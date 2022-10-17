Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Levi’s Taps Sami Miró Vintage for an Exclusive New Upcycled Collab Collection
Falling in love with vintage design aesthetics from an early age, fashion designer Sami Miró has been turning her talents toward sustainability and upcycling since she was a teenager. As a result of her creativity and pioneering design technique, global denim behemoth Levi’s has recently tapped Miró for an exclusive new upcycled collab collection.
hypebeast.com
Slam Jam Joins Nike On the Air Force 1 Low
Italian retailer Slam Jam is not only known for carrying its star-studded list of designers and brands, the boutique also has a history of unique collaborations under its belt. In the past month alone, this has included connecting with Vans on the Sk8-Hi, Vibram for an experimental sneaker and Dr. Martens with a reimagined take on the 1461. Now, Slam Jam rejoins.
hypebeast.com
eYe Junya Watanabe MAN Unveils New 574 Sneakers With New Balance
EYe Junya Watanabe MAN reunites with New Balance to bring the iconic New Balance 574 sneakers in three new winter-ready colorways. Draped in suede and doused in wintry hues, the instantly recognizable silhouette comes with New Balance’s signature “N” logos on the sides. Equipped with the classic “NB” logos decked across the tongue tabs, eYe-branded heel tabs and co-branded insoles. The sneakers are fitted with soft ENCAP midsoles for comfort and impact absorption.
hypebeast.com
Billionaire Boys Club Opens Innovative Miami Flagship
Billionaire Boys Club, the influential streetwear imprint founded by Pharrell Williams and NIGO in 2003, is opening a 5,000-square-foot flagship in Miami’s Art District. Designed by Alex Mustonen and Daniel Arsham’s New York-based installation studio SNARKITECTURE, the state-of-the-art space revamps the standard retail experience by mimicking the interior formula for an art studio. In doing so, the storefront showcases modern artworks and brand-inspired designs among innovative displays stocked with the label’s forward collections, all with the goal of driving social engagement.
hypebeast.com
Take an Official Look at the Air Jordan 1 Mid "True Blue"
Following the reveal of the “Cement Grey” colorway, Jordan Brand is preparing the Air Jordan 1 Mid in a slew of muted palettes ideal for the gloomy season ahead. From the “Alternative Bred” rendition to a Christmas-ready hit, the silhouette is now slated to hit shelves decked out in “True Blue” tones.
hypebeast.com
Rihanna Releases New “Sport” Line for Her Savage X Fenty Brand
Fresh off the heels of her NFL Super Bowl announcement, multi-hyphenate talent and business mogul, Rihanna, has just added another notch to her belt with the release of a new Sport line for her Savage X Fenty brand. Rihanna has seen tremendous success when she first launched the SXF label...
hypebeast.com
Official Images of the adidas YEEZY 450 "Stone Flax"
While the results of putting its adidas YEEZY line “under review” are to be determined, plenty of new releases from Ye and the Three Stripes continue to take place. Recently, the two have revisited the adidas YEEZY 500 High and brought the fade-effect to the adidas YZY KNIT RNR. Now, the previously teased adidas YEEZY 450 “Stone Flax” is set for release this week.
hypebeast.com
Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 2 "Craft"
Has a wide collection of sneakers that don’t tend to miss a beat. When looking at some of the Swooshes’ most poplar silhouettes — such as the Jordan 1 and Dunk Low — new color schemes and designs are constantly presented to keep Nike fans engaged. And while the latter seems to be dominating the headlines as of late, one silhouette that is currently going under the radar and having a successful year is the Air Jordan 2. Collaborations atop the retro Jordan model are being presented at a rapid rate — such as the recently-presented Shelflife link-up — but Jordan Brand is now diverting our attention away from its team-ups by unveiling its upcoming Air Jordan 2 “Craft” release.
hypebeast.com
Jordan Brand Expands Its "25 Years in China" Collection With the Air Jordan 12
2022 marks the 25th year of business in China for Jordan Brand. Its 1997 opening year came at a time when the Air Jordan 12 was still new to shelves, thus it having a special connection to the country. Over the years, Jordan Brand has nodded to this with the silhouette’s inclusion in Chinese New Year celebrations for 2017 and 2019. In addition, the low-top version of the Air Jordan 12 was spotted as part of the “25 Years in China” collection earlier this year.
hypebeast.com
Nike Presents Exotic New Animal Prints on Classic Sneakers
This fall, is set to introduce a new animal print-themed footwear collection named “Animal Instinct.” While the Swoosh is no stranger to presenting animal-inspired looks, this batch of sneakers is sure to stand out. Beginning with the Air Max 90, various materials and prints grace the upper. Mesh,...
