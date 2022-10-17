Read full article on original website
ijpr.org
Thu 8 AM | Around the world with young pianist Zheyu Jiang, coming to Ashland
Alexander Tutunov has thrilled audiences for years with his prowess at the piano. But he's a generous performer, and so hosts a concert series featuring other musicians on the stage at the Oregon Center for the Arts at Southern Oregon University. Next up in the Tutunov Piano Series is Zheyu...
krcrtv.com
"Haunted" Dunsmuir Hotel now has its own movie!
SISKIYOU CO, Calif. — — Hotel Dunsmuir is not only a historical hotel in downtown Dunsmuir, but now it’s been turned into a thriller movie. Hotel Dunsmuir is a 2022 thriller movie that follows a woman escaping an abusive relationship, who ends up staying at the “haunted” hotel.
oregonbusiness.com
Silo Wellness Plans Psychedelic Ranch Near Ashland
A November ballot measure could upend plans for a psilocybin retreat — so the company is hedging its bets. Silo Wellness, Oregon’s only publicly traded psychedelics company, announced plans Thursday for a joint venture that would allow the company to use a Southern Oregon ranch for psylocibin retreats.
ijpr.org
Newly renovated Ashland Japanese Garden opens Saturday
The newly renovated Japanese garden will open its doors on Saturday. It went through a dramatic update to create an authentic Japanese garden experience. The garden was first opened in 1916 as part of the original design for Ashland’s Lithia Park. Ashland Parks and Recreation Director Michael Black says...
kqennewsradio.com
ANDERSON MARKET TO CLOSE OCTOBER 24TH
After decades operating as a neighborhood convenience store, Anderson Market on West Harvard Avenue in Roseburg will close next Monday October 24th, as progress continues to build a new store and a fuel station in the same location. Tom Rodgers of Rogers Engineering in Roseburg is leading the project. The...
KTVL
Wolf Creek food bank reopens after 'intoxicated' volunteers put a pause on the program
WOLF CREEK — After some volunteers showed up under the influence, the Wolf Creek Food Bank put a pause on operations to re-evaluate the program. The food bank in Josephine County currently provides 100 to 120 families with food every Tuesday afternoon. “There were a few volunteers that would...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 10/20 – Great Oregon ShakeOut, Josephine County Sheriff’s Find 2nd Illegal Grow After Busting the Neighbor’s Illegal Grow Operation
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Josephine County Sheriff’s Find 2nd Illegal Grow After Busting the Neighbor’s Illegal Grow Operation. After taking down an illegal marijuana grow...
Another marijuana bust in Southern Oregon takes nearly 9,000 pounds off the street
JACKSON COUNTY, Oregon — A truck pulling a cargo trailer drew the suspicions of police in Southern Oregon after the driver reportedly committed several traffic violations. An Oregon State Police trooper pulled over the driver on State Route 62 near Eagle Point on October 12 around 3:00 p.m. He consented to a search, which uncovered approximately 350 garbage bags of dried, processed marijuana weighing just shy of 9,000 pounds.
kptv.com
6 Texans charged with impersonating DEA agents, robbery in southern Oregon
MEDFORD Ore. (KPTV) - Six Texas men were indicted Thursday in Medford for impersonating DEA agents and attempting to rob a southern Oregon marijuana producer, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Oregon. According to court documents, the six suspects traveled from San Antonio, Texas to Oregon in...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 10/18 – Josephine County Illegal Grow Bust, City of Grants Pass Working To Repair Water Main Break, Today is Last Day to Register to Vote
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Josephine County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Search Warrant Illegal Grow Bust. On October 17, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed a...
KTVL
Like a flip of a switch: Rain and even snow to return with first major storm of season
OREGON, USA — Fall has felt like a continuation of summer for us Pacific Northwest folks lately, but that will soon change as our first major storm of the season arrives this weekend. Rain, much cooler temperatures and even snow could arrive as early as Friday evening. A high...
KDRV
32 animals rescued from home in rural Rogue River, two arrested
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies and Jackson County Animal Services Animal Control officers rescued 32 animals from a home in Rogue River. Yesterday afternoon, police received a call of a sick dog in the front yard of someone’s home on the 6600 block...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 10/17 – Three Fires in The Valley Under Investigation, Jackson County Sheriff Warns New Phone Scams On The Rise
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Saturday, the Medford National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for Jackson County. That same day, firefighters had to deal with two new wildfire starts several miles apart. Sunday another fire popped up.
oregontoday.net
Quakes, Oct. 17
A 3.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone off the South Orgon Coast Friday, Oct. 14. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west to northwest of Port Orford in Curry County. On Sunday, a 2.9-magnitude quake was recorded west to southwest of Crescent City, CA. on the inner fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast.
Klamath Falls News
Coos Bay man dies in crash on US97 in Klamath County
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -On Thursday, October 13, 2022, at approximately 2:35 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 97 near milepost 235. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Eric Johnson (64) of Coos Bay, crossed over into...
6 Texas men disguised as DEA agents tried to steal marijuana during armed home invasion in southern Oregon, feds say
Six Texas men, disguised as Drug Enforcement Administration agents and armed with guns, busted into a home in rural Josephine County in mid-March, tied up five people found inside and then attempted to load pounds of marijuana into their vehicles, according to court records. The men displayed fake badges, carried...
KDRV
Local sheriffs respond to potential impacts from Measure 114
MEDFORD, Ore- Local Oregonians are now just a few weeks away from casting their votes at the ballot box, to not only decide who the state's next governor will be, but also whether to pass controversially measures like Measure 114. According to the Oregon ballot, Measure 114 is a firearm...
oregontoday.net
Coos Bay Male Killed in Hwy. 97 Accident, Klamath Co., Oct. 17
On Thursday, October 13, 2022 at approximately 2:35 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 235. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Eric Johnson (64) of Coos Bay, crossed over into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a white Freightliner, operated by Benjamin Rohner (48) of Warrenton. Johnson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Rohner sustained minor injuries. Hwy 97 was affected for approximately 3 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Chiloquin Fire and Rescue and ODOT.
kptv.com
Florence man arrested in connection with hit-and-run that critically injured OSU student
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that critically injured an Oregon State University student last month, according to the Corvallis Police Department. The crash happened on Sept. 26, at about 6:20 p.m., in the 2600 block of Northwest Harrison Boulevard in...
Anonymous tip leads to arrest in hit-run that injured OSU student
Nearly a month after an Oregon State University student was badly injured in a hit-and-run, authorities arrested a Florence man suspected of being the driver.
