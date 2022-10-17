Read full article on original website
Levi’s Taps Sami Miró Vintage for an Exclusive New Upcycled Collab Collection
Falling in love with vintage design aesthetics from an early age, fashion designer Sami Miró has been turning her talents toward sustainability and upcycling since she was a teenager. As a result of her creativity and pioneering design technique, global denim behemoth Levi’s has recently tapped Miró for an exclusive new upcycled collab collection.
Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 2 "Craft"
Has a wide collection of sneakers that don’t tend to miss a beat. When looking at some of the Swooshes’ most poplar silhouettes — such as the Jordan 1 and Dunk Low — new color schemes and designs are constantly presented to keep Nike fans engaged. And while the latter seems to be dominating the headlines as of late, one silhouette that is currently going under the radar and having a successful year is the Air Jordan 2. Collaborations atop the retro Jordan model are being presented at a rapid rate — such as the recently-presented Shelflife link-up — but Jordan Brand is now diverting our attention away from its team-ups by unveiling its upcoming Air Jordan 2 “Craft” release.
Official Images of the adidas YEEZY 450 "Stone Flax"
While the results of putting its adidas YEEZY line “under review” are to be determined, plenty of new releases from Ye and the Three Stripes continue to take place. Recently, the two have revisited the adidas YEEZY 500 High and brought the fade-effect to the adidas YZY KNIT RNR. Now, the previously teased adidas YEEZY 450 “Stone Flax” is set for release this week.
Nike Presents Exotic New Animal Prints on Classic Sneakers
This fall, is set to introduce a new animal print-themed footwear collection named “Animal Instinct.” While the Swoosh is no stranger to presenting animal-inspired looks, this batch of sneakers is sure to stand out. Beginning with the Air Max 90, various materials and prints grace the upper. Mesh,...
First Look at the JJJJound x New Balance 991
JJJJound and New Balance have already cranked out two collaborations in 2022 — olive and brown takes on the 990v3 — and now they’re looking for a three-peat before the year’s out with a fresh interpretation of the made-in-England 991. Revealed by an eBay listing that was first unearthed by New Balance collector @dane3fune and has since been removed, the co-created style feeds into JJJJound’s signature “refined minimalism” ethos with a minimal color scheme and premium details, all cooked up at New Balance’s famed Flimby factory.
Take an Official Look at the Air Jordan 1 Mid "True Blue"
Following the reveal of the “Cement Grey” colorway, Jordan Brand is preparing the Air Jordan 1 Mid in a slew of muted palettes ideal for the gloomy season ahead. From the “Alternative Bred” rendition to a Christmas-ready hit, the silhouette is now slated to hit shelves decked out in “True Blue” tones.
Jordan Brand Expands Its "25 Years in China" Collection With the Air Jordan 12
2022 marks the 25th year of business in China for Jordan Brand. Its 1997 opening year came at a time when the Air Jordan 12 was still new to shelves, thus it having a special connection to the country. Over the years, Jordan Brand has nodded to this with the silhouette’s inclusion in Chinese New Year celebrations for 2017 and 2019. In addition, the low-top version of the Air Jordan 12 was spotted as part of the “25 Years in China” collection earlier this year.
Rihanna Releases New “Sport” Line for Her Savage X Fenty Brand
Fresh off the heels of her NFL Super Bowl announcement, multi-hyphenate talent and business mogul, Rihanna, has just added another notch to her belt with the release of a new Sport line for her Savage X Fenty brand. Rihanna has seen tremendous success when she first launched the SXF label...
Billionaire Boys Club Opens Innovative Miami Flagship
Billionaire Boys Club, the influential streetwear imprint founded by Pharrell Williams and NIGO in 2003, is opening a 5,000-square-foot flagship in Miami’s Art District. Designed by Alex Mustonen and Daniel Arsham’s New York-based installation studio SNARKITECTURE, the state-of-the-art space revamps the standard retail experience by mimicking the interior formula for an art studio. In doing so, the storefront showcases modern artworks and brand-inspired designs among innovative displays stocked with the label’s forward collections, all with the goal of driving social engagement.
Official Images of the Air Jordan 9 "Fire Red"
The Air Jordan 9 may be the only Air Jordan silhouette from 1-14 that Michael Jordan didn’t wear on an NBA court, but that doesn’t mean it’s lacking for prestige. MJ was pursuing his diamond dreams with the Birmingham Barons (a minor league affiliate of the Chicago White Sox) when the Air Jordan 9 dropped in 1993, but instead of stymieing the silhouette his absence from the hardwood made it a potent placeholder. Now, it’s back once again with a new “Fire Red” colorway that’s set to release in November — official images of which have just surfaced.
Uniqlo UT Expands on Its 'Spy x Family' Collection
For Uniqlo, its UT division has celebrated art, pop culture, anime and more. Now commemorating its 20th anniversary, the line continues to provide fans of countless franchises and artists with the opportunity to rep them with pride. For 2022, this includes showcasing the year’s hit new anime adaptation, Spy x Family. In July, a capsule of tees were offered with various thematic graphics and as part two of Spy x Family‘s first season continues, a second capsule is on the way.
New Balance Preps the 580 in Three Fall-Approved Colorways
Recently, New Balance has tapped its extensive list of collaborators to breathe new life into various classic silhouettes. Whether it be having Todd Snyder dive into ’70s gym apparel with a “City Gym” take on the New Balance 237 or having JJJJound put together another tasteful color palette on the New Balance 991, New Balance has proven its ability to keep up with the trends as it continues to thrive in the world of sneakers.
eYe Junya Watanabe MAN Unveils New 574 Sneakers With New Balance
EYe Junya Watanabe MAN reunites with New Balance to bring the iconic New Balance 574 sneakers in three new winter-ready colorways. Draped in suede and doused in wintry hues, the instantly recognizable silhouette comes with New Balance’s signature “N” logos on the sides. Equipped with the classic “NB” logos decked across the tongue tabs, eYe-branded heel tabs and co-branded insoles. The sneakers are fitted with soft ENCAP midsoles for comfort and impact absorption.
Official Reveal of the Cecilie Bahnsen x ASICS Upcycled Collection
During Paris Fashion Week SS23, Copenhagen-based designer Cecilie Bahnsen presented her latest collection, featuring seven new takes on various. sneakers. The upcycled looks all featured unique flower decorations of different shapes and sizes. Now, after this first look at the collaboration, Bahnsen and ASICS are ready to launch 50 upcycled, one-of-a-kind pairs.
Edwin Escapes to Nature for FW22
Tokyo-based brand Edwin is back for the Fall/Winter 2022 season with a new collection that escapes to nature. Inspired by adventure and centering on outdoor beauty, the offering is complete with outerwear, multicolored knitwear, hoodies, nylon quilted pants, technical coordinating sets, flannels, T-shirts and more. Outerwear serves as a collection mainstay with natural-colored puffer jackets, an infrared nature graphic print jacket, fleece quarter zips and light plaid jackets.
CHAANCE’s SS23 Collection Brings Out the Bright Side of California
The peculiar thing about the steadily rising, Korean streetwear brand CHAANCE is that its core is rooted in ‘90s sportswear with a focus on high-end street style. For Spring/Summer 2023, the brand is figuratively taking it to the streets with a new collection that brings out the bright side of Los Angeles, California.
Nilufar Gallery Blends Design with Fashion Inside MODES
Nilufar Gallery has a unique ability to pair some of the most futuristic-looking designs with pieces that are drenched in a sense of nostalgia. From cabinets by Bethan Laura Wood, to vases by Audrey Lange – Nina Yashar and her team have established themselves as the go-to for a very particular aesthetic.
Louis Vuitton Unveils Leather Goods Capsule for Fifa World Cup Qatar
With the World Cup only a month away, has unveiled an exclusive capsule designed especially for the highly-anticipated quadrennial footballing event. Since 2010, Louis Vuitton has provided the travel trunk for the FIFA World Cup Trophy, and unveiled its first leather goods collection in celebration of the last tournament in 2o18.
Help Your Horse Become a Sneakerhead With "Horse Kicks"
While sneaker-themed footwear for dogs is now commonplace, Marcus Floyd of “Horse Kicks” is looking to help horses become certified sneakerheads. Utilizing the “deconstruction and reconstruction” skills he learned at The Shoe Surgeon’s SRGN Academy, the Lexington, Kentucky-based shoe artist makes custom reimagined sneakers for the domesticated, one-toed, hoofed mammals.
LG’s Color-Changing MoodUP™ Refrigerator, It's the Real Game Changer
What’s the biggest appliance that sets the tone for your kitchen and lasts the longest? That must be your refrigerator, the style icon of your kitchen. And now, you can easily change your kitchen tone whenever you want, with LG’s brand-new fridge MoodUP™. This innovative fridge-freezer is equipped with color-changing door panels which shift according to your mood or interior space. And surprise! It gives you 170,000 ways to “mood up” your kitchen.
