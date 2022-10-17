ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloe Kardashian Documents a Sweet ‘Cousin Halloween Party’, Hints She Hasn’t Named Baby No. 2 Yet

By Julia Emmanuele
 3 days ago
Khloe Kardashian Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock

A scary good time. Khloé Kardashian hosted an adorable Halloween party for her 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson, and her nieces and nephews.

“Cousin Halloween party,” the Good American cofounder, 38, wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday, October 16, while showing off the elaborate decorations covering her backyard. “[We’re making] memories to last a lifetime for the kiddos.”

In addition to black, purple and green balloon arches — complete with cartoon balloon spiders — and a mini pumpkin patch, Kardashian revealed that the little ones would be able to tuck into ghost-shaped confections while making spooky, scented slime.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum also shared several photos of True and her cousins Dream, 5, and Reign, 7, posing for photos with fake vampire teeth and google eyes.

Earlier in the day, Kardashian and her daughter enjoyed some candy from a Halloween-themed gingerbread house, courtesy of “auntie @kourtneykardash and uncle @travisbarker.” The elaborate creation featured tiny cookies bearing the names True, Khloé and “Baby,” in honor of the Strong Looks Better Naked author’s two-month-old son. While it could just be a nickname for the family’s newest addition, the gingerbread house hinted that Kardashian — like younger sister Kylie Jenner — has not yet chosen a name for her baby boy.

Us Weekly confirmed in July that she and the NBA player, 31, were expecting their second child via surrogate. One month later, news broke that they welcomed a baby boy and his birth was chronicled on a September episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

“Every single day, I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy,” Khloé said on the show. “It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me. Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out.”

The California native and Thompson — who dated on and off from 2016 until December 2021 — split for good when news broke that Maralee Nichols was suing him for child support, claiming that she got pregnant during a fling the prior March. Us confirmed that Nichols, 31, gave birth to a baby boy named Theo and the former Chicago Bulls player confirmed that he is the baby’s father in January.

While Khloé has not yet revealed her son’s name, True revealed during a September episode of The Kardashians that she had her own nickname for her little brother. “Hi, Snowy!” the toddler said over FaceTime, while greeting her new sibling for the first time. After the former Revenge Body host responded, “His name is not Snowy,” some fans speculated that she was revealing that name of the 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder’s son, who she and Travis Scott welcomed in February.

One month after Jenner gave birth, she revealed that she and the rapper had decided to change the baby’s name. “FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” the Kylie Skin founder wrote via her Instagram Story in March. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him.” In April, Jenner told Entertainment Tonight that they were close to settling on the perfect moniker.

“We have some strong options,” she said at the time. “But we haven’t officially changed it. Before I officially change it, I want to make sure.”

Keep scrolling to see more photos from Kardashian’s “cousin Halloween party”:

Comments / 15

xavier
3d ago

Probably has not seen the baby after posing in a hospital bed of the surrogate THAT GAVE BIRTH TO THE BABY. HOW DO YOU NOT NAME YOUR BABY?? What does that pig call it?

Reply
7
Pinky Walker-Johns
3d ago

She’s named him. He’s Tristan Jr. She’s just not ready for the negative feedback. She’s hoping the hoopla has quieted down so she can reveal the name.

Reply
5
Dee
3d ago

both sisters are a couple of weirdos they both haven’t shown their babies at all or came out with their names they both act like they’re ashamed of their babies and they don’t want to show them for some reason it just seems kind of sketchy to me because they all were for showing their daughters when they were born

Reply
4
