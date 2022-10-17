The JV Football Panthers took a beating on Monday night in Monmouth losing to the Titans 48-0 to drop to 5-3 on the season. EP could get nothing going offensively all night with coach Kyle Foster saying he felt the team had no spark. “We struggled to get anything going at all tonight. It felt like our guys were not ready to play and it showed early and often. It’s something we as coaches need to figure out during this last week of practice and see how we can help them be more prepared come game day.”

MONMOUTH, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO