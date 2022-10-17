BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A teenager in Brookings is facing multiple charges after attempting to purchase alcohol from a business. Around 3:30 a.m., Brookings officers were called to a business in the 2400 block of 6th Street for a report of a suspicious vehicle that had been left running. Police were able to determine that the vehicle had been left there by a young adult man, who had earlier attempted to purchase alcohol at the business before leaving in another vehicle with a female.

