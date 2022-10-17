Read full article on original website
Related
Kerrang
PVRIS: “There’s this push and pull between doom and joy, hate and love…”
It has, for Lyndsey Gunnulfsen, been “a big year”. With PVRIS being forced to postpone a planned 2022 UK and European tour “due to the unlimited amount of obstacles and setbacks brought on from the pandemic along with being placed in limbo by our old label”, the musician has spent the past 12 months taking the sort of bold leap that most artists feel they can’t do in today’s relentless online age: by going off the grid almost entirely.
'Everybody Knows Her Name': 'Cheers' Actress Shelley Long Looks Unrecognizable In Rare Public Sighting
Everybody knows her name, but do they recognize her face? Actress Shelley Long, whose role as Diane Chambers on Cheers catapulted her into stardom, looked opposite of her former self during a rare public outing this week, RadarOnline.com can report.The 73-year-old starlet was seen walking her pet Chihuahua in Los Angeles on Wednesday and looked unrecognizable. Long almost went completely incognito, strolling past others on the streets without being bothered.If it wasn't for one eagle-eyed fan, the Emmy winner may not have been spotted at all.Long gone are the days of her ditzy waitress character. The actress took her afternoon...
Kerrang
You Me At Six confirm eighth album Truth Decay, drop new single
Following a couple of excellent singles, You Me At Six have officially announced details of their eighth album Truth Decay. Due out on January 27, 2023 via Underdog Records / AWAL Recordings, the follow-up to SUCKAPUNCH is the sound of the band “doing all the things that we as a band think we’re good at and just embellishing them and finessing those ideas and just trying to do retrospective, quintessential YMAS but in 2022 and give that a new lease of life,” according to frontman Josh Franceschi.
Kerrang
10 reasons why you need Pinkshift in your life
Pinkshift’s rise over the past year has been rapid. Out of nowhere, the Baltimore trio – vocalist Ashrita Kumar, guitarist Paul Vallejo and drummer Myron Houngbedji – have emerged as one of rock’s most exciting new faces. With viral songs, vibrant performances (including a well-received live debut at Slam Dunk) and the announcement of debut album Love Me Forever due October 21 via Hopeless, they look set to ring in the final months of 2022 in style.
Kerrang
BABYMETAL unleash brand-new single, Divine Attack – Shingeki
It’s been just over a week since BABYMETAL announced that their year-long hiatus was over, and the band are wasting no time in cementing their return and releasing new music. Taken from their upcoming album The Other One (which is due out March 23, 2023), BABYMETAL have today unveiled...
Kerrang
Listen to Jimmy Eat World’s new single, Place Your Debts
Ahead of their appearances at this weekend and next’s When We Were Young festivals, Jimmy Eat World have unveiled a beautiful new single, Place Your Debts. Says frontman Jim Adkins of the track – which was written in collaboration with Clark Baechle (The Faint) and Denver Dalley (Desaparecidos): “The ‘debt’ you rack up is the time you spend avoiding doing the work to know yourself. You buy an ending every time you start something, and the cost is determined by how closely you pay attention to your personal condition.”
Kerrang
Sløtface unleash lively new single Happy, announce EP
After returning as a solo project in the summer, Haley Shea’s Sløtface have unveiled a fun new single, Happy. The track is taken from Sløtface’s upcoming EP (which also features June singles Beta / Come Hell Or Whatever), with Haley explaining: “For this upcoming EP the main themes I’ve been exploring are really joy, happiness and all of the opposites of these feelings – what it means to feel happy or content.
Kerrang
Watch Nova Twins’ emphatic performance at the 2022 Mercury Prize ceremony
Last night (October 18) at London’s Eventim Apollo, Nova Twins faced up against 11 of the best artists and bands in the UK and Irish music scene for the 2022 Mercury Prize. The duo’s brilliant second album Supernova was up against the likes of Sam Fender’s Seventeen Going Under, Wet Leg’s self-titled album, Yard Act’s The Overload and Little Simz’ Sometimes I Might Be Introvert. Ultimately they lost out to Little Simz, but Amy Love and Georgia South still put on an incredibly memorable, winner-worthy performance during the ceremony.
Kerrang
PVRIS return with two new singles and accompanying short film
Following a couple of 2022 collabs, PVRIS are finally back with brand-new music of their own!. The Lynn Gunn-led project share two excellent – but very different – singles, entitled ANYWHERE BUT HERE and ANIMAL, both via new label Hopeless. Of the former, Lynn explains: “At its core,...
Kerrang
Lzzy Hale stars in GWAR’s bloody new video for The Cutter
GWAR have unleashed a gory new video for The Cutter, featuring Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale. Taken from the band’s latest release The New Dark Ages, Lzzy professes her excitement for working with GWAR for the first time: “I, Clitaurus Maximus The She Bull… hereby declare The Cutter as my first feature in a motherfucking GWAR song! Thank you so much to these interplanetary warriors for the much-appreciated bloodletting, and for giving this lil’ beast the opportunity to rear her three ugly heads!”
Comments / 0