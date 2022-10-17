Read full article on original website
6 Cheap Cars With Butterfly Doors
Due to the cost of developing doors that lift up and out rather than outward to one side, as most people want and expect, butterfly doors are expensive to implement, and add a sizeable sum to the end price of the car. Mostly, you'll find them on more exotic supercars. Over the decades, some companies have tried to make them affordable, but, as you'll see lower down this list, those models are few and far between. Still, if you are on a budget, it can be done. If you're on a healthy budget, there are some good options.
Manhart CR 700 Last Edition Is Mega V8-Powered AMG C63 Sedan With 700 HP And H&R Springs
The introduction of the new AMG C63 Sedan signals the end of an era. It may be an incredible performance car, but many enthusiasts are mourning the loss of the V8. To celebrate the incredible combination of C-Class and V8, Manhart Performance has introduced the CR700 Last Edition, a wheeled tribute to the W205 C63.
Hennessey Performance Unleashes Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Jailbreak With 1,000 Horsepower
Very few people look at something like the 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye and think it's lacking in power. That is unless you work for the evil geniuses at Hennessey Performance down in Texas. To them, more is better, and when it comes to tuning cars, this reporter is inclined to agree with that mindset. This is why creating a custom package to take your Challenger all the way up to 10 seemed like the only logical decision.
New GMC Jimmy Headed To SEMA 2022 Thanks To Flat Out Autos
The world of small, 2-door SUVs and trucks is small here in America. The market for them just doesn't exist, but that hasn't stopped somebody from building the revamped GMC Jimmy of their dreams. If you are at SEMA this year, you'll be able to get a peek at this one, created by Flat Out Autos and based on a GMC Sierra.
2024 Cadillac Celestiq Debuts With 600 HP, 300-Mile Range And Rolls-Royce Levels Of Luxury
Cadillac has finally pulled the wraps off the stunning 2024 Cadillac Celestiq. You have to admit, it's something to behold: striking, elegant, and imposing - as a Caddy should be. It's remarkable to see how the company has stayed true to the concept. It's said to be the height of Cadillac's "Art of Travel" design philosophy (also seen on the Lyriq), with the luxury motorcar designed to present ultra-luxury electromobility.
BMW i4 M50 By Kith Sells For An Astonishing $327,600
When you attach a prominent designer's name to a car, it truly is astonishing what that can do for its value. Earlier this month, we were shown BMW's and Kith founder Ronnie Fieg's latest design collaboration featuring the BMW i4 M50 Gran Coupe. The first example of the seven units...
Go Buy A Kia Stinger Before It's Gone Forever
We've been touting the Kia Stinger since it came out in 2018, and when rumors began to circulate that itmight be discontinued, we urged you to buy it before it went away. Despite reasonable sales of 13,517 units in 2021, the murmurs of the Stinger's demise continue to grow louder. A new report from the Auto Times in South Korea claims Kia will stop building the Stinger in April 2023. That would give the sports sedan around half a year left to live.
New Porsche 911 GT3 RS Package Celebrates Legendary 911 Carrera RS 2.7
When two icons come together, no matter the medium or whether or not they're in competition, the result is usually explosive. Think of the Ford v Ferrari sports drama, Queen and David Bowie on the same stage, or Muhammed Ali and Joe Frazier in the ring together, and you'll see what we mean.
BMW Supercar Could Arrive With A 1,340-HP Quad-Motor EV Powertrain
What's the one thing BMW M fans have been wanting for years? Well, aside from a design that doesn't offend everyone around them, BWM M fans want a supercar - at least, that's what every M fan on the internet would have you believe. So it stands to reason that in the 50th year of its existence, BMW M would celebrate its motorsport heritage and release its second-ever bespoke M model, a spiritual successor to the M1…and build an SUV.
2024 Cadillac Celestiq
Cadillac was once a pioneer of outlandish but admired luxury car design. Post-war Cadillacs stood out with their wraparound windshields, dramatic tailfins, and abundance of chrome, and they had plush, comfortable interiors. Can the new Cadillac Celestiq fastback sedan recapture that magic in a modern, electrified era? It certainly has the grandiose appearance and enormous price tag to at least merit consideration alongside Rolls-Royce. With a two-motor electric powertrain producing an estimated 600 horsepower, it promises to deliver effortless, silent propulsion. As for the cabin, it sets new standards for Cadillac design and luxury. Availability will be restricted by the painstaking production process - and the fact that there is a nomination process to purchase one.
Manufacturers Can Now Use Pikes Peak As Their Own Mini Nurburgring
The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC) has evolved considerably over the years. No longer is there any sliding about on gravel - the entire course is now paved. This has increased how dangerous the event is because the speeds possible are higher, but it's also meant that record times have tumbled. But one thing that has remained the same is that the event is incredibly technical, and with such extreme elevation changes, it's tough on both cars and drivers who have to contend with changing weather conditions.
