Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Charles ‘overjoyed’ about royal baby news
Prince Charles of Luxembourg is excited about having a little brother or sister! Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie spoke about their two-year-old son being “overjoyed” by their royal baby news in a new interview with RTL. “We are always incredibly happy about an addition to our family....
The Palace Might Not Approve Of Kate Middleton's ‘Puddle Pants’ But We Think They’re So Chic
Kate Middleton’s impeccable style is one thing we can always count on. The 40-year-old royal always looks like the epitome of elegance—polished, and appropriately regal. We also love that she’s an outfit repeater and wears both high end and “high street” brands alike. Though she...
Meghan Markle news – Queen Camilla ‘hurt & very upset’ after Prince Harry & duchess’ ‘treatment’ of King Charles
QUEEN Camilla is "very sorry" for King Charles after the treatment he got from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a royal expert has claimed. Biographer to the Royal Family, Angela Levin, spoke with Sky News and claimed that Queen Consort Camilla is “very upset” with Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle.
Meghan And Harry Are Reportedly Making Complaints To Friends About The Queen's Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was filled with heart-wrenching moments as the royal family grieved the loss of its matriarch. Since the funeral was broadcast live, millions of people all over the world tuned in to watch the proceedings, with 28 million watching in the U.K. and 11.4 million watching in the U.S. (via Newsweek). This bird's-eye view led to a discussion of some of the choices that were made, particularly involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
These Are the Scenes From Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral That Are Banned From Ever Being Shown Again
Find out which scenes you won't be seeing if didn't watch Queen Elizabeth's state funeral live and why they are banned now.
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Hilariously Revealed the Very Moment He Figured Prince William Was Serious About Kate Middleton; Prince, Princess of Wales Touched by Duke’s Best Man Speech
Prince Harry played an important role at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding. As his brother's best man, he gave a hilarious and touching speech during the royal couple's wedding reception, and the moment reportedly touched the Prince of Wales and left the Princess of Wales in tears. Table of...
iheart.com
Royal Family Shares New Portrait Taken Before Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
The Royal Family has released a new portrait of working members of the family that was taken the day before Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral. The photo, taken at Buckingham Palace, features Britain's new monarch King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, and Kate Middleton. The latter couple is now referred to as The Prince and Princess of Wales after receiving the titles from King Charles following the death of the Queen on September 8th.
Cruel Queen Camilla 'Berating' Kate Middleton Behind Closed Doors, Humiliating Princess Of Wales Over Parenting Style
Cruel Queen Camilla has launched an all-out way to humiliate royal rival Princess Kate Middleton by attacking her young kids — because she is jealous of her glam daughter-in-law’s youth and popularity, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to palace insiders, when King Charles, 73, became Britain’s monarch his vengeful...
Marie Claire
Prince William "Made It Clear" to Camilla That "She's Not Step-Grandma to His Children," Royal Biographer Claims
Princes William and Harry may have learned to accept Camilla Parker-Bowles over the years, but that doesn't mean they've fully embraced her as a member of the family—at least not according to a new royal biography. Apparently, the Prince of Wales doesn't want Camilla to play a bigger role...
Royal Expert Claims ‘Hideous Woman’ Camilla Parker Bowles ‘Burst Into Tears’ on Wedding Day to King Charles III
The royal family appeared united on the wedding day of King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles. However, emotions reportedly ran high behind closed doors. A royal expert claims the queen consort faced names such as “hideous woman” from royal watchers and public backlash from those who couldn’t forget her and Prince Charles’ checkered past. …
epicstream.com
Meghan Markle Does Not Live Happily Ever After With Prince Harry? Duchess of Sussex Allegedly Chooses Friends Based on Their Money in the Bank
Meghan Markle has been accused of a lot of things by people who she knows personally and even those that don't know her. Royal experts have not also shied away from letting their opinions of Markle known to the world. And just recently, Sharon Osbourne also talked about the Duchess of Sussex.
Prince William and Kate Middleton Have a ‘Power Couple’ Walk, According to a Body Language Expert
Prince William and Kate Middleton 'tend to walk with their arms at their sides with few if any touches,' according to Judi James, which conveys 'confidence and strength.'
Expert Says The Person Who Should Fear Prince Harry's Memoir The Most Isn't Even A Royal - Exclusive
The Duke of Sussex's upcoming memoir continues to be a major source of tension. In fact, experts agree it's the one thing Prince Harry needs to drop if he wants to reunite the royal family. As the Daily Mail reported, during an interview on "Lorraine," former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown asserted that this is the optimum time for Harry to sort things out, since royal watchers were thrilled to see him reunited with Prince William, in particular, while mourning the queen's death.
Prince William Has Reportedly Set One Clear Boundary Between Queen Camilla & His Kids
Now that King Charles III and Camilla Parker-Bowles have taken their thrones as head of the British monarchy, Prince William has moved up in the line of succession. But he has set one very clear boundary between the Queen Consort and his kids Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, who he shares with Kate Middleton. And it’s one that honors his late mother Princess Diana.
epicstream.com
Queen Elizabeth Called Out Meghan Markle After Monarch Heard Duchess’s Remarks? Prince Harry’s Wife Reportedly Complained About Eggs on Her Wedding Menu
Queen Elizabeth has never publicly complained about Meghan Markle. Before the Duchess of Sussex quit her royal duties, she joined the Queen on their solo engagement, and photos showed the two women having fun. But over the years, there are whispers that the Queen grew tired of Prince Harry and Markle.
Prince Harry Has No Idea Why People Call Him Harry Instead Of His Real Name
Did you know Prince Harry's name isn't actually "Harry"?
In Style
Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Didn't Think Meghan Markle Should Have Worn White on Her Wedding Day
From to bombshell interviews, it's clear that Meghan Markle has received her fair share of flack from the royal family since she first started dating Prince Harry in 2016. And now, it seems even Queen Elizabeth had opinions on what the Duchess of Sussex should’ve (or shouldn’t have) done on one of the important days of a woman’s life: her wedding day.
AOL Corp
King Charles Was 'Irritated' That Kate Middleton Got More Attention Than Him
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Multiple bombshell books about the Royal Family just dropped. One sheds some light on King Charles's somewhat tense relationship with Kate Middleton in the early days of her time in the family. Charles didn't...
Popculture
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Move to Exclusive LA Neighborhood Hits Major Snag
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been planning to move to a different neighborhood in the Los Angeles area, but their potential neighbors don't seem to like the idea. According to a report by TMZ, the royal couple are trying to move from their current home in Montecito, California to an exclusive community within Santa Barbara known as Hope Ranch. However, sources at the Hope Ranch Homeowners Association (HOA) say that some would rather prevent it.
Right Royal Greed? Queen Elizabeth Rejected Harry & Meghan's Demands For An Apartment In Windsor Castle
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wanted to live in a suite of apartments above Windsor Castle but were given Frogmore Cottage as a residence instead after the late Queen shut down their request, RadarOnline has learned. According to sources, the newlyweds were hoping for a residence at the Queen’s Berkshire home but ultimately, they did not have their wish granted as Queen Elizabeth II gave them a cottage as their new home instead. The bombshell revelation came out as sources spoke to author Kate Nicholl for her new book The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the...
People
341K+
Followers
56K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 6