Plano, TX

Phase one complete of southern Dallas park

DALLAS - TxDOT has now completed the deck over Interstate 35 that is now the foundation of Southern Gateway Park. The deck creates a bridge over I-35 East at Ewing Avenue reconnecting historic Oak Cliff. The goal is to transform the concrete bridge over I-35 into five acres of greenspace...
DALLAS, TX
Parkland Hospital opens new clinic in Red Bird area

For people in the Red Bird area of Dallas, Parkland Hospital has moved in bringing primary health care to Red Bird Mall. The new clinic will help improve the health of this community and the health of Red Bird Mall.
DALLAS, TX
Funeral, vigil plans released for fallen Carrollton police officer

CARROLLTON, Texas - The Carrollton Police Department released information about a vigil, visitation and funeral for one of their fallen officers. Officer Steve Nothem died after a crash on President George Bush Turnpike on Tuesday night. Candlelight Vigil. When: Sunday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m. Where: Carrollton Amphitheater, 2035 E. Jackson...
CARROLLTON, TX
Lucky North Texan wins $1 million on scratch-off lottery ticket

TERRELL, Texas - Some lucky person from Terrell won a million dollars on a scratch-off ticket. The ticket was purchased at Stop Food Mart on Meadowbrook Drive in Fort Worth. The winner chose to remain anonymous. The Texas Lottery says the winning ticket was from the game 500X.
FORT WORTH, TX
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: October 21-October 23

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 18: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been processed using digital filters.) Post Malone performs onstage during his "Twelve Carat Toothache" tour at State Farm Arena on October 18, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/. Friday, October 21. Post Malone at the American Airlines Center. Grapevine's...
DALLAS, TX
Hundreds of dead fish wash ashore Trinity River in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Hundreds of dead fish have been discovered along the Trinity River in north Fort Worth. They were found in the same general area where bottles and bottles of hand sanitizer washed up. Two weeks ago, a warehouse with hand sanitizer stored inside caught on fire about...
FORT WORTH, TX
Elderly man killed in Krum RV fire

KRUM, Texas - An elderly man was killed after his RV caught on fire Wednesday in Denton County. The Krum Fire Department says they were called to fire on Wednesday morning. The fire department says the elderly male was trapped and unable to get out. The identity of the man...
KRUM, TX
Two Dallas teachers surprised with $1000 for school supplies

DALLAS - Two Dallas teachers were surprised with hundreds of dollars worth of school supplies on Wednesday. Pre-K teacher Laurie McKenzie and 5th grade math teacher Katherine Turck from DISD's Anne Frank Elementary received $1,000 each to buy school supplies as part of the Kids in Need Foundation. "I was...
DALLAS, TX
Cook Children's seeing spike in early RSV cases

FORT WORTH, Texas - North Texas doctors say RSV, a virus that can severely sicken young children and older adults, is spreading faster and earlier this year. The Fort Worth hospital has reportedly been seeing more than 1,000 children a day in its ER and urgent care centers. That’s causing longer wait times.
FORT WORTH, TX

