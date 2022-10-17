A 3.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone off the South Orgon Coast Friday, Oct. 14. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west to northwest of Port Orford in Curry County. On Sunday, a 2.9-magnitude quake was recorded west to southwest of Crescent City, CA. on the inner fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast.

CURRY COUNTY, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO