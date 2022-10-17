Gerald A. Waak, 92, entered into eternal life on Monday, October 17th at his residence at Angelus Senior Living in Manitowoc. Gerald (Jerry) was born on September 18, 1930 in Manitowoc to the late Albert and Alma (Rehbein) Waak. Upon graduation from Lincoln High School in 1948, Jerry enlisted in the U.S. Army. After completion of Basic Training, he was chosen by his leaders to enter the OCS-Officer Candidate School. He was particularly proud of his military experience and it was key in the development of his leadership and management skills. He retired as Lt. Colonel after 40 years of Active and Reserve service.

