US Stocks Headed For Another Tough Day Amid Mixed Earnings, Rate Worries — Tesla Extends Losses, Snap Drags Social Media Stocks Lower
U.S. stocks could languish for a third straight session on Friday, early trading in index futures show. Earnings news continues to be mixed and the uncertainty around the economic outlook could also weigh down on sentiment. On Thursday, stocks opened lower but recovered in early trading and moved into the...
US Stocks Turn Lower; Dow Tumbles Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.42% to 30,295.69 while the NASDAQ fell 0.91% to 10,583.77. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.96% to 3,659.84. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares...
US Stocks Could Continue Momentum 3rd Day Straight As Earnings Drive Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Higher — Netflix, Tesla, Chip-Equipment Stocks In Focus
The U.S. index futures point to a higher opening by stocks on Wednesday following the strong runup seen in the previous two sessions. Tuesday, the major indices gap opened higher but gave back some of the gains over the course of the session before moving broadly sideways in a consolidation move. Traders were reacting to positive earnings from companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS and Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT, mixed economic tidings and a decline in oil prices.
Elon Musk Could Sell $5B Tesla Shares To Fund Twitter Deal Next Week — But Analyst Predicts Rally Once 'Overhang Lifts'
With Elon Musk reviving the abandoned Twitter Inc. TWTR deal and giving a deadline of Oct. 28 for the closure, the chatter regarding financing is back. What Happened: Musk could sell about $5 billion of his Tesla Inc. TSLA shares to close the Twitter deal by Oct. 28, Gary Black, managing partner at Future Fund, said.
Cannabis Stocks Chart Of The Week: Will Debt Maturities Trip Up The Big 10 MSOs?
Nine of the ten largest debt raises ever completed for U.S. Cultivation & Retail companies were closed in 2021 and, to a much lesser extent, YTD 2022. Over $3.8B of debt was sold over this period, far more than in any similar period in U.S. Cannabis history. Investors should be...
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Elon Musk Was Sued By The SEC In 2018, Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since fall 2018. The S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have returned 47.44%, 80.42% and 40.61% respectively. As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2018, investors in the...
A Recession May Just Prove To Be A Great Opportunity For Real Estate Investment
It seems like a tale of the past, but the U.S. saw record low mortgage rates in 2020 and 2021; concurrently, real estate investment soared. But the tried-and-true adage that real estate investment is a long-term proposition has never been more true today as mortgage interest rates steadily climb. As real estate prices come down and a recession looms, the question of whether now is a good time to invest in real estate takes center stage.
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 6.40% to $207.83 Thursday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results. Tesla reported third-quarter revenue of $21.45 billion, up 56% year-over-year. The total came in shy of analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. The company also reported automotive revenue of $18.69 billion in the third quarter, up 55% year-over-year.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday morning, 446 companies hit new 52-week lows. Taiwan Semiconductor TSM was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was SenesTech SNES. Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA saw the largest move...
Nasdaq Surges 150 Points; Snap Shares Plunge
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 500 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 1.95% to 30,924.25 while the NASDAQ rose 1.45% to 10,768.67. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.71% to 3,728.62. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials shares climbed 2.8% on...
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
The RealReal REAL shares increased by 17.2% to $1.5 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 3.8 million, which is 85.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.2 million. Traeger...
Axalta Coating Systems Analyst Warns Against Auto OEM, Industrial Headwinds
Credit Suisse analyst John Robers initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd AXTA with an Underperform rating and a $20 price target. Robers also initiated Univar Solutions Inc UNVR with an Outperform rating and a $31 price target. While not direct competitors, they are two of the largest companies with...
Morgan Stanley Upgrades EOG Resources, Sees Highest Returns Ahead From These Select Oil Stocks
The energy sector has been a silver lining in a brutal market in 2022, and Morgan Stanley said Wednesday there are still opportunities in the oil and gas space for selective investors. The Analyst: Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott issued the following three ratings changes:. Upgraded EOG Resources Inc EOG...
Analyst Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean
Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Heritage-Crystal Clean HCCI stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Amazon To $175? Plus JP Morgan Cuts Price Target On Meta Platforms
JP Morgan cut the price target on Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN from $185 to $175. Amazon shares gained 2.2% to trade at $117.82 on Friday. SVB Leerink raised the price target for Moderna, Inc. MRNA from $74 to $101. Moderna shares rose 9.1% to $129.16 on Friday. Barclays lowered the price...
A Preview Of Aarons's Earnings
Aarons AAN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Aarons will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12. Aarons bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Cryptocurrency Quant's Price Increased More Than 8% Within 24 hours
Quant's QNT/USD price has increased 8.9% over the past 24 hours to $179.23. Over the past week, QNT has experienced an uptick of over 5.0%, moving from $168.05 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $427.42. The chart below compares the price movement...
Looking At Coinbase Global's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Coinbase Global. Looking at options history for Coinbase Global COIN we detected 26 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 76% of the investors opened...
Why Boston Beer Shares Are Trading Higher? Here Are 52 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. CYTO surged 67% to $0.5484 after the company announced divestiture of its inner ear development assets. Biotricity, Inc. BTCY gained 26.3% to $1.20. Snow Lake Resources Ltd. LITM surged 26.3% to $2.59. Amprius Technologies, Inc. AMPX jumped 22.8% to $11.60. Amprius Technologies was awarded a $50 million...
Bitcoin Analyst Predicts Intense Selloff Coming — Followed By Strong Rally
Bitcoin BTC/USD could still see another sell-off event as it approaches a fresh bear market low, according to cryptocurrency analyst and popular YouTuber Benjamin Cowan. What Happened: Cowan, who has 770,000 YouTube subscribers, suggested that BTC may capitulate if its one-year return on investment continues to drop. The cryptocurrency analyst predicts that BTC may be headed for a capitulation event if it enters the price range between $13,000 to $14,000.
