Has a wide collection of sneakers that don’t tend to miss a beat. When looking at some of the Swooshes’ most poplar silhouettes — such as the Jordan 1 and Dunk Low — new color schemes and designs are constantly presented to keep Nike fans engaged. And while the latter seems to be dominating the headlines as of late, one silhouette that is currently going under the radar and having a successful year is the Air Jordan 2. Collaborations atop the retro Jordan model are being presented at a rapid rate — such as the recently-presented Shelflife link-up — but Jordan Brand is now diverting our attention away from its team-ups by unveiling its upcoming Air Jordan 2 “Craft” release.

1 DAY AGO