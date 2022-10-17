ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Branford, CT

Man Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash On North Branford Roadway

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ur8Bw_0icNBHSq00
The area of the fatal crash. Photo Credit: Pixabay via diegoparra/Google Maps street view

A Connecticut man was killed during a serious three-car crash.

The crash took place in New Haven County around 8:45 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 1 in North Branford in the area of Forest Road.

According to the North Branford Police, officers responded to the area of Forest Road (Route 22) near Gulf Brook Drive for the report of a serious motor vehicle accident.

Upon arrival, officers located a three-car accident. One of the drivers sustained serious injuries, one operator sustained minor injuries and one operator sustained life-threatening injuries, police said.

Emergency services performed extraordinary life-saving measures for Jeffrey Defranseco, age 40, of Northford, who was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

"NBPD grieves in this tragic loss with the family, friends, first responders, and the North Branford community," police said.

An investigation is underway by the South Central Regional Traffic Reconstruction Unit.

Anyone with information that can assist NBPD in the investigation should call 203-484-2703.

Comments / 0

 

