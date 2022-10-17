Read full article on original website
Texas Capital (TCBI) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates
TCBI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.74 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.76 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -28.16%. A...
Earnings Preview: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
ALNY - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Capital Bancorp (CBNK) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
CBNK - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Analysts Estimate Bread Financial Holdings (BFH) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
BFH - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
SL Green (SLG) Q3 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates
SL Green (. SLG - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $1.66 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64 per share. This compares to FFO of $1.83 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents...
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 19th
ARRY - Free Report) : This company which manufactures ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days. Array Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus. Array Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Array Technologies, Inc. Quote. Capital...
IDEXX (IDXX) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
IDXX - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings per share of $1.56 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3%. Moreover, earnings outpaced the consensus estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 5.84%.
PPG Industries (PPG) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
PPG Industries (. PPG - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.66 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.69 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
RLI Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Decline Y/Y on High Cat Loss
RLI Corp. (. RLI - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings of 50 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 51.5%. The bottom line, however, declined 23.1% from the prior-year quarter. The quarterly results benefited from solid performance across all its segments and favorable reserve development, and...
IBM Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates on Solid Hybrid Cloud Demand
IBM - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both the bottom and the top lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. On a GAAP basis, the net loss from continuing operations was $3,214 million or a loss of $3.55 per share against restated net income of $1,037 million or $1.14 per share in the year-ago quarter. The sharp decline was primarily attributable to a one-time, non-cash pension settlement charge of $5.9 billion ($4.4 billion net of tax) during third-quarter 2022.
Columbia Banking (COLB) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
COLB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.86 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.80 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.50%. A...
The Hartford (HIG) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
HIG - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The stock might move higher if...
Growth in AUM Likely to Support Blackstone's (BX) Q3 Earnings
BX - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 20, before the opening bell. Its revenues and earnings are likely to have declined in the to-be-reported quarter on a year-over-year basis. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results primarily...
Equifax (EFX) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Trims 2022 EPS Guidance
EFX - Free Report) reported stellar third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimates. Adjusted earnings (excluding 39 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.73 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.5% but decreased 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. However, revenues of $1.24 billion...
Snap-On (SNA) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
SNA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $4.14 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.76 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.57 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.11%. A...
Crown Castle (CCI) Beats on Q3 FFO & Revenues, Hikes Dividend
CCI - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share of $1.85, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.83. The net revenues of $1.75 billion, too, exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74 billion. Reported AFFO per share compared favorably with the year-ago period’s $1.77. Net...
Westamerica (WABC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
WABC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.29 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.82 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 26.47%. A...
Analysts Estimate Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
TECK - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The earnings report, which is expected...
Danaher's (DHR) Q3 Earnings Beat, Up Y/Y on Higher Sales
DHR - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding 46 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.56 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24. The bottom line increased 7.1% from the year-ago quarter primarily on sales growth. Danaher’s net sales of $7,663 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of...
IBM Q3 Preview: Another EPS Beat Inbound?
IBM - Free Report) , is on deck to unveil quarterly results on October 19th after the market close. International Business Machines has gradually evolved as a provider of cloud and data platforms, with its Red Hat acquisition strengthening its position in the hybrid cloud market. Currently, the company carries...
