Robert Kevin Tarmey
Robert Kevin Tarmey, “Tarts”, a die hard fan of the New York Yankees, his family and friends died on October 16, 2022 at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, FL. He was born in Amsterdam, NY, 1950, son of John and Virginia Volk Tarmey, attended St. Mary’s Church and graduated from Bishop Scully High School in 1968. As a youth he played in St. Johns Little League, CYO Gaels, SUNY Plattsburgh baseball and various softball leagues.
Patricia Glenn Rogers
Patricia Glenn Rogers, 87, of Lady Lake, Florida passed away on October 15, 2022. She was born in Sayre, Pennsylvania in 1935 to James Thomas Glenn and Dorothy Beatrice Glenn. Patricia, or Pat as she was known by friends and family, grew up in Lake County, Florida and graduated from Leesburg High School in 1953.
Mary Grace Yenny
Mary Grace Yenny, age 92, of The Villages, FL, passed unexpectedly but peacefully on October 14, 2022, in the care of the Casa Bella Hospice House while holding her son’s hand. Born at home on January 22, 1930, in Lambertville, NJ, she was one of eight children of the late Hugh and Bertha (Sergeant) Duignan.
Carmen Delbert DeWitt
Carmen Delbert DeWitt of The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 16, 2022. His loving wife Julie Raney DeWitt was at his side at his death and faithfully took care of him during his illness. Julie and Carmen were married for almost six years and enjoyed traveling, dining out, golf, and time with their family and friends. Their happy marriage enriched their lives and those that were privileged to spend time with them.
James Cathcart
James Cathcart, 62, of The Villages, Florida passed away October 17, 2022. James was born August 14, 1960 in Mount Vernon, NY to Ralph and Judy Cathcart. He grew up in Putnam Valley, NY. On October 18, 1987 he married Ellen Gillespie. They made their home in Wappinger Falls, NY before moving in 1995 to Wauseon, OH. James worked for General Motors for 34 years and after retiring moved to the Villages, FL in 2020.
Patricia Moon Southwell
Patricia (Pat) Moon Southwell died on October 16, 2022, in The Villages, Florida. She was a long-time resident of Jacksonville, Florida. She was in the TNT sorority at Robert E. Lee High School in Jacksonville, from which she graduated in 1946. She went on to receive her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of North Carolina/Pembroke.
Joseph E. St. Paul Jr.
Joseph E. St. Paul, Jr. of The Villages, Florida, formally of Kingston, New York, passed away after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease and dementia on October 13, 2022. He was 80 years old. Joseph (Butch, as he was known to many) and his wife relocated to Florida in...
John Aaron Summy
John Aaron Summy, 95 / 94 (because he always liked to tell folks he was a year older than he really was) of Muscatine, Iowa and The Villages, Florida passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Ocala Trauma Center in Ocala, Florida. The Funeral service will be held at 11:00...
Sarah (Knox) Goldman
Sarah (Knox) Goldman passed away from a long illness on October 9, 2022. She was surrounded by family and friends. Formerly of Plymouth and Brockton, MA, she moved to The Villages in 2000. Born in Haverhill, MA December 13, 1947 and brought up in Georgetown by her parents, the late John Knox and the late Margaret (Berry) Knox. Graduated from Georgetown HS in 1965; attended Katherine Gibbs School, Boston.
Residents contend longtime Villager should have been allowed to keep hedges
Residents have reacted strongly to the news that a longtime Villager has been forced to cut down hedges that protected her from light and noise for more than two decades. Mary Santos of the Village of Valle Verde had been ordered to trim hedges on the backside of her property that she had allowed to grow to block out the sound and noise from the Rolling Acres Sports Complex in Lady Lake. There had been no problem with the hedges until an anonymous complainer contacted Community Standards. Earlier this month, the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors ordered Santos to trim the shrubs down to four feet in height at her premier home.
Blue Öyster Cult set to perform at The Sharon in The Villages
The Blue Öyster Cult is set to perform at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center in The Villages. The band will take the stage at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. Tickets go on sale Oct. 26 and can be purchased for the show at GetOffTheBusConcerts.com, TheSharon.com or (352) 753-3229.
Bald Eagle Love In The Villages
These bald eagles returned to their nest and tidied up a bit, and then cuddled in the early morning near Briarwood Executive Golf Course in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Villager in golf cart arrested with gun after dispute at restaurant
A Villager in a golf cart was arrested with a gun after a dispute at a restaurant in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Robert Paul Houston, 43, who lives in the La Paloma Villas had been circling the parking lot at Applebee’s restaurant on Bichara Boulevard at about 1:30 a.m. Monday where he had been “waiting on a guy” he had a “problem with inside the restaurant,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
Man sentenced in intoxicated disturbance at wineshop in The Villages
A man has been sentenced in connection with an intoxicated disturbance at a wineshop in The Villages. Thomas Andrew Edel, 58, of Summerfield, appeared to be intoxicated and was asked several times Aug. 16 to leave The Corkscrew located on Main Street in Spanish Springs, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Employees said he had been in the establishment “multiple times throughout the day not purchasing anything just causing a disturbance,” the report said. He was “intoxicated” and “leaning on the bar for support.” In addition, his speech was slurred and he “would forget what he was talking about.” He was asked to leave multiple times, but refused.
Habitual traffic offender with brass knuckles nabbed near Oakland Hills
A habitual traffic offender with brass knuckles tucked in the door pocket of his vehicle was nabbed near Oakland Hills. Jeremy Michael Saunders Jr., 27, of Ocklawaha, was driving a white 2003 Hyundai with an inoperable headlight at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when he was pulled over near the Oakland Hills development on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake, according to arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Wife accused of attacking husband who used earbuds to avoid divorce discussion
A wife was arrested after allegedly attacking her husband who put in earbuds to avoid a discussion about divorce. Ladrica Paul Chastain, 47, was arrested Monday afternoon at her home in Wildwood on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Chastain and her husband of 12 years had...
Villager jailed in knife attack on wife set for arraignment on Halloween
A Villager jailed in a knife attack on his wife is scheduled for arraignment on Halloween. George Albert Hachey, 72, allegedly stabbed his wife 12 times on the morning of Sept. 28 at their home in the Village of De La Vista North. The Rhode Island native continues to be held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.
Lady Lake man jailed after firing shotgun over ‘disrespect’ shown to his mother
A Lady Lake man was jailed after firing a shotgun over “disrespect” shown to his mother. Jesse George Keener, 20, was arrested early Saturday morning at his home at 1545 County Road 25 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and improper exhibition of a firearm.
CDD 5 board delays decision on filling Reed Panos’ supervisor seat
The Community Development District 5 board on Friday morning delayed a decision on filling Reed Panos’ supervisor seat. Panos, a resident of the Village of Sunset Ridge at Sunset Pointe, had indicated he would be stepping down from the seat to which he was elected in 2020. That was when he was a candidate for the Sumter County Commission. He lost that race to Roberta Ulrich, who was appointed to the seat earlier in the year by Gov. Ron DeSantis. After he lost the primary in August, Panos indicated he wanted to remain in his CDD 5 seat.
