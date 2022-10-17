ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin Analyst Predicts Intense Selloff Coming — Followed By Strong Rally

Bitcoin BTC/USD could still see another sell-off event as it approaches a fresh bear market low, according to cryptocurrency analyst and popular YouTuber Benjamin Cowan. What Happened: Cowan, who has 770,000 YouTube subscribers, suggested that BTC may capitulate if its one-year return on investment continues to drop. The cryptocurrency analyst predicts that BTC may be headed for a capitulation event if it enters the price range between $13,000 to $14,000.
A Recession May Just Prove To Be A Great Opportunity For Real Estate Investment

It seems like a tale of the past, but the U.S. saw record low mortgage rates in 2020 and 2021; concurrently, real estate investment soared. But the tried-and-true adage that real estate investment is a long-term proposition has never been more true today as mortgage interest rates steadily climb. As real estate prices come down and a recession looms, the question of whether now is a good time to invest in real estate takes center stage.
Shiba Inu Army Clamors For Binance To List Bone ShibaSwap Token

At least 208 community members of Shiba Inu token SHIB/USD have signed a petition urging cryptocurrency exchange Binance to list the governance token of the SHIB ecosystem — Bone ShibaSwap BONE/USD. What Happened: BONE allows the members of the SHIB community to vote on upcoming proposals. The more tokens...
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 6.40% to $207.83 Thursday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results. Tesla reported third-quarter revenue of $21.45 billion, up 56% year-over-year. The total came in shy of analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. The company also reported automotive revenue of $18.69 billion in the third quarter, up 55% year-over-year.
What 13 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Equity Residential

Within the last quarter, Equity Residential EQR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 13 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Equity Residential has an average price target of $77.69 with a high of $91.00 and a low of $62.00.
What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Norwegian Cruise Line

Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Looking At Coinbase Global's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Coinbase Global. Looking at options history for Coinbase Global COIN we detected 26 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 76% of the investors opened...
$9 Million Bet On 89bio? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Amazon To $175? Plus JP Morgan Cuts Price Target On Meta Platforms

JP Morgan cut the price target on Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN from $185 to $175. Amazon shares gained 2.2% to trade at $117.82 on Friday. SVB Leerink raised the price target for Moderna, Inc. MRNA from $74 to $101. Moderna shares rose 9.1% to $129.16 on Friday. Barclays lowered the price...
OPKO Health And 2 Other Penny Stocks Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
