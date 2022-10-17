Read full article on original website
Christmas in the Country Artisan Market returns to The Fairgrounds in Hamburg
Celebrating its 37th season, the artisan market will run from November 3 to November 6 at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg.
A ‘Thrilling’ Performance
Few songs are more iconic this time of year than Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’. Nick Pitillo, owner of Villaggio, is excited to welcome back the dance studio that brings this song to life right in front of his restaurant on Monroe Street. On Saturday, October 29, Kelli Wagner, owner and director of Fusion Dance Studio of Buffalo, will be bringing her troupe of nearly 60 dancers to perform for the Ellicottville community at 8:30pm and 9:30pm. Each year’s performance incorporates a new or surprising element, and this year audience members have the chance to get involved!
stepoutbuffalo.com
$1 OFF lunch entree at Skoob’s Village Grill
Get $1 OFF each lunch entree at Skoob’s Village Grille. Join us for lunch from 11am – 3pm and mention Step Out Buffalo to get this discount!. * Available for a limited time. About Skoob’s:. Located in the heart of Lancaster Village we are your local sports...
New haunted house in Niagara Falls handing out spooky fun this Halloween season
7 Gates Screampark is the newest haunted attraction in WNY, and it's performing well to open up its first season in business
Aquarium of Niagara to host free trick-or-treating event
The Aquarium of Niagara will partner with over 15 Niagara County businesses to host a free trick-or-treating event on the Aquarium's outdoor plaza, Whirpool Commons.
West Seneca Is Getting A New Goodwill Store
Bargain hunters and vintage lovers in West Seneca will have a new store to shop at. Goodwill is opening a new store. The 12,000-foot Goodwill Retail Store and Donation is in Southgate Plaza, located at Union Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224. The grand opening is Friday, October 21st, 2022. The grand opening ceremony and ribbon cutting are at 8:45 am and the store will open to customers at 9 am.
This Western New York Drive Thru Is The Coldest Around
It is pumpkin spice season all across New York State and Canada and that means it is time for hats, gloves, hoodies and hot coffee or hot chocolate! While grabbing an afternoon cup of coffee recently, I think I stumbled on what has to be the most bone chilling drive thru location.
broadwayfillmorealive.org
Homemade Pork Chop Dinner at Buffalo’s St. Stanislaus Church on November 6th
On Sunday, November 6, Eat-In/Take-Out Homemade Pork Chop Dinner with sides and dessert, Giant Basket Raffle, and Special Raffle of prizes valued from $100 to $500, in the Marian Hall, at St. Stanislaus Church, corner of Fillmore and Peckham from 12:00 Noon to 3:00pm. The dinner is $15.00 and tickets...
With new site set to open soon, Pita Gourmet has ambitions for the future
AMHERST, N.Y. — As they prepare to open a new site on Sheridan Drive in Amherst next month, the co-owners of Pita Gourmet already have their eyes on another site in 2023. A mid-November opening is planned at 3122 Sheridan Drive at Alberta Drive, where Benderson Development has built a three-store plaza on the site once home to Alice’s Kitchen.
Restaurant Week is back in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Restaurant Week is back in Buffalo. Buffalo Restaurant Week runs from October 24-30 and will feature new dishes and prix fixe menus and will be debuting for lunch and dinner. “The people that used to be in...
wnynewsnow.com
Washington Street Construction Will Not Be Finished This Year
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A popular Jamestown thoroughfare that has been under construction since March, will not be completed this year. This news is concerning for local plow drivers who will now likely deal with unfamiliar road conditions this winter. Designated as a state route, New York...
buffalorising.com
The 2022 Witches Ball: Highway to Hell
The Witches Ball is back at The Statler and ready to take you on a “Highway to Hell” on Saturday, October 29 from 7:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. so you can Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop). Buffalo’s best immersive Halloween experience features dozens of the most ‘hardcore’ local...
Man fights to stay in Buffalo home that was never his
Army veteran James Moye has welcomed friends to the place he's called home on Leroy Avenue for more than 25 years.
“Long Live The Jefferson 10” mural in memory of ten victims killed at Tops
Cold Springs native of Buffalo completed the “Long Live The Jefferson 10” mural in memory of ten victims killed at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue.
SPCA serving Erie Co. overwhelmed, local animal control centers adopt out dogs
The SPCA of Erie County is full, leaving local animal control centers to adopt out animals from their facilities
wnypapers.com
'A Tribute to the Edmund Fitzgerald' at Brickyard Brewing Company
At 7:10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, the Lewiston Council on the Arts will present the ninth annual "A Tribute to the Edmund Fitzgerald" fundraiser at the Brickyard Brewing Company, 436 Center St. This multisensory and multimedia tribute will be hosted by artist and Edmund Fitzgerald enthusiast Thomas Paul Asklar, who will commemorate the 47th anniversary of the disaster.
buffalorising.com
Realm is Back On Course
It’s been a while since we’ve heard anything about 130 Genesee Street. This is the future location of Keelin Burke’s Realm retail store, which is located directly next to Blue Cave (a new Italian restaurant). We first discussed Keelin’s pioneering initiative back in May of 2021. Since...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown’s Answer To Homelessness This Winter
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Western New York has seen its first snowfall of the season this week, and lawmakers in the City of Jamestown are trying to figure out what to do with the homeless population locally. Lawmakers are working with homeless shelters, resource providers, local churches,...
These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas
It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
Buffalo Pizzeria Selling Pizza Skulls for Halloween
In Buffalo, there are a lot of places to get pizza. This place is offering a unique version just in time for Halloween. Buffalo has one pizza place for every 428 people living here. YOu can literally get every style of pizza here: Buffalo, New York City, Chicago deep dish, Detroit, woodfire, sicilian, and the list goes on and on. Ultimately the preferred slice is the Buffalo style which maybe most famously is found at places like Bocce Club, La Nova, Picasso's, Imperial, Blasdell and many, many more. Truthfull those are far from the only good slice sin Buffalo, just some notable ones.
