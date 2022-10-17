ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

See the World's Heaviest Bony Fish, Which Weighs a Staggering 3 Tons

Talk about an absolute unit. A team of researchers released a study this week on what they're calling "the heaviest bony fish in the world," a giant sunfish found dead and floating in the Azores in the Atlantic Ocean in late 2021. Bony fish, as the description suggests, have skeletons...
Smithonian

Video Footage Captures Orcas Killing Great White Sharks

For several years, scientists have suspected that orcas have been killing and eating parts of great white sharks off the coast of South Africa. Now, they have the video evidence to prove it. Drone and helicopter footage captured in May shows orcas, also called killer whales, attacking and killing at...
Smithonian

Scientists Uncover the Story of Donkey Domestication

For thousands of years, donkeys have been critical for propelling human civilizations forward. They’ve helped pull wheeled vehicles, carry travelers and move goods across the world. But where and when these animals first became intertwined with humans has been a mystery. Now, researchers have used the genomes of over...
Universe Today

The Pacific Ocean Will be Gone in 300 Million Years as the World's Continents Drift and Combine

Today, the Earth’s seven continents are distributed across the surface, with North and South America occupying one hemisphere, Africa, Europe, Asia, and Australia occupying the other, and Antarctica sitting alone around the South Pole. However, these continents were arranged in entirely different configurations throughout Earth’s history. On occasion, they formed supercontinents like Gondwana (ca. 550 to 180 million) and Pangaea (ca. 335 to 200 million years ago) that were surrounded by “superoceans.”
Leader Telegram

Mysterious breeding habits of aquarium fish vex experts

PENYABANGAN, Indonesia (AP) — It took a broken air conditioner for Tom Bowling to figure out — after nearly eight months of failure — how to breed the coveted pink-yellow tropical fish known as blotched anthias. Bowling, an ornamental fish breeder based in Palau, had kept the fish in cool water, trying to replicate the temperatures the deep-water creatures are usually found in. But when the air conditioner broke the water temperature rose by a few degrees overnight -- with surprising results. “They started spawning...
FLORIDA STATE
Smithonian

Six Endangered Gray Wolves Were Poisoned in Washington

After investigators in Washington state discovered four dead gray wolves in February, they started to dig deeper. Within a month, they’d identified two more wolves that were dead in the area. State officials announced last week that all six wolves had been poisoned. “This incident is quite large in...
WASHINGTON STATE
Interesting Engineering

An artist dropped microphones into the Arctic to record the sounds of melting icebergs

The U.S. National Science Foundation's polar program funded a project which comprises 21 researchers from Europe, the U.S., and Canada. The scientists have been at sea for four weeks studying the ocean and climate-related phenomena, which will be used in scientific analysis. The initiative was undertaken at a time when there were reports on sea level rises due to Greenland's melting ice cap.
Dr. Mozelle Martin

Meet the Smartest Man in the World... Ever!

William James Sidis is supposedly the world's ever smartest man, a genius like no other geniuses... even making Einstein and Elon Musk look dumb. William was an American child prodigy who seemed to have been born with exceptional mathematical and language skills. He is notable for his 1920 book called, The Animate and Inanimate, in which he provides his opinion about the origin of life as seen through the science of thermodynamics.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

