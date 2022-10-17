Read full article on original website
Related
kqennewsradio.com
TEEN CITED FOR ALCOHOL AT ROSEBURG HIGH SCHOOL
A teenage was cited for being a minor in possession of alcohol at Roseburg High School on West Harvard Avenue on Roseburg on Tuesday. A report from Roseburg Police said at 8:30 a.m. the 15-year old male was allegedly found with the alcohol on school premises. He was released following being given the citation.
kezi.com
Sweet Home police find tennis balls allegedly stuffed with explosives
SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Sweet Home police say they found some suspicious looking tennis balls that turned out to have explosive devices nestled inside. According to the Sweet Home Police Department, officers responded to the 1200 block of 37th Avenue in the afternoon of October 19 for a report of a suspicious object. Police said they found three tennis balls wrapped in black tape that each contained “a low grade explosive.” The Oregon State Police Explosives Unit was reportedly called in and destroyed one device that was undetonated.
eugeneweekly.com
Best Place for takeout
1. Nelson’s in the Whit and Nelson’s Taqueria 394 Blair Blvd. 541-844-8404; NelsonsInTheWhit.com; Nelsons-Taqueria.Business.Site. 2. Krob Krua 254 Lincoln St. 541-636-6267. KrobKrua.com. 3. Ta Ra Rin Thai Cuisine 1200 Oak St. 541-343-1230; 1410 Mohawk Blvd., Springfield. 541- 505-8987; 1520 Coburg Rd. 541-844-1032 TaRaRinThai.com.
kezi.com
Those who helped rescue man from burning car off I-5 share story
EUGENE, Ore. -- The definition of being a Good Samaritan unfolded Monday afternoon off Interstate 5 near the Highway 58 exit as community members rushed to help a man who police said had a diabetic medical emergency while driving. It started off just like any other Monday for Edward Renfroe....
kptv.com
Florence man arrested in connection with hit-and-run that critically injured OSU student
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that critically injured an Oregon State University student last month, according to the Corvallis Police Department. The crash happened on Sept. 26, at about 6:20 p.m., in the 2600 block of Northwest Harrison Boulevard in...
Anonymous tip leads to arrest in hit-run that injured OSU student
Nearly a month after an Oregon State University student was badly injured in a hit-and-run, authorities arrested a Florence man suspected of being the driver.
kezi.com
Arrest made in Corvallis hit-and-run that seriously injured OSU student
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A man suspected of hitting an OSU student with his car and driving away in September has been arrested, Corvallis Police Department says. According to CPD, on September 26 at about 6:21 p.m., Corvallis police responded to a hit-and-run incident at the intersection of northwest 26th Street and northwest Harrison Boulevard. Police say they found Aliyah Lopez, 21, an OSU student, seriously injured and no sign of the vehicle at the scene. Lopez was taken to a nearby hospital where she is recovering from her injuries.
kezi.com
Residents near Fern Ridge Path react to shots fired
EUGENE, Ore. -- Some neighbors said they're fed up with crime in one area of Eugene after a man was arrested for firing a gun near a popular bike path. "Oh, geez, again? It happens all the time," said nearby resident Rowan Random. Random's house backs up to the Fern...
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON INTERSTATE 5 IN LINN COUNTY, OREGON
LINN COUNTY, OR (October, 20, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at approximately 2:10 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 southbound near milepost 219. The preliminary investigation revealed a Freightliner CMV, operated by Pritpal...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Roseburg Police jailed a man on a charge of second-degree criminal trespass, early Wednesday evening. An RPD report said just before 6:00 p.m. an officer contacted a 30-year old in the 600 block of Southeast Cass Street. The officer learned that the suspect was a City Expulsion Violator. The man was unlawfully within the exclusion zone and was taken into custody without incident.
kezi.com
Bystanders and Eugene police save man from burning car
EUGENE, Ore. -- Tragedy was averted Monday as Eugene police and local residents acted swiftly to pull an unconscious man from a burning vehicle after a crash, the Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, at about 4:30 p.m. on October 17, two of their officers were on the way...
kezi.com
Juveniles detained after shooting at car, LCSO says
CRESWELL, Ore. -- Two boys are being questioned by law enforcement after allegedly shooting at an empty car, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, at about 9:25 a.m. on October 18, deputies heard reports of shots fired in the 500 block of north Mill Street in Creswell. The LCSO said elements from the LCSO and Oregon State Police went to the scene, and identified kids in a house as persons of interest in the shooting. Deputies said two boys were detained by law enforcement at about 10:50 a.m.
kezi.com
Lane County deputies bust illegal Butane Hash Oil lab
PLEASANT HILL, Ore. -- A sizable and illegal Butane Hash Oil production operation was shut down on Monday after law enforcement carried out a search warrant, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. According to the LCSO, the BHO operation was reported to them and Oregon State Police on...
centraloregondaily.com
2nd fatal multi-vehicle collision on I-5 near Eugene closes freeway for hours
In addition to a 60-65 vehicle pile-up on Interstate 5 Wednesday near Eugene that blocked southbound lanes for hours, Oregon State Police say there was a second fatal crash involving two Freightliner trucks and two other vehicles on that same stretch. OSP said the second crash happened around 2:10 p.m....
uoregon.edu
UOAA invites employees to shop at Nike company store
Through the University of Oregon Alumni Association’s partnership with Nike, UO employees and members of their households are invited to shop at the Nike Company Store in Beaverton between Oct. 22 and Nov. 20 with a one-time access shopping pass. This is just the second time Nike has opened...
Fatal crashes involving some 60 vehicles caused chaos Wednesday on foggy Interstate 5 near Eugene
Police are still figuring out what exactly happened Wednesday on fog-shrouded Interstate 5 that caused dozens of cars and trucks to crash, killing two drivers in separate incidents eight miles apart and closing off sections of the southbound freeway for much of the day. Investigators are “piecing everything together,” said...
kezi.com
Man who police say fired shots on bike path arrested
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man reported to have fired a gun near bystanders on Fern Ridge Path is in custody after attempting to run from the police, the Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, police responded to a call of shots fired at the Fern Ridge Path near Oak Patch Road at about 1:28 p.m. on October 15. Police said a man was reported to have fired off a gun on the bike path, yelled at bystanders, and jumped into some bushes. Police said that when officers arrived, one of them spotted a man matching the description of the suspect running behind homes along west 14th Avenue.
Well Damn, I Guess I Have to Like the Oregon Ducks Quarterback Now
I think the only thing that would make you more unpopular in the Tri-Cities area than being a Washington Huskies fan is being an Oregon Ducks fan. It's kind of like the Yankees, even if they're not a direct rival of your team's, there's still a healthy hatred that is always present.
eugenedailynews.com
Man in custody, search warrant served
On October 13, Eugene Police arrested a Eugene man, who EPD’s Property/Financial Crimes was investigating as a suspect in four local, armed robberies. A search warrant was also served that same day. Shortly before 7 a.m. on October 13, Dustin William Lindsay, age 49, was taken into custody at...
KCBY
Springfield Police apprehend bank robber minutes after robbery
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police arrested a man who robbed a bank on Mohawk Boulevard within minutes after the robbery took place Wednesday. 38-year-old Joshua Hayden Scott of Eugene went into the Umpqua Bank at 1377 Mohawk Boulevard with a box cutter and told employees that he intended to rob the bank.
Comments / 0