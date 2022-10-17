With rising inflation and the looming threat of an economic collapse, one would think that new cars would be the furthest thing from the public's mind right now. In fact, new cars reached record prices this year, but it seems that high prices are not a discouragement. Just yesterday, GMC revealed the Sierra EV, but the only model you could put your name down for was the Denali Edition 1, which will arrive on the market in early 2024. More affordable trims are coming, but only in 2025. But despite that long wait and the fact that this particular model starts at an eye-watering $107,000, GMC has already had to close reservations due to overwhelming demand. What economic crisis?

1 HOUR AGO