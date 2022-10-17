Read full article on original website
Researchers Identify New ‘Snakey Crocodile-Face’ Reptile From Cretaceous Period
There are few predators more frightening than snakes and crocodiles … but what about a snake-crocodile combo? Although it might sound like a cheesy monster movie premise, “snakey crocodile-faces'”were actually real reptiles that once swam Earth’s seas. Scientists discovered evidence of what they’ve now named Serpentisuchops...
CNET
See the World's Heaviest Bony Fish, Which Weighs a Staggering 3 Tons
Talk about an absolute unit. A team of researchers released a study this week on what they're calling "the heaviest bony fish in the world," a giant sunfish found dead and floating in the Azores in the Atlantic Ocean in late 2021. Bony fish, as the description suggests, have skeletons...
Smithonian
Video Footage Captures Orcas Killing Great White Sharks
For several years, scientists have suspected that orcas have been killing and eating parts of great white sharks off the coast of South Africa. Now, they have the video evidence to prove it. Drone and helicopter footage captured in May shows orcas, also called killer whales, attacking and killing at...
Smithonian
Scientists Uncover the Story of Donkey Domestication
For thousands of years, donkeys have been critical for propelling human civilizations forward. They’ve helped pull wheeled vehicles, carry travelers and move goods across the world. But where and when these animals first became intertwined with humans has been a mystery. Now, researchers have used the genomes of over...
'Majestic' 3-ton sunfish sets a new world record for largest bony fish ever discovered
A new study has revealed that a 6,000-pound giant sunfish found dead in the Azores is the heaviest bony fish ever recorded.
Bizarre Video Shows Stream of Thousands of Suffocating Fish Crawling
A video posted to Facebook shows the fish flowing down a lane, appearing to suffocate as the water runs dry. The phenomenon is so far unexplained.
Scientists blasted plastic with lasers and turned it into tiny diamonds and a new type of water
Using ultrapowerful lasers, scientists have blasted cheap plastic and transformed it into tiny "nanodiamonds" — and, in doing so, confirmed the existence of an exotic new type of water. . The findings could potentially reveal the existence of diamond rain on ice giants in our solar system and explain...
Shark Strapped With GPS Swims in Shape of a Shark: PHOTO
When an organization strapped a GPS to a great white shark, they were not expecting the great white to swim a self-portrait. However, that’s exactly what it did. The 13-foot great white, named Breton, was tagged in 2020 by a charity named OCEARCH. Breton swam along the east coast of the United States.
Giraffe Killed By Lightning, But Predators Wouldn’t Eat It for Two Days
Recently, pictures of a giraffe that had been struck by lightning appeared online. The most curious thing about the situation, however, is the fact that wildlife predators wouldn’t touch the deceased animal for days after the strike. Predators Refuse To Feast On Downed Giraffe For At Least Two Days...
Universe Today
The Pacific Ocean Will be Gone in 300 Million Years as the World's Continents Drift and Combine
Today, the Earth’s seven continents are distributed across the surface, with North and South America occupying one hemisphere, Africa, Europe, Asia, and Australia occupying the other, and Antarctica sitting alone around the South Pole. However, these continents were arranged in entirely different configurations throughout Earth’s history. On occasion, they formed supercontinents like Gondwana (ca. 550 to 180 million) and Pangaea (ca. 335 to 200 million years ago) that were surrounded by “superoceans.”
Squalicorax Was Known as the Dinosaur Devouring Shark
Squalicorax, also known as the crow shark, was a prehistoric shark that live 70-80 million years ago during the middle to the late Cretaceous period. Its most distinctive feature was its formidable teeth which are described as finely serrated blades.
Researchers discover 35 million-year-old insect trapped in an amber
It is thought to be between 35 and 47 million years old.
The bizarre appearance of the Grasshopper Glacier is due to the millions of extinct grasshoppers preserved in its ice
Grasshopper GlacierCredit: J.E. Haynes. St. Paul, Official Photographer of Yellowstone National Park; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The Grasshopper Glacier is located in Park County, Montana. The glacier appears as a snowfield that sits 11,000 feet above sea level.
Texas Father & Son ‘Shocked’ After Their Rare Catch Wasn’t A Massive Shark
"Catching a manta ray on the beach is like catching lightning in a bottle. You know, it just doesn't happen."
Mysterious breeding habits of aquarium fish vex experts
PENYABANGAN, Indonesia (AP) — It took a broken air conditioner for Tom Bowling to figure out — after nearly eight months of failure — how to breed the coveted pink-yellow tropical fish known as blotched anthias. Bowling, an ornamental fish breeder based in Palau, had kept the fish in cool water, trying to replicate the temperatures the deep-water creatures are usually found in. But when the air conditioner broke the water temperature rose by a few degrees overnight -- with surprising results. “They started spawning...
Smithonian
Six Endangered Gray Wolves Were Poisoned in Washington
After investigators in Washington state discovered four dead gray wolves in February, they started to dig deeper. Within a month, they’d identified two more wolves that were dead in the area. State officials announced last week that all six wolves had been poisoned. “This incident is quite large in...
An artist dropped microphones into the Arctic to record the sounds of melting icebergs
The U.S. National Science Foundation's polar program funded a project which comprises 21 researchers from Europe, the U.S., and Canada. The scientists have been at sea for four weeks studying the ocean and climate-related phenomena, which will be used in scientific analysis. The initiative was undertaken at a time when there were reports on sea level rises due to Greenland's melting ice cap.
Meet the Smartest Man in the World... Ever!
William James Sidis is supposedly the world's ever smartest man, a genius like no other geniuses... even making Einstein and Elon Musk look dumb. William was an American child prodigy who seemed to have been born with exceptional mathematical and language skills. He is notable for his 1920 book called, The Animate and Inanimate, in which he provides his opinion about the origin of life as seen through the science of thermodynamics.
