Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan/Michigan State Kickoff Time Announced

By Brandon Brown
 4 days ago

We finally know when Michigan will take on Michigan State.

It's been "known" for a while, but now it's official — Michigan vs. Michigan State will be a night game.

The Wolverines and Spartans are in two very different places right now. Michigan is sitting at No. 4 in the country at a perfect 7-0 after dismantling Penn State, while Sparty is just 3-4 after barely beating Wisconsin this past weekend in overtime.

The spread is going to be large in favor of the maize and blue, but Mel Tucker will bring that 2-0 record against Jim Harbaugh with him into Ann Arbor. This time around feels different, however. Michigan State is struggling mightily, as we outlined earlier today, while Michigan just keeps leaning on and beating up solid opponents. Say what you want about Iowa or Maryland or even Penn State after the weekend, but those teams have looked solid against other opponents. Michigan just has a way of making average or better teams look bad. Most people expect the same against a Michigan State that actually is bad.

Even though the two programs are in very different spots right now, there is always a sliver of "what if" when Michigan State lines up across from U-M. "Little brother" always seems to get up for the showdown against the Wolverines and as always, they will treat the Oct. 29 matchup like their Super Bowl. Still, U-M just seems way, way too good compared to the Spartans this year.

However the game plays out, we'll all be watching under the lights.

