Few songs are more iconic this time of year than Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’. Nick Pitillo, owner of Villaggio, is excited to welcome back the dance studio that brings this song to life right in front of his restaurant on Monroe Street. On Saturday, October 29, Kelli Wagner, owner and director of Fusion Dance Studio of Buffalo, will be bringing her troupe of nearly 60 dancers to perform for the Ellicottville community at 8:30pm and 9:30pm. Each year’s performance incorporates a new or surprising element, and this year audience members have the chance to get involved!

ELLICOTTVILLE, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO