valiante, who was struck by a train on a remote stretch of tracks in Mays Landing, New Jersey. Authorities were quick to rule her case a suicide, but many believe she was murdered. Episodes 2 and 3 (“Something in the Sky” and “Body in Bags”) explore a 1994 UFO sighting over Lake Michigan...
Popculture
'Wheel of Time' Season 2: Our Total Guide for Fans
Amazon Prime Video is still celebrating the historic premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, but its next fantasy hit isn't far off. The streamer already debuted The Wheel of Time Season 1 last fall, and Season 2 is drawing closer and closer. Read on for all the news we have on the show at the time of this writing.
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 9: Every Easter Egg and Secret
House of the Dragon has an amazing opening credits sequence, but it’s not static. Each episode, the opening changes to reflect the events of that episode, which characters will be spotlighted, what alliances have been formed or broken, and who has recently perished. That’s just one of the little...
Carly Rae Jepsen Dances Her Way Through Heartbreak on ’The Loneliest Time’
Carly Rae Jepsen is one of the most exquisite joys of being a pop fan over the past decade. The Canadian pop goddess is one of our most underrated treasures—ten years after the world fell in love with this girl in “Call Me Maybe,” she still hasn’t made a single weak record or failed move. The Loneliest Time is her most emotionally adventurous music yet—high-gloss post-bubblegum synth-pop that packs a serious punch even at its fizziest. Carly Rae just keeps dancing her way through the heartbreak, a totally relatable adult romantic with too many feelings but zero illusions. The Loneliest...
25 Years Ago, The Simpsons Dropped Its Most Controversial Episode
It was the best show on television until Seymour Skinner. No, not that one, the real Seymour Skinner. No, not the real real Seymour Skinner as we know him now, the one that… Look. This is what I mean: The first bad episode of The Simpsons happened 25 years ago. And we’re still reeling.
Popculture
'Moonshiners' Returns for Brand New Season 12, Get an Exclusive First Look
Moonshiners is back for a brand new season, and America's favorite outlaws are being tested like never before. PopCulture.com has an exclusive first look at Season 12 of the Discovery show, which premieres on Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by all-new episodes of the ultimate booze-making competition series Master Distiller at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
IGN
Terror Train: Exclusive Official Trailer
Tubi has collaborated with Incendo on the remake of the 1980 cult classic horror film Terror Train, which starred Jamie Lee Curtis. A Tubi Original, Terror Train is slated to premiere in October 2022 as part of the platform’s annual month-long Halloween-inspired genre celebration, “Terror on Tubi.”. The...
Internet Users Rally Against Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween Costumes
With Halloween costume planning in full swing, users online are urging others to avoid dressing up as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer out of respect for the 17 people he brutally murdered between 1978 and 1991. The conversation about costumes inspired by the infamous murderer—who is known for engaging in disturbing...
SFGate
A new documentary remembers a time when people were mad about Barney
There's a new documentary streaming on Peacock about Barney the purple dinosaur. I show up in the 47th minute, sounding a little insane. I'm babbling something about how Barney speaks to children on a frequency adults can't hear. The clip is taken from an interview I did in 1993 with CBS News and, in my defense, I was speaking metaphorically.
Collider
'The Peripheral' Title Sequence Sets the Scene for Chloë Grace Moretz-Led Sci-fi Series [Exclusive]
As we gear up to start watching the new dystopian Prime Video series The Peripheral, the streamer decided to share with Collider the title sequence ahead of the premiere on Friday. We can now share with you the intriguing opening credits that set the tone of the sci-fi series. Led by Chloë Grace Moretz (Kick-Ass), the show centers around a girl who discovers that the simulated reality she’s been playing is actually real-life 2099 London, and this discovery puts her entire family in danger.
The School for Good and Evil: Netflix's Fairy Tale Epic Lays the Groundwork for Fan-Demanded Sequel — Grade It!
If all goes according to plan, Netflix’s latest YA adaptation could continue happily ever after for years to come. Based on the first book in Soman Chainani’s six-part series, The School For Good and Evil follows two best friends — Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie) — who are whisked away to the titular institution where fairy tale heroes and villains are made. The catch? Whereas Agatha lands comfortably in the School for Good, Sophie is “mistakenly” dropped into the School for Evil. The School Master (Laurence Fishburne) insists that his institution doesn’t make mistakes, so the besties are left...
IGN
Little Jar - Official Teaser Trailer
Check out the teaser trailer for Little Jar, an upcoming comedy movie starring Kelsey Gunn, Nicholas Anthony Reid, Jon Snow, Jennifer DeFilippo, Anthony Ma, Doug Hurley, and Michael Rousselet. Ainsley (Kelsey Gunn) is a misanthrope who hates people but when she suddenly finds herself in isolation with no one to...
NME
‘Succession’: first look at season four shared in HBO supercut trailer
HBO have shared a first look at season four of Succession in a supercut trailer of a number of forthcoming shows – check it out below. Among sneak peeks of The Last Of Us, The White Lotus, Love & Death and more, the network have shared a short trailer of footage from Succession‘s upcoming fourth season.
msn.com
‘The Rings of Power’ fans call out the absurdity of a popular theory
Only hours separate us from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finally unveiling Sauron and putting all the frenzied speculation among the online community to rest. One way or another, we’re going to learn the truth, though parts of the community are wary about one particular theory becoming reality.
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon producer doesn’t understand the Daemon hype
When it comes to horny fantasy series House of the Dragon takes the cake. So far, in the Game of Thrones prequel show, we have seen family love at a whole new level, foot fetishes, and now we have a thirsty fandom who is enamoured with the murderous Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). That’s right, Daemon has become the subject of memes, Tweets and is social media’s latest fictional crush.
ComicBook
R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned Trailer Shambles Online With Blu-Ray Release Date
One of the weirdest — and arguably, most critically-panned — comic book movie franchises is back for more. This week, Universal Pictures debuted the first trailer for R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned, a direct-to-video follow-up to the Ryan Reynolds and Jeff Bridges-led R.I.P.D., which was first released in 2013. This new film will be a prequel, focusing on the origin story of Roy Pulsipher, an Old West sheriff who will be portrayed by Burn Notice alum Jeffrey Donovan. The cast also includes Penelope Mitchell, Richard Fleeshman, Jake Choi, and Kerry Knuppe.
Collider
This Week in Horror: October 17-23
This week, there’s an assortment of scares to choose from. Peyton and Eli Manning might have retired from football, but they certainly haven’t slowed down. The two playful brothers have taken over ESPN+ with multiple sports-related projects, and now they are venturing into supernatural territory with Peyton and Eli’s Spooky Adventure: A Places Universe Special. If you want some more laughs, pop over to Hulu for The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!, which showcases inventive animation from a number of new artists. Plus, the terrifying found footage anthology series V/H/S is back with more tales on Shudder.
