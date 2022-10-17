ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BARNEStorming: Thoughts Around the College Football World

OXFORD, Miss. – Dayton Wade caught his first touchdown pass as an Ole Miss Rebel Saturday. It came in the first quarter and put Ole Miss up early and gave the Rebels a lead it would never surrender. But the touchdown was not just Wade’s first, it was Jacour...
The One Who Got Away: Quinshon Judkins Runs Over Auburn

OXFORD, Miss. – If Quinshon Judkins walked out of his family’s home in Pike Road, Ala., he could be standing on the 50-yard line at Jordan-Hare Stadium in less than an hour. That is ironic considering Auburn did not vigorously pursue the freshman running back to play for...
