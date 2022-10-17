WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Police Department is conducting follow-up interviews in regards to a 2013 case in which a Sabina woman died. The office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Aug. 26 notified the Wilmington Police Department that after a review by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) Cold Case Unit and based on the information the BCI has, BCI confirmed the originally determined cause of death, and declined to re-open the case at the state level.

WILMINGTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO