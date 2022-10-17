Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Giraffe kills toddler in South Africa game park
A toddler has died after being trampled by a giraffe on a conservancy in South Africa, while her mother is in hospital in a critical condition. The 16-month-old girl lived with her mother at the luxury Kuleni Game Park in KwaZulu-Natal province. Police told the BBC the details were sketchy,...
BBC
Russian jet released missile near RAF aircraft over Black Sea
A missile was released from a Russian aircraft near an unarmed RAF plane on patrol over the Black Sea, the defence secretary has said. Ben Wallace said the "potentially dangerous" incident happened on 29 September in international airspace. Russia said it was the result of a "technical malfunction". UK patrols...
‘Black Adam’ Amasses $14M In First Two Days Overseas
Warner Bros/New Line/DC’s Black Adam began rolling out at the international box office on Wednesday, and through Thursday has rocked to $13.8M from 57 markets. Today adds the UK and Spain as overseas release continues. Initial markets to go on Wednesday included France and Korea. In the former, the Dwayne Johnson-starrer has grossed $1M through its first two days. In Korea, the movie leads all play by a wide margin. It is following the typical cycle in the market of a top start on Wednesday, then a drop on Thursday, and a bounce on Friday and has a running cume of...
BBC
China anger over death of girl, 14, sent to Covid quarantine
The family of a 14-year-old girl in China who died after she was put in a Covid quarantine centre are demanding justice, saying their calls for medical help were ignored. Guo Jingjing, 14, developed a fever two days after being taken to the centre in Ruzhou, Henan province last Friday.
BBC
Steven Gerrard: Aston Villa sack manager after heavy defeat at Fulham
Aston Villa have sacked manager Steven Gerrard following Thursday's 3-0 Premier League defeat at Fulham. Villa have won just twice in the league this season and only sit above the relegation zone on goals scored. First-team coach Aaron Danks will take charge of the team for Sunday's home game against...
Comments / 0