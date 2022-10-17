ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Stocks Turn Lower; Dow Tumbles Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.42% to 30,295.69 while the NASDAQ fell 0.91% to 10,583.77. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.96% to 3,659.84. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares...
US Stocks Could Continue Momentum 3rd Day Straight As Earnings Drive Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Higher — Netflix, Tesla, Chip-Equipment Stocks In Focus

The U.S. index futures point to a higher opening by stocks on Wednesday following the strong runup seen in the previous two sessions. Tuesday, the major indices gap opened higher but gave back some of the gains over the course of the session before moving broadly sideways in a consolidation move. Traders were reacting to positive earnings from companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS and Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT, mixed economic tidings and a decline in oil prices.
A Recession May Just Prove To Be A Great Opportunity For Real Estate Investment

It seems like a tale of the past, but the U.S. saw record low mortgage rates in 2020 and 2021; concurrently, real estate investment soared. But the tried-and-true adage that real estate investment is a long-term proposition has never been more true today as mortgage interest rates steadily climb. As real estate prices come down and a recession looms, the question of whether now is a good time to invest in real estate takes center stage.
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 6.40% to $207.83 Thursday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results. Tesla reported third-quarter revenue of $21.45 billion, up 56% year-over-year. The total came in shy of analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. The company also reported automotive revenue of $18.69 billion in the third quarter, up 55% year-over-year.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday morning, 446 companies hit new 52-week lows. Taiwan Semiconductor TSM was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was SenesTech SNES. Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA saw the largest move...
Nasdaq Surges 150 Points; Snap Shares Plunge

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 500 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 1.95% to 30,924.25 while the NASDAQ rose 1.45% to 10,768.67. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.71% to 3,728.62. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials shares climbed 2.8% on...
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

The RealReal REAL shares increased by 17.2% to $1.5 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 3.8 million, which is 85.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.2 million. Traeger...
Axalta Coating Systems Analyst Warns Against Auto OEM, Industrial Headwinds

Credit Suisse analyst John Robers initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd AXTA with an Underperform rating and a $20 price target. Robers also initiated Univar Solutions Inc UNVR with an Outperform rating and a $31 price target. While not direct competitors, they are two of the largest companies with...
Analyst Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Heritage-Crystal Clean HCCI stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Amazon To $175? Plus JP Morgan Cuts Price Target On Meta Platforms

JP Morgan cut the price target on Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN from $185 to $175. Amazon shares gained 2.2% to trade at $117.82 on Friday. SVB Leerink raised the price target for Moderna, Inc. MRNA from $74 to $101. Moderna shares rose 9.1% to $129.16 on Friday. Barclays lowered the price...
A Preview Of Aarons's Earnings

Aarons AAN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Aarons will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12. Aarons bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Cryptocurrency Quant's Price Increased More Than 8% Within 24 hours

Quant's QNT/USD price has increased 8.9% over the past 24 hours to $179.23. Over the past week, QNT has experienced an uptick of over 5.0%, moving from $168.05 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $427.42. The chart below compares the price movement...
Looking At Coinbase Global's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Coinbase Global. Looking at options history for Coinbase Global COIN we detected 26 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 76% of the investors opened...
Bitcoin Analyst Predicts Intense Selloff Coming — Followed By Strong Rally

Bitcoin BTC/USD could still see another sell-off event as it approaches a fresh bear market low, according to cryptocurrency analyst and popular YouTuber Benjamin Cowan. What Happened: Cowan, who has 770,000 YouTube subscribers, suggested that BTC may capitulate if its one-year return on investment continues to drop. The cryptocurrency analyst predicts that BTC may be headed for a capitulation event if it enters the price range between $13,000 to $14,000.