2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 Reservations Are Already Closed
With rising inflation and the looming threat of an economic collapse, one would think that new cars would be the furthest thing from the public's mind right now. In fact, new cars reached record prices this year, but it seems that high prices are not a discouragement. Just yesterday, GMC revealed the Sierra EV, but the only model you could put your name down for was the Denali Edition 1, which will arrive on the market in early 2024. More affordable trims are coming, but only in 2025. But despite that long wait and the fact that this particular model starts at an eye-watering $107,000, GMC has already had to close reservations due to overwhelming demand. What economic crisis?
2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Gets New Infrared Edition, More Power, And AWD
Revised hybrid powertrain outputs 134 horsepower (+13 hp) and 156 lb-ft of torque (+10 lb-ft) The Toyota Corolla Hybrid arrives for the 2023 Model year with some new tricks up its sleeves, the most important being an upgrade to its hybrid system and the addition of all-wheel drive to the hybrid lineup. A car that's excelled for decades on the idea that simplicity and reliability win the day, and Toyota seems to be taking a stab at energizing its image. The Corolla lineup has expanded substantially in its current 12-generation, now including the Corolla Cross and sporty GR Corolla. But it's the hybrid that stands to gain the most from its 2023 round of updates.
2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid First Drive Review: The Perfect Recipe
A hybrid electric and gas-powered drivetrain is not new to the Honda CR-V. However, Honda has realized that hybrid drivetrains are the link to what comes next. The big move here for Honda is to bring out an all-new CR-V and integrate hybrid models into the lineup rather than offering them as a powertrain alternative. For 2023, there are four trim levels: EX, EX-L, Sport, and Sport Touring. The Sport and Sport Touring are the hybrid models, using a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated gas engine with an electric motor for power, while the EX and EX-L use a 1.5-liter turbo engine.
Jeremy Clarkson's Favorite Cars
Jeremy Clarkson is the most recognizable car journalist on the planet. As well as having a larger-than-life personality on TV and at his happiest when conveying an opinion, he is also an idiot. His idiocy, along with James May's and Richard Hammond's, has been well documented on the TV shows Top Gear and The Grand Tour. Don't be fooled, though, because Jeremy Clarkson also has one of the sharpest minds in entertainment and is one hell of a writer. Think of him as that college professor that says inappropriate things occasionally and can't tie their own shoelaces but wrote the book on physics that students will be studying over the coming decades.
Toyota RAV4 Looks Meaner With GR Sport Upgrades
Toyota has plenty of options for RAV4 buyers who want to add a touch of pizazz and stand out from other crossovers in the parking lot. There's the rugged TRD Off-Road, the new hybrid Woodland Edition, and the plug-in hybrid RAV4 Prime. Though it won't be coming stateside, the 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid gained a special new trim in Europe. It's called the RAV4 GR Sport, and it bundles the appearance of a Gazoo Racing model with the efficiency of a hybrid.
Jeep Reveals Avenger 4x4 Electric Crossover At The Paris Motor Show
Earlier this year, Jeep unveiled its first-ever electric vehicle. Unfortunately, the Avenger is not meant for the American market, which means we'll have to make do with Jeep's PHEV alternatives, including the Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe, while we wait for the Recon EV to make its debut. According...
Floyd Brings a Classic Design Back into Production
Nearly 70 years ago, Michigan furniture designer Hugh Acton became an icon of the midcentury modern furniture movement with the launch of his wood-and-metal slat bench. And now direct-to-consumer furnishings brand Floyd brings that classic piece back into production with the Acton bench. Floyd—which is based in Cranbrook, Mich., where Acton studied at the Cranrbook Academy of Art—partnered with the late designer’s estate to reissue the bench. Acton designed the bench in Cranbrook, as a response to the new post-war period modernist principles of design. “As Detroit designers, we’ve long been fans of Hugh’s work and share in his mission to create...
First Ineos Grenadier SUV Has Finally Been Produced
At this point, it feels as if we have been waiting an eternity for the Ineos Grenadier to hit the streets, but considering that the project was only founded in 2017, the fact that the first models have already hit the production line means that this tribute to the original Land Rover Defender was developed at a rapid speed.
2023 Toyota Corolla Arrives With A Bigger Price Tag
In June, Toyota announced the Corolla Hatchback and Corolla Sedan would be updated substantially, with plenty of upgrades, tech enhancements, and fresher styling. Despite the array of improvements, the Japanese company has retained a cornerstone of the Corolla lineup: value for money. That's not to say there hasn't been a...
