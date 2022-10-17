ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OH

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Illegal drugs seized in raid on Chillicothe’s south side

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department announced the seizure of illegal narcotics and a loaded handgun following a raid on the city’s south side on Wednesday. According to the department, the Chillicothe Police SWAT team executed a search warrant at 128 W. 7th Street as part of...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Times Gazette

HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:. A business in the 5800 block of West New Market Road reported that a female attempted to pass counterfeit $20 bills. The female left the business prior to a deputy arriving. This incident remains under investigation. Oct. 17. INCIDENT.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police investigate attempted home invasion on Chillicothe’s east side

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Officers search for the suspects involved in an attempted home invasion in Chillicothe. It happened Tuesday around 1 a.m. in the area of East Fourth Street on the city’s east side. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, the 9-1-1 caller to dispatchers that two or...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

House and several vehicles struck by gunfire overnight Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred during the overnight hours. According to reports obtained by the Guardian, officers with the police department responded to the 600 block of Ervin Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. after a 9-1-1 caller said they heard multiple gunshots in the area.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
linknky.com

Florence 18-year-old shot on Waverly Drive

On Sunday, Oct. 16, the Florence Police Department responded to St. Elizabeth Hospital for a report of a patient with several gun shot wounds. The victim was an 18-year-old male from Florence. The victim reported he was parked on Waverly Drive when an unknown subject opened his car door and...
FLORENCE, KY
linknky.com

Eric Deters faces criminal menacing charges after run-in with juvenile nephew

Former Northern Kentucky attorney turned gubernatorial candidate Eric Deters faces charges of menacing, harassing communications, and criminal trespassing after allegedly having a run-in with his juvenile nephew on a farm in Independence. Deters has been embroiled in legal proceedings this year. Most notably, Trump associate Corey Lewandowski and Deters sued...
INDEPENDENCE, KY
Times Gazette

Officials further investigating drowning death

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Police Department is conducting follow-up interviews in regards to a 2013 case in which a Sabina woman died. The office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Aug. 26 notified the Wilmington Police Department that after a review by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) Cold Case Unit and based on the information the BCI has, BCI confirmed the originally determined cause of death, and declined to re-open the case at the state level.
WILMINGTON, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

