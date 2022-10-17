Read full article on original website
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Tom Brady has thrown in the towel and given up hope that he can save his marriage with his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen — and is gearing up for the $400 million divorce battle, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tom and Gisele have been on the outs for months with the supermodel furious that the athlete decided to unretire and head back to the NFL.Sources revealed the duo have hired divorce lawyers and are negotiating the terms of their settlement. An insider said Tom was still holding out hope that things would turn around — given the fact...
Fighting for her man. 90 Day Fiancé star Kim Menzies was left in shock when Usman “Sojaboy” Umar’s mother said he needs to marry a younger woman before he marries her. In a teaser clip for the Sunday, October 23, episode of the TLC show shared by People, Kim, 52, was determined to prove her worth after she and Usman, 33, left a family meeting in Nigeria. During the gathering, Kim was told that Usman needs to marry a younger woman first so can have his children.
