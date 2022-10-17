ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ellicottvilleNOW

A ‘Thrilling’ Performance

Few songs are more iconic this time of year than Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’. Nick Pitillo, owner of Villaggio, is excited to welcome back the dance studio that brings this song to life right in front of his restaurant on Monroe Street. On Saturday, October 29, Kelli Wagner, owner and director of Fusion Dance Studio of Buffalo, will be bringing her troupe of nearly 60 dancers to perform for the Ellicottville community at 8:30pm and 9:30pm. Each year’s performance incorporates a new or surprising element, and this year audience members have the chance to get involved!
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

$1 OFF lunch entree at Skoob’s Village Grill

Get $1 OFF each lunch entree at Skoob’s Village Grille. Join us for lunch from 11am – 3pm and mention Step Out Buffalo to get this discount!. * Available for a limited time. About Skoob’s:. Located in the heart of Lancaster Village we are your local sports...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

West Seneca Is Getting A New Goodwill Store

Bargain hunters and vintage lovers in West Seneca will have a new store to shop at. Goodwill is opening a new store. The 12,000-foot Goodwill Retail Store and Donation is in Southgate Plaza, located at Union Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224. The grand opening is Friday, October 21st, 2022. The grand opening ceremony and ribbon cutting are at 8:45 am and the store will open to customers at 9 am.
WEST SENECA, NY
2 On Your Side

Restaurant Week is back in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Restaurant Week is back in Buffalo. Buffalo Restaurant Week runs from October 24-30 and will feature new dishes and prix fixe menus and will be debuting for lunch and dinner. “The people that used to be in...
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Washington Street Construction Will Not Be Finished This Year

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A popular Jamestown thoroughfare that has been under construction since March, will not be completed this year. This news is concerning for local plow drivers who will now likely deal with unfamiliar road conditions this winter. Designated as a state route, New York...
JAMESTOWN, NY
buffalorising.com

The 2022 Witches Ball: Highway to Hell

The Witches Ball is back at The Statler and ready to take you on a “Highway to Hell” on Saturday, October 29 from 7:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. so you can Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop). Buffalo’s best immersive Halloween experience features dozens of the most ‘hardcore’ local...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

'A Tribute to the Edmund Fitzgerald' at Brickyard Brewing Company

At 7:10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, the Lewiston Council on the Arts will present the ninth annual "A Tribute to the Edmund Fitzgerald" fundraiser at the Brickyard Brewing Company, 436 Center St. This multisensory and multimedia tribute will be hosted by artist and Edmund Fitzgerald enthusiast Thomas Paul Asklar, who will commemorate the 47th anniversary of the disaster.
LEWISTON, NY
buffalorising.com

Realm is Back On Course

It’s been a while since we’ve heard anything about 130 Genesee Street. This is the future location of Keelin Burke’s Realm retail store, which is located directly next to Blue Cave (a new Italian restaurant). We first discussed Keelin’s pioneering initiative back in May of 2021. Since...
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown’s Answer To Homelessness This Winter

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Western New York has seen its first snowfall of the season this week, and lawmakers in the City of Jamestown are trying to figure out what to do with the homeless population locally. Lawmakers are working with homeless shelters, resource providers, local churches,...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas

It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Pizzeria Selling Pizza Skulls for Halloween

In Buffalo, there are a lot of places to get pizza. This place is offering a unique version just in time for Halloween. Buffalo has one pizza place for every 428 people living here. YOu can literally get every style of pizza here: Buffalo, New York City, Chicago deep dish, Detroit, woodfire, sicilian, and the list goes on and on. Ultimately the preferred slice is the Buffalo style which maybe most famously is found at places like Bocce Club, La Nova, Picasso's, Imperial, Blasdell and many, many more. Truthfull those are far from the only good slice sin Buffalo, just some notable ones.
BUFFALO, NY

