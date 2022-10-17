ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
NFL World Feels Awful For Alvin Kamara Tonight

The NFL world feels awful for Saints running back Alvin Kamara during Thursday Night Football.  The Saints simply refuse to give Kamara the ball when they get down in the red-zone.  Instead, it's usually Swiss-army knife Taysom Hill getting the important carries near the goal-line.  ...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. Commanders

The Green Bay Packers are aiming to return to the win column when they travel to Maryland to face the rejuvenated Washington Commanders at FedExField in Week 7. The Packers are coming off back-to-back losses and hope to win and stay in second place in the NFC North. Here are our Green Bay Packers Week 7 predictions as they take on the Commanders.
GREEN BAY, WI
Commanders HC Ron Rivera reveals why Taylor Heinicke, not Sam Howell, will replace injured Carson Wentz

The Washington Commanders will be turning to a former starter to handle the workload under center in the coming weeks — or until Carson Wentz is healthy enough to play again. With Wentz expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks because of a finger injury, Ron Rivera is tapping Taylor Heinicke to be the temporary starter for Washington. The Commanders also have a rookie quarterback in Sam Howell, but Rivera is not keen on giving the keys to the offense to him just yet.
WASHINGTON, DC
USC football dodges a bullet with Jordan Addison injury update

Every USC football fan held their breath when they saw star wide receiver Jordan Addison making his way to the injury tent during Saturday’s 43-42 loss to Utah. Addison appeared to suffer a lower-body injury when a Utah player rolled up on him while attempting to make a tackle. On Tuesday, Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley spoke to the media, providing an update on the status of Addison, per Ryan Kartje of The Los Angeles Times.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey traded to 49ers in blockbuster deal

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Carolina Panthers have traded running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers for multiple draft picks. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network has shared the 49ers will be sending a second-round pick in 2023, a third-round pick in 2023, and a fourth-round pick in 2023. Plus, a fifth-rounder in 2024 in exchange for the Pro Bowl running back.
CHARLOTTE, NC
New York Giants: 4 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. Jaguars

Strange as it may seem, the New York Giants are among the best teams in football as they enter Week 7. They will travel to Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. A win here can inch them closer to the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East. Here are our […] The post New York Giants: 4 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Chase Claypool: 3 best destinations for Steelers WR ahead of NFL trade deadline

With the Pittsburgh Steelers in the midst of a rebuild, wide receiver Chase Claypool has had his name floated in trade rumors ahead of the NFL trade deadline. At 2-4, the Steelers are reportedly willing to listen to offers on Claypool in order to better position themselves to contend in the future. The 24-year-old is […] The post Chase Claypool: 3 best destinations for Steelers WR ahead of NFL trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
49ers gets heap of good injury news on Nick Bosa, many others

San Francisco 49ers fans rejoice: the defense is getting healthy again. Per Dave Lombardi of The Athletic, star edge rusher Nick Bosa, safety Jimmie Ward, cornerback Jason Verrett, and defensive end Drake Jackson will be back in practice Wednesday. In addition to the defensive reinforcements, All-Pro tackle Trent Williams returned to practice. Speaking to Jake […] The post 49ers gets heap of good injury news on Nick Bosa, many others appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Steve Wilks breaks silence on Robbie Anderson trade to Cardinals after sideline argument

In less than 24 hours, the Carolina Panthers cut ties with wide receiver Robbie Anderson after his verbal altercation on the sidelines with an assistant coach on Sunday. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, ending a 2.5-year stint with the team. While the Panthers did move on from Anderson, interim HC Steve […] The post Steve Wilks breaks silence on Robbie Anderson trade to Cardinals after sideline argument appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Mike Evans gets real on the one major issue Buccaneers offense must fix for Week 7 clash vs. Panthers

One could pinpoint a multitude of glaring issues with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense, but for Mike Evans, there is one matter that needs to be addressed soon. “Penalties… just teams beating us,” Evans said during a press conference on Wednesday. “They’re just beating us. I mean, the Steelers were more physical than us last Sunday […] The post Mike Evans gets real on the one major issue Buccaneers offense must fix for Week 7 clash vs. Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
3 clear reasons Christian McCaffrey trade turns 49ers into NFC favorites

The San Francisco 49ers’ trade for running back Christian McCaffrey was an all-in effort to right a ship that had nearly run aground. That’s mainly due to a litany of injury issues and a faltering offense. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch feel the squad is talented enough to win the Super Bowl in 2022. This McCaffrey signing is their attempt to get the team over the hump. We’ll try to look at three reasons why this Christian McCaffrey trade does make the 49ers NFC favorites.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
2 trades Vikings must make before 2022 NFL trade deadline

The Minnesota Vikings have gotten off to a hot start to the 2022 NFL season. Through the first six weeks of the season, they sit at 5-1 and atop the NFC North. But even with their success, there is room for improvement. Kirk Cousins and the Vikings offense is averaging just 242 passing yards per […] The post 2 trades Vikings must make before 2022 NFL trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Jalon Daniels’ latest status at Jayhawks practice is a good sign ahead of huge Baylor matchup

Kansas football is flying high this season and is just one win away from their first bowl appearance in 13 years. However, star quarterback Jalon Daniels hasn’t played in two weeks after suffering a shoulder injury in a nailbiting loss to the TCU Horned Frogs. While there were reports that he could miss most of […] The post Jalon Daniels’ latest status at Jayhawks practice is a good sign ahead of huge Baylor matchup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAWRENCE, KS
