thepostathens.com
OUPD collects marijuana in Bromley Hall, Sheriff’s Office assists wrong-way driver on US 33
The Ohio University Police Department reported possession of marijuana in Bromley Hall on Monday. The department collected the drug and marked it for destruction. A deputy from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to 110 N Plains Road, located in The Plains, after receiving a report of a trespasser.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Illegal drugs seized in raid on Chillicothe’s south side
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department announced the seizure of illegal narcotics and a loaded handgun following a raid on the city’s south side on Wednesday. According to the department, the Chillicothe Police SWAT team executed a search warrant at 128 W. 7th Street as part of...
Authorities search for possible aircraft crash in Carlisle
A homeowner said that there is a large law enforcement presence behind his property on the 400 block of Central Avenue near gravel pits.
Times Gazette
HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS
The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:. A business in the 5800 block of West New Market Road reported that a female attempted to pass counterfeit $20 bills. The female left the business prior to a deputy arriving. This incident remains under investigation. Oct. 17. INCIDENT.
Carlisle fire chief: Search for aircraft that reportedly went down in pond to resume Friday morning
CARLISLE — The search for an aircraft that reportedly went down in a pond at a quarry just off Central Avenue is to resume using sonar at first light Friday morning, Carlisle Fire Chief Jeremy Lane told News Center 7. A reported witness described the aircraft as a glider.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police investigate attempted home invasion on Chillicothe’s east side
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Officers search for the suspects involved in an attempted home invasion in Chillicothe. It happened Tuesday around 1 a.m. in the area of East Fourth Street on the city’s east side. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, the 9-1-1 caller to dispatchers that two or...
dayton247now.com
Crews on scene of water rescue involving aircraft in Warren County
UPDATE: Chief Will Rogers with the Carlisle Police Department says his department and Carlisle Fire received a call at 6:30 p.m. for a possible aircraft down, believed to be a glider in a gravel pit located on Central Ave. Chief Rogers said his officers arrived on scene rapidly, and were...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
House and several vehicles struck by gunfire overnight Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred during the overnight hours. According to reports obtained by the Guardian, officers with the police department responded to the 600 block of Ervin Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. after a 9-1-1 caller said they heard multiple gunshots in the area.
linknky.com
Florence 18-year-old shot on Waverly Drive
On Sunday, Oct. 16, the Florence Police Department responded to St. Elizabeth Hospital for a report of a patient with several gun shot wounds. The victim was an 18-year-old male from Florence. The victim reported he was parked on Waverly Drive when an unknown subject opened his car door and...
Search underway for man who cut off ankle monitor
Video shows Fee being picked up by an older model white Oldsmobile sedan at that time, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
Woman killed in Springfield crash identified
A 29-year-old man was driving a Dodge Ram 1500 west on US 40 when he collided with a car driven by 30-year-old Saxzonee Grisham, who was turning left at the intersection with Upper Valley Pike.
linknky.com
Eric Deters faces criminal menacing charges after run-in with juvenile nephew
Former Northern Kentucky attorney turned gubernatorial candidate Eric Deters faces charges of menacing, harassing communications, and criminal trespassing after allegedly having a run-in with his juvenile nephew on a farm in Independence. Deters has been embroiled in legal proceedings this year. Most notably, Trump associate Corey Lewandowski and Deters sued...
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Car Thief Stole a Second Truck after Wrecking and Running from Law Enforcement
CHILLICOTHE – A man was tracked down and arrested after running from Ohio State Highway Patrol after a short chase around 10 am on Monday, but not until he stole a second truck parked not too far from where he ran. According to reports, a man was driving the...
Fox 19
Attempted abduction caught on video; Cincinnati police trying to ID suspect
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are trying to identify a man they say was caught on video trying to abduct a woman on Sunday. The video released Tuesday shows a man in an orange shirt swiftly walking up behind a woman near E. Seymour Avenue and Market Place around 4 p.m., according to police.
1 in custody after pursuit of stolen car leads to crash, foot chase in Kettering
KETTERING — One person is in custody after a pursuit led to a crash and foot chase in Kettering Tuesday afternoon. Around noon, Kettering officers were alerted to a vehicle, believed to be a pickup truck, that had been reported stolen. Once officers found the truck, they attempted to...
Fox 19
2 Fairfield Township officers resign after choosing not to fire at armed suspect
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two Fairfield Township police officers resigned last week after opting not to use deadly force against an armed homicide suspect earlier this month. Later in the same encounter on Oct. 8, Hamilton police officers shot and killed the suspect, 25-year-old Stephaun Jones. The multi-scene incident...
Times Gazette
Officials further investigating drowning death
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Police Department is conducting follow-up interviews in regards to a 2013 case in which a Sabina woman died. The office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Aug. 26 notified the Wilmington Police Department that after a review by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) Cold Case Unit and based on the information the BCI has, BCI confirmed the originally determined cause of death, and declined to re-open the case at the state level.
WLWT 5
Police: Alleged road rage incident leads to shooting in Delhi Township
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after an alleged road rage incident led to a shooting in Delhi Township. It happened around 11:25 p.m. when a driver was traveling westbound on Bender Road when another driver passed him and then forced him off the roadway. When he got out of...
Medical emergency ends in single-vehicle crash in Greene County
SUGAR CREEK TWP., Greene County — One person was flown to the hospital after a crash Thursday afternoon in the area of Wilmington Dayton Road and Lytle Ferry Road in Greene County. According to a spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver suffered a medical issue. The...
eaglecountryonline.com
Investigation Ongoing Following Shooting on Waverly Drive in Florence
An 18-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds. (Florence, Ky.) – An 18-year-old from Florence is recovering after a shooting on Waverly Drive. Florence Police responded to the incident on Sunday around 10:36 p.m. Investigators say the victim was parked on Waverly Drive when an unknown subject opened his car door...
