IBM - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both the bottom and the top lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. On a GAAP basis, the net loss from continuing operations was $3,214 million or a loss of $3.55 per share against restated net income of $1,037 million or $1.14 per share in the year-ago quarter. The sharp decline was primarily attributable to a one-time, non-cash pension settlement charge of $5.9 billion ($4.4 billion net of tax) during third-quarter 2022.

1 DAY AGO