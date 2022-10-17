ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

Man in wheelchair struck by vehicle in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 64-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, according to Sioux Falls Police. The man, who was in a wheelchair, was struck by a vehicle heading east on 12th Street near Hawthorne Avenue in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man fleeing police hid in strangers’ home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police arrested a man after finding him hiding in a stranger’s house. A Parole agent was looking for a man named Jimmie Moore Wednesday afternoon. When they found him, police say the 55-year-old Sioux Falls man ran and hid in an unlocked house on south Duluth Avenue.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man in wheelchair hit by car; truck crashes into house

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, October 21! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. A man convicted of manslaughter 38 years ago will continue serving his life sentence with no parole after his request for commutation was denied.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

One person killed in Sioux Falls crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person has died and two are injured following a two-vehicle crash northeast of Sioux Falls Wednesday night, according to the Department of Public Safety. Officials say a 2013 Hyundai Elantra was eastbound on 258th Street when it failed to stop for a stop...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Fatal crash reported northeast of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety reported the third fatal accident in the region this week. Authorities say one person died, and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash northeast of Sioux Falls. A preliminary report indicates that on Wednesday, around 9 p.m.,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

18-year-old arrested, accused of stealing vehicle in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A teenager in Brookings is facing multiple charges after attempting to purchase alcohol from a business. Around 3:30 a.m., Brookings officers were called to a business in the 2400 block of 6th Street for a report of a suspicious vehicle that had been left running. Police were able to determine that the vehicle had been left there by a young adult man, who had earlier attempted to purchase alcohol at the business before leaving in another vehicle with a female.
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Authorities respond to rollover crash in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday night. The rollover crash is backing up traffic on I-229 near 10th street. Crews are in the process of removing it from the road so traffic can return to normal. Our photojournalist on the scene did not see any ambulances.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota DOC investigates 31-year-old inmate’s death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Corrections, authorities are investigating a state prison inmate’s death. The inmate, Ray Palacio, 31, was transported overnight from the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls to an area hospital, where...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Free coat giveaway for kids in downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we await the cold of winter, families can get winter coats for their children. The annual Kidz-N-Coats giveaway is Friday at the Sioux Falls Downtown Library. Kids can pick out brand new winter coats from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Volunteers will be on...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Falls woman arrested for meth, pot

LARCHWOOD—A 27-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was arrested about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance on Highway 9 near Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
mitchellnow.com

Sioux Falls woman identified as fatality in Friday crash near Alexandria

A Sioux Falls, S.D., woman has been identified as the person who died Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash southwest of Alexandria. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler was westbound on 260th Street, just east of the intersection with 419th Avenue, when the driver lost control of the vehicle on the gravel road. The vehicle entered the south ditch and rolled.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Casino employee arrested for his conduct

LARCHWOOD—A 20-year-old George man was arrested about 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, on a charge of disorderly conduct — abusive epithets/threatening gesture at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of San Lewi stemmed from him engaging in a verbal dispute with a casino employee...
LARCHWOOD, IA
KELOLAND TV

Florence joins growing list of rural nursing home closures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another nursing home is closing in rural South Dakota this year with November being the last month for residents at the Country View Assisted Living Center in Florence. The Florence facility joins care centers in Salem, Lennox, Clear Lake, and Ipswich in the growing...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Electric car fire closes highway west of Vermillion

VERMILLION, S.D (KELO) — No one was hurt when an electric car caught fire west of Vermillion, according to a post from Vermillion Fire and EMS. The Vermillion Fire EMS Department says it happened on Highway 50 near the Business Route exit just after 4 o’clock Tuesday afternoon. Crews arriving on scene found a small car on fire with flames spreading into the ditch.
VERMILLION, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sibley man arrested for beer, pot papers

SIBLEY—A 38-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, on charges of possession of an open container of alcohol and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Cliff Edwin Garnett stemmed from the stop of a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee for an equipment violation on 170th...
SIBLEY, IA
KELOLAND TV

The race to winterize sprinkler systems

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As temperatures begin to tumble, the race is on to winterize everything from boats to campers to sprinkler systems. With overnight temperatures suddenly slipping into the teens, it’s easy to see who’s still watering their lawn. “So we’re attempting to warm things...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

End of the road for major projects

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Let’s face it, nobody really likes road construction, except of course when it’s all done. Sioux Falls took on five major road projects this year that have lasted all summer long. Now that it’s fall, there’s a finish line in sight, except...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

