Built in 1890, the once a upon a time Gottfried Furniture Company was refurbished into upscale condosCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The historical Col. Thomas C. Love House in Webster County, Missouri from the footsteps of other Love family membersCJ CoombsWebster County, MO
The 1892 construction of the Bentley Home in Springfield, Missouri was a masterpiece in its timeCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The historic Lewis Shaw Coleman House built in 1914 is still a remarkable homeCJ CoombsAurora, MO
Ocean City Today
Features of Maryland WholeHome Program
(Oct. 21, 2022) The Department of Housing and Community Development in Maryland (DHCD) offers a program called the Maryland WholeHome Program which can help homeowners make valuable repairs and enhancements to their home to help lower monthly utility bills and improve quality of life. Maryland WholeHome grants and loans can...
PhillyBite
Where Are The Best Maryland Thrift Shops
- There are many unique items at Maryland thrift stores. Often, these shops also accept donations. Find out where the thrift stores in your area are located and their hours of operation. Then, take a trip to check out their great items. You may even be able to find a great deal on an item you have been wanting.
How to Annoy The Crap Out of A Washingtonian with Just ONE Word
We, who are living in Washington, have problems with you non-Washington people (and with some of you already here). Now you’re gonna hear about it! Hey, pally, it doesn’t have to be the holiday of “Festivus for the Rest of Us” for us to stop what we're doing and start celebrating the Airing of Grievances: The Washington State Edition!
Maryland Law Prohibits Grandmothers From Giving Bunk Beds to Foster Kids
Maryland families who want to take in foster kids face an odd hurdle: State law prohibits foster children from using bunk beds. The fine print of the Maryland's foster care regulations says: "Each child shall have an individual bed that may not be stacked in vertical bunk bed formation." In...
ksmu.org
Virginia diver who died at Roaring River Cave in Cassville remembered as 'incredibly genuine and caring'
A 27-year-old experienced diver who was a member of the KISS Rebreathers Team exploring Roaring River Cave in Cassville died as he was helping to place equipment well below the surface of the spring on Friday. The body of Eric Hahn, of Blacksburg, Virginia was recovered by his team members...
sgfcitizen.org
Sally Payne abruptly resigns from city of Springfield
One of Springfield’s leaders in helping unemployed workers find jobs abruptly left her own job on Oct. 19. Sally Payne, the now former director of workforce development for the city of Springfield, resigned. Payne has worked for the city since 2008. The Springfield Department of Workforce Development is a...
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Missouri were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
'Need to expose these contractors' | DC homeowners rally against developers they say destroyed their houses
WASHINGTON — Several D.C. residents are uniting against developers they say destroyed their houses. The homeowner leading this charge is a woman WUSA9 profiled in a 3-year- long investigation into the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs, an agency the DC Council voted to split into two separate agencies after deciding it was too large, too dysfunctional, and putting too many residents in danger.
Eater
Tryst Is Suddenly D.C.’s Newest Cop Cafe, and Some People Are Pissed
Washingtonians know Tryst as a longtime hub for the artsy, the under-caffeinated, and the first-date unimaginative. A spiritual cousin to Gen X’s Social Safeway, Tryst’s mission for 23 years has been — in a nod to the popular cafe’s signature starter — to “build meaningful connections, one animal cracker at a time.” But on Thursday, October 20, from 10 a.m. to noon, Tryst (2459 18th Street NW) will encourage its Adams Morgan regulars to speak with the Metropolitan Police Department — and some of its devoted customers, social media followers, and employees are not amused.
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Two women, a bike and a bench
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a property theft in southwest Springfield. The crime happened September 14 in the 3200 block of South Leawood Avenue. The neighborhood is located south of Battlefield Road near Golden Avenue. Investigators say there are multiple, “No Trespassing” signs on the property, all clearly visible.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland's new Emmett Till Alert System issues its first alert at 'severe' level
ODENTON, Md. — Maryland's new Emmett Till Alert System released a "severe" warning Sunday night that involves threats of possible violence against Black child care centers. Providing more information at a news conference Monday afternoon, African American leaders sounded an alarm intended to heighten awareness and increase vigilance in Maryland and across the country.
sgfcitizen.org
Cold weather shelter for Springfield’s homeless starts soon. Here’s how to help
For the many people living in this community without shelter, this week’s frigid temperatures no doubt hit hard. Soon they will have overnight shelters that open on nights when the temperature is predicted to hit 32 or colder. Springfield’s crisis cold weather shelters are completely volunteer-driven and operate inside...
When Does the First Snow Fall in Missouri & Illinois on Average?
When does the first snow fall for Missouri and Illinois on average? Based on past years, it's likely sooner than you think. This is a question I researched just out of curiosity. I realize that every year is different, but if you were to average out all of the recorded years by the National Weather Service what day could you point to as the most likely day for the first measurable snowfall of the season. The answer is...complicated.
Arkansas Airbnb owner among global winners splitting $10M prize to build most OMG! stays
T-minus 10 seconds...and sleeping?
Washingtonian.com
Flu-Like Viruses Are Surging in DC
Viral illnesses similar to the flu are on the rise in DC, according to the CDC. The public health agency’s weekly influenza surveillance map reports that influenza-like illness activity is “very high” in the District, although Virginia and Maryland are still seeing low to moderate cases. Still,...
teslarati.com
Tesla to open a massive warehouse in Illinois
Tesla signed a lease for a massive warehouse spanning almost 667,000 square feet of space in Illinois, according to a report by the Courier-Tribune citing a CBRE market report. The warehouse is located south of Interstate 270 at Gateway TradePort, a planned industrial park in Pontoon Beach. Although Tesla’s plans for the warehouse are not yet known, it’s currently under construction at 1202 Parkway off I-270 and Illinois Route 111.
foxbaltimore.com
"Woke politicians' crime" tweet by Governor Hogan elicits strong opinions
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The tweet by Governor Larry Hogan comes as his take on new polling was released. It said, "64% of Americans blame 'woke' politicians for crime spike." The Governor captions the image saying "few ideas have been more destructive in recent years than the nonsense of defund the police."
