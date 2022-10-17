ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee fan claims win over Alabama caused her to go into labor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Chase McGrath lined up the game-winning field goal Saturday night, Tennessee fans all around the state were as tense as they’d been all day. Once the ball cleared the uprights, that nervousness turned into unfathomable joy, but for a woman in Chattanooga it turned out to be the very thing that brought her third child into the world.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
95.3 The Bear

Vols Fans Suck And Need To Be Charged With Crimes

Alabama football is my college football team, and the Cowboys are my pro team (my uncle played for them) on Saturdays and Sundays. I believe as a die-hard fan that you must have some PERSPECTIVE. I'm referring to the prospective definition meaning to think about a situation in a WISE...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

University of Tennessee Spirit Squad missing ‘L’ flag

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Spirit Squad is asking for information after one of their flags went missing after the Tennessee-Alabama game. The flag, white with an orange “L” on it, was reportedly last seen on Oct. 15 by Shields-Watkins Field at Neyland Stadium. “Alabama...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Notable matchups for week 10 of Varsity All Access

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The penultimate week of the high school football regular season kicks off Thursday evening, as a pair of region foes battle for playoff positioning in a televised matchup. Carter (4-4, 1-2) travels south of the river having won four of its last five games. The Hornets are looking to sting a South-Doyle (2-6, 1-2) team that can do some damage with its rushing attack.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Lady Vols picked 2nd in the SEC, 5th in AP Preseason Poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Southeastern Conference women’s basketball preseason media poll is out, and the Lady Vols managed to get picked to finish second in the league in the 2022-23 season. The vote came from a panel of SEC and national media providers. Expectations for a program the coach says has the maturity and the experience to handle.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Pansy Project Kickoff to take place in October, benefit Pat Summitt Foundation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Annual Pansy Project Kickoff is returning in October and will benefit the Pat Summitt Foundation. During the fall, orange and purple pansies are purchased and planted in East Tennessee to show support for those affected by Alzheimer’s disease. Decorating Knoxville can help promote awareness and remind the community of the achievements of University of Tennessee Lady Vols basketball coach Pat Summitt.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Loudon Co. man

MARTIN, TN
wvlt.tv

Tee it up for a good cause at the 2022 Goodwill Golf Classic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Time is running out to sign up for the 12th annual Goodwill Golf Classic. The tournament raises money for Goodwill Industries Knoxville. It’s more than a thrift store. Goodwill helps provide job training, employment placement services and other community-based programs for people who have barriers to their employment.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Georgia-based company looking to fill positions in Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Georgia-based company is looking to fill more positions for its facility in Maryville. Newell Brands has full-time job opportunities ranging from Adhesive Packer to Machine Operator. According to Newell Brands, the company was founded in Atlanta, Ga., and produces planet-friendly brands to enhance and brighten consumers’ lives at home and outside.
MARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

What’s an ‘Angel Shot’ and when to order one?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Farragut bistro is making sure guests have a safe way to get out of uncomfortable moments. Water into Wine Bistro & Lounge has a code name that alerts staff when someone needs to be escorted to safety. It’s called an ‘Angel Shot’.
FARRAGUT, TN

