Two Rivers Police and Fire Commission Names Next Chief of Police
We now know who will be taking over as Chief of Police in Two Rivers later this year. The Two Rivers Police and Fire Commission has announced that Assistant Chief Benjamin Meinnert will be assuming the role following the retirement of Chief Brian Kohlmeier. Chief Kohlmeier announced his retirement officially...
Volunteers Needed for a Veteran’s Day Gravestone Cleaning at Manitowoc’s Evergreen Cemetery
Earlier this month, 37 volunteers came out to Manitowoc’s Evergreen Cemetery to clean up Civil War veteran gravesites. Dan Reinke, the organizer of the effort is asking for more volunteers for another cleanup effort which will take place on Veteran’s Day. On October 1st, the team was working...
Appleton Made Fire Truck Named Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin
The votes are in, and we now know what product has been named the 2023 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin. Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton is receiving the honor for their Electric Fire Truck. The fire engine, known as the Pierce Volterra, is the first zero-emission electric fire truck, in service,...
Sheboygan County Announces Another Drug Takeback Day
Those with overstocked medicine cabinets are invited to participate in Sheboygan County’s next Prescription Drug Takeback Day next week. The bi-annual event is taking place on October 29th and is sponsored by Healthy Sheboygan County. Residents can drop off their unwanted prescriptions at Generations in Plymouth, at the Random...
Two Days Remain to Order Wreaths from the Manitowoc Police Department
Those who wish to order a wreath from the Manitowoc Police Department only have two days left to do so. The order deadline is tomorrow (October 21st) to get your wreath, made by Honeymoon Acres. The Department is selling five different shapes, a swag, a cross, a mini swag, a candy cane, and traditional circular wreaths.
Appleton Scout Troop Earn Heroism Awards Following Quick Thinking During Summer Train Derailment
The accolades keep rolling in for the young men that sprang into action during a train derailment over the summer. The Scouts from Troops 12 and 73 in Appleton were honored inside the Lambeau Field Atrium last night as they received Heroism Awards from the Boy Scouts of America. The...
Several Local Law Enforcement Agencies Respond To Possible Active Shooter Threat at Roncalli High School
Officers from The Manitowoc Police Department. Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department and County Metro Drug Unit responded to Roncalli High School at 9:35 this morning after The Joint Dispatch Center received a 911 phone call of an active shooter. Although the threat was later determined to be false, Lt. Mark...
Gerald A. Waak
Gerald A. Waak, 92, entered into eternal life on Monday, October 17th at his residence at Angelus Senior Living in Manitowoc. Gerald (Jerry) was born on September 18, 1930 in Manitowoc to the late Albert and Alma (Rehbein) Waak. Upon graduation from Lincoln High School in 1948, Jerry enlisted in the U.S. Army. After completion of Basic Training, he was chosen by his leaders to enter the OCS-Officer Candidate School. He was particularly proud of his military experience and it was key in the development of his leadership and management skills. He retired as Lt. Colonel after 40 years of Active and Reserve service.
WEDC Deputy Secretary Visits Manitowoc Tuesday
Wisconsin’s Main Street Bounce back Grant Program, designed to help communities fill vacant buildings in commercial areas and spark new businesses, was introduced in Manitowoc a little more than a year ago in The River Point District. On Tuesday. WEDC Deputy Secretary and Chief Operating Officer Sam Rikkens returned to Manitowoc to visit several businesses that took advantage of a $10,000 grant to help them move into a previously vacant commercial space. He tells Seehafer News,
Missing Two Rivers Teen Located
The Two Rivers Police Department has announced that the teenager that was reported missing has been located. Sage Larock had last been seen on September 28th, however, she has been found and is reported to be safe. The Department issued a statement thanking the community and law enforcement partners for...
Kitchen Fire in Allouez Displaces Two Residents and Their Cats
Two residents of Allouez and their feline friends are without a home following a fire yesterday. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department was informed of the blaze at around 6:15 yesterday morning. Crews were sent to the fire in the 2000 block of Woodrow Way, which is near Webster Park.
Health Information Exposed for up to 3 Million Aurora Health Patients
The personal health information of up to 3 million Aurora Health patients has been leaked. Advocate Aurora Health issued a statement that says that a breach in their system may have exposed patient information including medical providers, types of appointments or medical procedures, dates, and locations of scheduled appointments, and IP addresses.
Two Cars Crash into the Side of a House in Sheboygan
Two vehicles involved in a crash in Sheboygan ended up hitting the side of a house Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred at the intersection of 13th and Martin Streets at around 5:40 p.m. Officers were called to the scene and determined that a vehicle was attempting to make a left-hand...
14 Wisconsin School Among Those Targeted with Fake Threats of Violence
It’s known as swatting. The practice of calling in fake bomb threats or active shooters originated online as people watching live streams call the police and report a horrendous crime that occurred at the streamer’s residence just to see it all unfold on camera. This practice has resulted...
Green Bay Community Comes Out to Support Family of 5-Year-Old Gunshot Victim
As we reported yesterday, a five-year-old Green Bay girl has died after being shot at a home on Amy Street. What exactly led to the shooting is not clear at this time, but the family wants answers. Numerous people gathered outside the home last night to support the family of...
Lakeshore Technical College Signs Transfer Agreement with the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh
Lakeshore Technical College and UW Oshkosh are teaming up to give students more post-high school education options. The two schools have signed a partnership agreement that allows LTC students who graduate with the college’s new Associate of Arts or Associate of Science degree to enroll at UWO with guaranteed junior standing.
Dolores Lillian Gilbert
Dolores (Dee) Lillian Gilbert, age 87 of Manitowoc passed away peacefully on Saturday October 15, 2022, at Shady Lane assisted living facilities. Dee was born July 8, 1935, in Cleveland, WI the daughter of the late John and Reihna Duesing. She graduated from Sheboygan Central High School and married Raymond Gilbert in 1956. Dee was a dedicated and loving wife and mother. Dee and Ray were integral partners in developing and building the first Jellystone Campground property in Sturgeon Bay WI, after which they became owner/operators of Ray’s World of Electronics in Manitowoc for 25+ years. Dee retired from Consumers in 2011.
Green Bay Police Locate Vehicle, Still Looking for Person of Interest in 5-Year-Old Shooting Death
The Green Bay Police Department has located the vehicle, but not the person of interest for the shooting death of a 5-year-old girl earlier this week. The Department announced yesterday they located the vehicle belonging to 35-year-old Jordan J. Leavy-Carter, who they would like to speak to about the death of Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley.
Lakeshore Swimmers Post Three 2nd Place Finishes
The Two Rivers/Roncalli Girls Swimming team competed in a triangular meet, also involving the TRI-op of Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran and Sheboygan Falls and Plymouth. We were told that the local co-op had 3, 2nd place finishers. These include Josey Allington in the 200 Free, Sophia Allington in the 100 Butterfly, and...
Fond du Lac Man Sentenced for 2021 Murder
The man responsible for the killing of David Posey last year has been sentenced. Denell Logan was previously convicted of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide and was sentenced to spend 35 years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision. Officers were called that early February morning to the area...
