FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas AG Paxton wants prosecutors to investigate controversial Plano drag showAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Euless Police Arrest Man for Making Terroristic Threat against SchoolLarry LeaseEuless, TX
Castle Rock police chief presents at international police chief conferenceCastle Rock, CO
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
North Texas School Districts Received $1 Million in Grants for School SafetyLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
fox4news.com
Phase one complete of southern Dallas park
DALLAS - TxDOT has now completed the deck over Interstate 35 that is now the foundation of Southern Gateway Park. The deck creates a bridge over I-35 East at Ewing Avenue reconnecting historic Oak Cliff. The goal is to transform the concrete bridge over I-35 into five acres of greenspace...
fox4news.com
Parkland Hospital opens new clinic in Red Bird area
For people in the Red Bird area of Dallas, Parkland Hospital has moved in bringing primary health care to Red Bird Mall. The new clinic will help improve the health of this community and the health of Red Bird Mall.
fox4news.com
Funeral, vigil plans released for fallen Carrollton police officer
CARROLLTON, Texas - The Carrollton Police Department released information about a vigil, visitation and funeral for one of their fallen officers. Officer Steve Nothem died after a crash on President George Bush Turnpike on Tuesday night. Candlelight Vigil. When: Sunday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m. Where: Carrollton Amphitheater, 2035 E. Jackson...
fox4news.com
Grand Prairie students restore tractor from 1949 for national comeptition
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Students from Dubiski Career High School in Grand Prairie spent more than 1500 hours restoring a tractor for a national competition. The students took apart and reassembled the 1949 Framall M tractor that was in bad shape after sitting out in the weather. "Coming from an...
fox4news.com
2 suspects arrested, 1 wanted for chaotic brawl over chocolate bars at Hooters in Plano
PLANO, Texas - Plano police say a metal pipe was used to beat a manager at a Hooters restaurant, breaking his arm and giving him a concussion. Now, two of the seven suspects from the violent attack last week are in police custody. Plano police said 19-year-old Jeremiah Powell and...
fox4news.com
Lucky North Texan wins $1 million on scratch-off lottery ticket
TERRELL, Texas - Some lucky person from Terrell won a million dollars on a scratch-off ticket. The ticket was purchased at Stop Food Mart on Meadowbrook Drive in Fort Worth. The winner chose to remain anonymous. The Texas Lottery says the winning ticket was from the game 500X.
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: October 21-October 23
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 18: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been processed using digital filters.) Post Malone performs onstage during his "Twelve Carat Toothache" tour at State Farm Arena on October 18, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/. Friday, October 21. Post Malone at the American Airlines Center. Grapevine's...
fox4news.com
Hundreds of dead fish wash ashore Trinity River in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Hundreds of dead fish have been discovered along the Trinity River in north Fort Worth. They were found in the same general area where bottles and bottles of hand sanitizer washed up. Two weeks ago, a warehouse with hand sanitizer stored inside caught on fire about...
fox4news.com
Here & Now: Dallas Urban League Young Professionals
Some young professionals are working to get more young adults to the polls. FOX 4’s Shaun Rabb has more in this week's Here & Now conversation.
fox4news.com
Former Fort Worth ISD students-turned-teachers hope to inspire next generation of teachers
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth ISD is looking to the future to try and help with its teacher shortage. They brought students together with several universities and colleges on Wednesday, hoping their students will return to the classroom as teachers. Former Fort Worth ISD student and now-teacher Aracely Valdes...
fox4news.com
Richardson ISD teacher arrested, charged with inappropriate relationship with a minor
RICHARDSON, Texas - A Richardson ISD teacher was arrested on Tuesday on charges of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor at a previous school district. Art teacher Jason Delezen, from Richardson High School, is facing the charges related to his time working in Texarkana in 2019. At this time,...
fox4news.com
Scooters returning to Dallas? City accepting permits for companies to bring them back with new rules
DALLAS - Rentable scooters and bikes will return to the streets of Dallas soon. On Wednesday, the city opened up the application process for companies that offer shared dockless vehicles. The companies will be able to apply for a permit from Oct. 19 until Nov. 4. The city says it...
fox4news.com
Elderly man killed in Krum RV fire
KRUM, Texas - An elderly man was killed after his RV caught on fire Wednesday in Denton County. The Krum Fire Department says they were called to fire on Wednesday morning. The fire department says the elderly male was trapped and unable to get out. The identity of the man...
fox4news.com
Two Dallas teachers surprised with $1000 for school supplies
DALLAS - Two Dallas teachers were surprised with hundreds of dollars worth of school supplies on Wednesday. Pre-K teacher Laurie McKenzie and 5th grade math teacher Katherine Turck from DISD's Anne Frank Elementary received $1,000 each to buy school supplies as part of the Kids in Need Foundation. "I was...
fox4news.com
American Airlines posts record revenues in Q3 as travelers return to the skies
FORT WORTH, Texas - American Airlines says it saw record quarterly revenue in the third quarter of the year as fliers returned to the skies for the summer travel season, according to financial reports. The Fort Worth-based airline says it posted $13.5 billion in revenue in Q3, despite flying nearly...
fox4news.com
Growing memorial for fallen police officer at Carrollton police headquarters
CARROLLTON, Texas - Tributes continue to pour in for a Carrollton police officer killed in a crash late Tuesday night. A patrol car outside of Carrollton police headquarters has turned into a makeshift memorial, with the public dropping off flowers, stuffed animals and more for Officer Steve Nothem. On Thursday,...
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find the group of Deep Ellum attackers
Dallas police hope you can help track down the men who attacked a man walking home in Deep Ellum. Police say the attack was unprovoked, and the victim did not know the group of six to eight men and women.
fox4news.com
'Cat Daddies' documentary from SMU alumn explores love between men and cats
Filmmaker Mye Hoang discusses her new documentary focusing on nine cat dads from all walks of life. The movie is having a limited run at the Angelika in Dallas.
fox4news.com
Cook Children's seeing spike in early RSV cases
FORT WORTH, Texas - North Texas doctors say RSV, a virus that can severely sicken young children and older adults, is spreading faster and earlier this year. The Fort Worth hospital has reportedly been seeing more than 1,000 children a day in its ER and urgent care centers. That’s causing longer wait times.
fox4news.com
North Texas man who killed one, injured 3 others at Dallas tire shop charged with federal hate crime
DALLAS - A federal grand jury returned an indictment Tuesday charging a man with federal hate crimes resulting in the death of one person and attempting to kill four others. 37-year-old Anthony Torres went to Omar's Wheels and Tires in Pleasant Grove on Christmas Eve in 2015 and shot at employees and customers inside, according to the indictment.
