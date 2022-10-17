Read full article on original website
ISU Football ready for Homecoming
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State Football will host Illinois State this Saturday for Homecoming. The Sycamores are 1-5 on the season while the Redbirds are 4-2. Head coach Curt Mallory says this game means a lot to his team. “What I told them is the most important thing when you do come back […]
Notebook: Bradley Picked Second in MVC, Illinois’ Brad Underwood Plays in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Missouri Valley preseason poll likes Bradley. But it loves Drake. The Bulldogs received 52 of a possible 54 first place votes and is tabbed as the MVC men’s basketball preseason favorite. Bradley received one first place vote and finished second in the league’s preseason poll announced Wednesday. Southern Illinois, which […]
aroundptown.com
JV Panthers Hammered In Monmouth
The JV Football Panthers took a beating on Monday night in Monmouth losing to the Titans 48-0 to drop to 5-3 on the season. EP could get nothing going offensively all night with coach Kyle Foster saying he felt the team had no spark. “We struggled to get anything going at all tonight. It felt like our guys were not ready to play and it showed early and often. It’s something we as coaches need to figure out during this last week of practice and see how we can help them be more prepared come game day.”
wcbu.org
Central Illinois musicians reunite for 'Another Second Chance' in Peoria
An all-star cast of 1970s and 1980s central Illinois rock icons will reunite for “Another Second Chance: A Celebration of Live Music” on Saturday night, Oct. 22. The event, organized by longtime Peoria-area musicians Craig Moore and Darren Peacock, will begin at 6 p.m. at the new 3300 Event Center at 3300 Willow Knolls Drive in Peoria.
nypressnews.com
Pulse of the Heartland: Peoria yearning for the middle in a nation of angry extremes: ‘It just makes your heart sink’
Vaudeville entertainers are believed to have been the first to pose that question when scripting their acts in the early 1900s, thinking if the material went over well with crowds in a traditional heartland city such as Peoria, it’d probably land with mainstream audiences across the country. The Peoria...
videtteonline.com
ISU student Jakai Martin recounts story of homophobic assault, calls for university support
Jakai Martin, a queer and gender non-conforming student at Illinois State University, was physically and verbally assaulted at an off-campus Homecoming party Saturday. Martin, a junior sociology major, was called homophobic slurs and hit by an unidentified ISU student and member of Greek life. They are pressing charges against the...
Enjoy A Beer And A Burger Inside An 1800s-era Church In Illinois
Churches have been hosting potlucks for almost 100 years. It is believed the tradition began in the 1930s during the Great Depression. I know Jesus turned water into wine but I didn't think there would be a day to enjoy a beer and a burger in the chapel of a church, guilt-free. Turns out there is a place in Illinois to do that and the visuals are remarkable.
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Body found in East Peoria identified
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner is now saying it was a former Florida resident who had been reported missing in April as the body found earlier this week in East Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says the body is that of Kevin Harlan, 62, of...
Snow fell in Central Illinois Monday evening
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – The first snow of the season fell across much of Central Illinois. While no accumulation fell, it did lead to quite the site for many towns. Reports of snowflakes, at times coming down rather heavy, came from areas as far south as Tuscola and Martinsville. The National Weather Service reports that […]
Central Illinois Proud
Say it ain’t snow! Central Illinois sees the first snowflakes of the season on Monday
Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — A blast of arctic air is bringing near record cold to Central Illinois this week and is some of the coldest air we’ve seen since late March. The arctic air also brought an unwelcomed guest to the area, snow! While the snow did not stick and resulted in no accumulation, Peoria officially reported a Trace of snow and October 17th, 2022 will go down as the first snowfall for Peoria in the 2022-’23 winter season.
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to WEEK-TV Peoria Meteorologist Devan Masciulli?
In just one year at WEEK-TV, Devan Masciulli rose to become Peoria’s favorite meteorologist. However, when her viewers did not see her on the broadcast for the last few days, they wondered what had happened to Devan Masciulli and where she was. The meteorologist has recently announced the reason behind her absence on social media. Devan Masciulli’s family is having a hard time after an unfortunate tragedy. Read on to find out what happened to the meteorologist and her family in this Devan Masciulli wiki.
wcbu.org
Solar energy services company expects to bring ‘hundreds’ of jobs to new Greater Peoria branch
A national solar energy company aims to bring hundreds of permanent jobs to the Peoria area over the next few years. Sunrun, which touts itself as a leading provider of residential solar, battery storage and energy services, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday for its new branch office on High Point Lane, along the Interstate 74 corridor in East Peoria.
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: Downed line closes Main St. in Washington
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A downed Xfinity fiber optics line has closed traffic on Main Street near Guth Road and Oakwood Drive in Washington Wednesday. According to a Washington police Facebook post, a line carrying 911 and other communications was pulled down at about 1:40 PM. Xfinity has workers on the scene.
1470 WMBD
Fire damages garage at East Peoria senior living facility
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – No one was hurt but a garage at a senior living facility in East Peoria was damaged by fire late Thursday morning. East Peoria Fire Chief Bobby Zimmerman says when crews were called to the Accolade Healthcare facility off Centennial Drive, an evacuation had begun.
madisoncountyjournal.com
MidSouth Renewables investing $5.7M, bringing 47 jobs to Canton
The city of Canton and officials from MidSouth Renewables announced late last month the company’s plan to build a new production facility in the area. Joey Deason, executive director of Madison County Economic Development Authority, made the announcement with MidSouth and Canton officials on Sept. 28. The new facility will be located at the Canton Industrial Park.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Ten Years After…A Space In Time…(In Peoria)…
It seems impossible but yesterday marked the start of the 10th year since I moved back to Peoria after living in New York City for nineteen years. This whole period is documented on my blog, Tripping With Marty. Let’s take a stroll back in time and see what I was doing ten years ago.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Lunch At First Bite - This Week: Castle’s Patio Inn
Back in August of this year, I heard that one of my favorite Peoria places, Castle’s Patio Inn, was starting a local author library, so I took two of my books, a few copies of POP magazine and donated them after having lunch with Michelle, who has just recently become the new owner of Castle’s Patio Inn!
fox32chicago.com
University of Illinois student skips senior Homecoming to meet with VP Harris
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - Many college students may dream of being in the White House one day, but a University of Illinois student can already check that off the to-do list. This University of Illinois senior missed being on the Homecoming court this past weekend, skipping that celebration of orange and blue to head to the White House.
1470 WMBD
Massive particle accelerator arrives at OSF campus
PEORIA, Ill. — The project to install massive new equipment at the new OSF health Cancer Institute in Peoria is making progress with the arrival of a giant particle accelerator. The device was seen moving slowly through town on a giant flat-bed trailer hooked to a big rig, traveling...
Central Illinois Proud
Body found on railroad property in East Peoria
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are investigating after a body was located at a Toledo, Peoria and Western Railway property near Columbia St. in East Peoria Monday. According to a press release, officers were notified that a decomposed body was located at approximately 4:43 p.m. No other information...
