All new DraftKings customers can secure $200 in free bets to place on the Giants vs. Jaguars game off a $5 wager. You do not need a DraftKings promo code to unlock the offer, and you can access DraftKings Sportsbook by following this link.
If you've ever thought about joining Caesars Sportsbook but haven't for whatever reason, now is as good a time as any to register for a new account. That's because new customers can receive first-bet insurance worth up to $1,250 and claim 1,000 Rewards Credits® and 1,000 Tier Credits.
If you want to bet on UFC 280 this Saturday, sign up for a new account at DraftKings Sportsbook. They're giving all new customers $200 in free bets off a successful $5 money line wager on any fight at UFC 280, and the best part is that no DraftKings promo code is needed.
Tyrese Haliburton learning to be more aggressive for Indiana Pacers: 'He's an All-Star caliber player'
Haliburton is transforming his mindset to become a better scorer.
Giants vs. Jaguars prediction, Daniel Jones props and odds for Sunday
The New York Giants pulled off another upset last weekend when they took down the Baltimore Ravens 24-20 at home. They're now 5-1 and sit in second place in the NFC East and have a chance to grab their sixth win on the road in Jacksonville. Our experts broke down their Week 7 matchup and made a Giants vs. Jaguars prediction.
Stephen Curry Says It Would Be Special If He Could Play For The Golden State Warriors For His Whole Career
Stephen Curry wants to stay with the Golden State Warriors until he retires.
NFL World Feels Awful For Alvin Kamara Tonight
The NFL world feels awful for Saints running back Alvin Kamara during Thursday Night Football. The Saints simply refuse to give Kamara the ball when they get down in the red-zone. Instead, it's usually Swiss-army knife Taysom Hill getting the important carries near the goal-line. ...
How to stream New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals on Prime: Thursday Night Football Week 7
The New Orleans Saints visit the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 7 on Thursday, October 20 (10/20/2022). The broadcast begins at 7 p.m. ET and kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m., but it won’t be on TV. Instead, Thursday Night Football is exclusive to Amazon Prime Video through the end of the year.
Devils vs. Islanders prediction, spread pick and odds for Thursday, 10/20
It's not a good sign for a team when after the first two games of the campaign fans are calling for the head coach's job and players are defining an early-season contest a "must-win." That is the situation the Devils have found themselves in heading into Thursday's game. The "must-win" narrative could be a bit dramatic, but there is some angst around the Devils organization – and rightly so.
Report: Former Syracuse basketball assistant Rob Murphy on leave from Pistons amid investigation
Former Syracuse basketball assistant Rob Murphy is on leave from his position as assistant general manager of the Detroit Pistons as the team investigates an accusation of workplace midconduct, according to an ESPN report. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the accusation involves a female former employee. Murphy has been out...
Why Christian McCaffrey to 49ers is great news for Buffalo Bills
While you were sleeping, the Carolina Panthers traded Christian McCaffrey. Despite being linked to the Buffalo Bills for months now, CMC did not land in Western New York. Instead, the Panthers moved McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for second-, third- and fourth-round picks in 2023 and a fifth-round pick in 2024.
How to watch New York Giants vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: NFL Week 7 time, TV channel, live stream
The red hot New York Giants visit the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field for NFL Week 7 on Sunday, October 23 (10/23/2022) at 1 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on local FOX networks, and can be streamed live on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services. Check the coverage map to see if the game will air in your market.
New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros: How to watch 2022 ALCS, TV, streaming schedule
The New York Yankees and Houston Astros square off for the 2022 American League Championship Series starting Wednesday, October 19 (10/19/2022). The best-of-seven series will start at Minute Maid Park, then switch to Yankee, with game 5 returning to New York, if necessary. All seven games will air on TBS, which can be streamed live on Sling, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services. Here’s the full schedule, all times ET:
Jets vs. Broncos prediction, Zach Wilson stats and odds: Sunday, 10/23
The New York Jets travel to Denver to take on the Broncos for their Week 7 matchup. The Jets come into this game on a three-game winning streak, and their most recent victory came against the Packers by a comfortable 17-point margin. As for the Broncos, their last two games have been on primetime, but that streak will break in Week 7 as they play the Jets in the late afternoon slate on Sunday.
Doubling down: Von Miller again guarantees OBJ to Buffalo Bills
Von Miller clearly knows something that the rest of us do not. For months now, the Buffalo Bills’ star pass rusher has teased Odell Beckham Jr. joining him in Western New York. Pictures on social media of Beckham Jr. in Bills gear and back and forth comments between the playmakers turned more serious when Miller told Richard Sherman that OBJ was going to join him in Buffalo on Sherman’s podcast.
Bills have ‘no excuse to not get the AFC’s No. 1 seed’ (Week 7 power rankings)
The Buffalo Bills enter the bye week in the driver’s seat for the AFC’s No. 1 seed. Following their latest win, a 24-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo sits at 5-1. More importantly, the team has head-to-head wins over their main competition in the conference. The Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens and Chiefs all sit atop their respective divisions at this point in the season and Buffalo has victories over all of them.
