The new Golden State Warriors championship rings are very detailed and designed for each player individually. It is decorated with yellow diamonds celebrating the golden age of the Golden State Warriors. There are also .91 carats of white diamonds on the inner bezel honoring their 91% home wins in the postseason. The top of the ring twists revealing each individual player's number of trophies. One side of the ring has seven trophies for the seven championships of the Warriors organization. The other side of the ring is designed based on the interior of Chase Center. Take a look below at the details!

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO