Coos Bay, OR

krcrtv.com

"Haunted" Dunsmuir Hotel now has its own movie!

SISKIYOU CO, Calif. — — Hotel Dunsmuir is not only a historical hotel in downtown Dunsmuir, but now it’s been turned into a thriller movie. Hotel Dunsmuir is a 2022 thriller movie that follows a woman escaping an abusive relationship, who ends up staying at the “haunted” hotel.
oregonbusiness.com

Silo Wellness Plans Psychedelic Ranch Near Ashland

A November ballot measure could upend plans for a psilocybin retreat — so the company is hedging its bets. Silo Wellness, Oregon’s only publicly traded psychedelics company, announced plans Thursday for a joint venture that would allow the company to use a Southern Oregon ranch for psylocibin retreats.
ASHLAND, OR
ijpr.org

Newly renovated Ashland Japanese Garden opens Saturday

The newly renovated Japanese garden will open its doors on Saturday. It went through a dramatic update to create an authentic Japanese garden experience. The garden was first opened in 1916 as part of the original design for Ashland’s Lithia Park. Ashland Parks and Recreation Director Michael Black says...
ASHLAND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ANDERSON MARKET TO CLOSE OCTOBER 24TH

After decades operating as a neighborhood convenience store, Anderson Market on West Harvard Avenue in Roseburg will close next Monday October 24th, as progress continues to build a new store and a fuel station in the same location. Tom Rodgers of Rogers Engineering in Roseburg is leading the project. The...
ROSEBURG, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Thursday 10/20 – Great Oregon ShakeOut, Josephine County Sheriff’s Find 2nd Illegal Grow After Busting the Neighbor’s Illegal Grow Operation

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Josephine County Sheriff’s Find 2nd Illegal Grow After Busting the Neighbor’s Illegal Grow Operation. After taking down an illegal marijuana grow...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KGW

Another marijuana bust in Southern Oregon takes nearly 9,000 pounds off the street

JACKSON COUNTY, Oregon — A truck pulling a cargo trailer drew the suspicions of police in Southern Oregon after the driver reportedly committed several traffic violations. An Oregon State Police trooper pulled over the driver on State Route 62 near Eagle Point on October 12 around 3:00 p.m. He consented to a search, which uncovered approximately 350 garbage bags of dried, processed marijuana weighing just shy of 9,000 pounds.
EAGLE POINT, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 10/18 – Josephine County Illegal Grow Bust, City of Grants Pass Working To Repair Water Main Break, Today is Last Day to Register to Vote

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Josephine County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Search Warrant Illegal Grow Bust. On October 17, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed a...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

32 animals rescued from home in rural Rogue River, two arrested

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies and Jackson County Animal Services Animal Control officers rescued 32 animals from a home in Rogue River. Yesterday afternoon, police received a call of a sick dog in the front yard of someone’s home on the 6600 block...
ROGUE RIVER, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 10/17 – Three Fires in The Valley Under Investigation, Jackson County Sheriff Warns New Phone Scams On The Rise

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Saturday, the Medford National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for Jackson County. That same day, firefighters had to deal with two new wildfire starts several miles apart. Sunday another fire popped up.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Quakes, Oct. 17

A 3.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone off the South Orgon Coast Friday, Oct. 14. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west to northwest of Port Orford in Curry County. On Sunday, a 2.9-magnitude quake was recorded west to southwest of Crescent City, CA. on the inner fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast.
CURRY COUNTY, OR
Klamath Falls News

Coos Bay man dies in crash on US97 in Klamath County

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -On Thursday, October 13, 2022, at approximately 2:35 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 97 near milepost 235. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Eric Johnson (64) of Coos Bay, crossed over into...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Local sheriffs respond to potential impacts from Measure 114

MEDFORD, Ore- Local Oregonians are now just a few weeks away from casting their votes at the ballot box, to not only decide who the state's next governor will be, but also whether to pass controversially measures like Measure 114. According to the Oregon ballot, Measure 114 is a firearm...
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Coos Bay Male Killed in Hwy. 97 Accident, Klamath Co., Oct. 17

COOS BAY, OR