hypebeast.com
The Jordan Dub Zero Receives a "Black Taxi" Colorway
Originally released in 2005, the Jordan Dub Zero was the first hybrid sneaker released by Jordan Brand, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Nike-owned athletics clothing company. The pairs are the brainchild of legendary footwear designer Tinker Hatfield, who mixed and matched elements from popular Air Jordan models 4, 6, 11, 13, 20, and others.
hypebeast.com
HYPEBEAST Magazine Explores "The Frontiers Issue" Landscape Through an Installation Exhibition
As the 30th edition of HYPEBEAST Magazine circulates the globe, it now looks to further immerse readers into The Frontiers Issue, exploring the worlds of NIGO, Glenn Martens, Chance The Rapper, Peter Do, and more, through an exhibition stationed at HBX New York. Celebrating fashion, footwear, art and music, the...
hypebeast.com
Perrotin and Meta Will Host an Artist Talk Spotlighting Digital Technologies
The panel will commence on October 26 at the gallery’s Paris flagship. As Art Basel descends on Paris for its inaugural fair, Perrotin is working with Meta on a series of talks that will help bridge the gap between curators and the next generation of artists. Taking place at the gallery’s Rue de Turenne location, the event aims to spotlight emerging technologies and how they are being used by creatives to break barriers and open new channels of expression.
hypebeast.com
Uniqlo UT Expands on Its 'Spy x Family' Collection
For Uniqlo, its UT division has celebrated art, pop culture, anime and more. Now commemorating its 20th anniversary, the line continues to provide fans of countless franchises and artists with the opportunity to rep them with pride. For 2022, this includes showcasing the year’s hit new anime adaptation, Spy x Family. In July, a capsule of tees were offered with various thematic graphics and as part two of Spy x Family‘s first season continues, a second capsule is on the way.
hypebeast.com
Official Images of the Air Jordan 9 "Fire Red"
The Air Jordan 9 may be the only Air Jordan silhouette from 1-14 that Michael Jordan didn’t wear on an NBA court, but that doesn’t mean it’s lacking for prestige. MJ was pursuing his diamond dreams with the Birmingham Barons (a minor league affiliate of the Chicago White Sox) when the Air Jordan 9 dropped in 1993, but instead of stymieing the silhouette his absence from the hardwood made it a potent placeholder. Now, it’s back once again with a new “Fire Red” colorway that’s set to release in November — official images of which have just surfaced.
hypebeast.com
The World Is Your Oyster's SS23 Collection Celebrates Legendary Ballet Dancer Rudolf Nureyev
Following its Wes Anderson-inspired Fall/Winter 2022 range, Hong Kong-based label The World Is Your Oyster has now returned with its Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Expanding its reference outlook, The World Is Your Oyster draws from the designer’s reverence for iconic Soviet-born ballet dancer and choreographer, Rudolf Nureyev. An enduring muse...
hypebeast.com
Canada Goose, Feng Chen Wang and Xu Zhen Champion the Art of Deconstruction for Fall 2022
Canada Goose has initiated the launch of its innovative, functional-first collection with Chinese-born, London-based designer Feng Chen Wang and Chinese artist Xu Zhen. The collaborative Fall/Winter 2022 range envisions Canada Goose’s luxury performance heritage through the lens of Wang’s “future-modern” styles and Zhen’s pattern-heavy conceptual art series “Under Heaven.” The result is an expressive, graphic-heavy lineup intended for seasonal transitions, with versatility at its fore via deconstructable elements.
hypebeast.com
Official Reveal of the Cecilie Bahnsen x ASICS Upcycled Collection
During Paris Fashion Week SS23, Copenhagen-based designer Cecilie Bahnsen presented her latest collection, featuring seven new takes on various. sneakers. The upcycled looks all featured unique flower decorations of different shapes and sizes. Now, after this first look at the collaboration, Bahnsen and ASICS are ready to launch 50 upcycled, one-of-a-kind pairs.
hypebeast.com
Lourenzo Smith Documents His Love for Vintage Mercedes-Benz in 'FULL FRAMES'
The new photo-book is available to purchase via Blurb. Lourenzo Smith is one of the many creatives who used the pandemic as a way to fully pursue his creative passions. Based in Los Angeles, the photographer has always carried an affinity for vintage luxury and has produced a new photo-book exploring the impact that Mercedes-Benz has had on his life.
hypebeast.com
First Look at the JJJJound x New Balance 991
JJJJound and New Balance have already cranked out two collaborations in 2022 — olive and brown takes on the 990v3 — and now they’re looking for a three-peat before the year’s out with a fresh interpretation of the made-in-England 991. Revealed by an eBay listing that was first unearthed by New Balance collector @dane3fune and has since been removed, the co-created style feeds into JJJJound’s signature “refined minimalism” ethos with a minimal color scheme and premium details, all cooked up at New Balance’s famed Flimby factory.
Comments / 0