Brown County 4-H News: Oct. 20
October 23 – Brown County 4-H Food Show 3:00pm at the Extension Office. 24 – Brown County 4-H Meats Judging Meeting 5:30pm at the Extension Office. 25 – State Heifer Validation 9:00am at Bob Clarks Pens. 25 – Brookesmith 4-H Club Meeting 6:00pm at Brookesmith ISD.
Chelsey Flippin
Brownwood ISD School Board Place 7 Election Candidate: Chelsey Flippin. Hello, my name is Chelsey Flippin. I am married to Tye and we have two sons, Mason, a senior at Texas A&M University and Grayson, a sixth grader at Coggin Elementary. We have been residents of Brownwood for the past 4 ½ years moving from Coleman County. I was born at the Brownwood hospital and raised in Coleman where I graduated high school.
Justin Posey
The following questions were sent by Brownwood News to all candidates in the race for BISD School Board, Place 7. I was born and raised in Brownwood, TX and graduated from BHS in 1999. My daughter, Kori graduated BHS in 2018. My son, Logan is currently a junior at BHS and a very active student athlete. My mother, step-mother, and grandmother were all teachers at BISD. I am vested and know that BISD is the heart of our community.
Larry Chamberlain
Larry Chamberlain, age 65, of Early passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Hendricks Medical Center Brownwood surrounded by his family. A Celebration of Life for Larry will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Sarah Evelyn Helm Brown, 48, of Brownwood
Sarah Evelyn Helm Brown, 48, of Brownwood, went home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Born on December 18, 1973, in Colorado City, Texas, she was the daughter of Daniel Helm and Debra Adams. She graduated from Central High School in San Angelo in 1992. Most recently she worked at Harriss Farmers Insurance as a newly licensed insurance agent.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Callahan County (Callahan County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred. in Callahan County on Wednesday. The crash happened about two miles east of U.S. Highway 283 at around 3 p.m.
Francie Clark
The following questions were sent by Brownwood News to all candidates in the race for BISD School Board, Place 7. I have three children: J.W. (5 years), ClaraAnn (3 years) and Boone (10 months) so as a Brownwood BISD parent, my journey will begin next year and continue for the next two decades! BUT my support of Brownwood Schools has been ongoing through attendance at public events, financial support, and through business ownership in this community.
Aristeo Cardenas
The following questions were sent by Brownwood News to all candidates in the race for BISD School Board, Place 7. I have a son that is a freshman in the Brownwood ISD. I have also coached a majority of the freshman young men in either soccer or baseball. I have friends and family that have children that attend or work at BISD. My mother was an employee of BISD for over 15 years.
UPDATE: Driver of vehicle found at fault for hitting bus transporting inmates in Callahan County
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) issued a statement Tuesday night, after a bus hauling inmates were involved in a wreck with another car. A driver in a sedan was found at fault for hitting the bus. In the release, Texas DPS detailed that a Texas Department of Corrections […]
Four in Custody After Wednesday Morning Shooting
On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at approximately 4:40 am the Brownwood Police Department received a 911 call of a home invasion. The caller stated that multiple subjects were attempting to enter the residence which was in the 1500 Block of Ave A. When officers arrived in the area, there were...
HAPPENING NOW: Prison bus crashes in Callahan County
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A prison bus crashed in Callahan County Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened on Highway 36 about 25 miles west of Cross Plains sometime around 3:00 p.m. It’s currently unknown what caused the crash, which involved a small, white car and a Texas Department of Criminal Justice bus. Witnesses say there […]
Neil Larremore
The following questions were sent by Brownwood News to all candidates in the race for BISD School Board, Place 7. I grew up in Brownwood, starting off with kindergarten at Woodland Heights attending. Brownwood ISD all the way through until I graduated from Brownwood High School in 2011. My wife...
20 positive COVID results reported in last week
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 20 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 20 positives this week, 3 were PCR, and 17 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 10 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 0 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
Meet The BISD School Board Candidates: Aristeo Cardenas
Why do you want to serve on the BISD School Board?. When the position became available, I saw an opportunity to serve the community and to set an example for our school district. I want to do my part for the community and the Brownwood Independent School District. I have found that getting involved is the best way that I can serve.
Donnie Wayne Denson
Donnie Wayne Denson, 69, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022. A visitation with family will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Thursday, October 20, 2022, at heartland Funeral Home. Chapel service at Heartland Funeral Home will be at 2:00 PM, Friday, October 21, 2022, with burial to follow at May Cemetery officiated by Brian Hall.
Aggravated Robbery, additional charges result in 40-year prison sentence
The office of District Attorney Micheal Murray issued the following press release Thursday:. On Wednesday, Oct. 19, Juan Manuel Santiago Negron, 20, was convicted of Aggravated Robbery, Burglary of a Habitation, Cruelty to a Non-Livestock Animal, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle in the 35th Judicial District Court of Brown County. Judge Sam Moss sentenced Negron to serve 40 years in prison.
Betty Sue Barnes
Betty Sue Barnes passed away peacefully on October 17,2022 in Brownwood, Texas at the age of 85. Betty was born on December 05, 1936, to ZB Inglet and Lola Inglet (Owens) in May, Texas. She was married to Bernie Barnes for 62 years. Betty resided in Eastland County for 75...
Dortha Jo Jamison
Dortha Jo Jamison, age 75, of Bangs formerly of California passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at a local nursing facility. Graveside Services for Dortha will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Bangs Cemetery with Dianna Coutee officiating. There is no set visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Multiple people arrested after morning shooting on Avenue A
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Wednesday morning:. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at approximately 4:40 a..m the Brownwood Police Department received a 911 call of a home invasion. The caller state that multiple subjects were attempting to enter the residence which was in the 1500 block of Ave A.
BMDD to allocate $60,000 toward pickleball courts at Coggin Park, pending Council approval
During Tuesday’s meeting of the Brownwood Municipal Development District Board of Directors, a vote passed unanimously to allocate $60,000 toward the conversion of tennis courts to pickleball courts at Coggin Park. The Brownwood City Council will meet Tuesday, Oct. 25 where a vote on ratifying the measure is expected to be on the agenda.
