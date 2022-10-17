ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 people most to blame for Dodgers’ early MLB playoff exit

The Los Angeles Dodgers ran riot during the 2022 MLB regular season, winning 111 games and coasting into the playoffs as the top seed in the National League. Regular season success hasn’t always translated to postseason success for the Dodgers lately, though, and that issue flared up once again, as Los Angeles crashed out of the postseason in the NLDS against the San Diego Padres.
Did Jason Varitek’s wife just hint at Red Sox departure?

At this rate, Boston Red Sox fans are going to develop abandonment issues. While still mourning the passing of franchise legend Jerry Remy last October, they bid farewell to Dennis Eckersley, who retired at the end of the season. Could they be about to lose another franchise icon to another team?
Dodgers Offseason: What Might a Trade for Shohei Ohtani Look Like?

The Dodgers head into the offseason with quite a few questions looming about their 2023 roster. Trea Turner, Clayton Kershaw, Tyler Anderson, and Andrew Heaney (among others) are heading into free agency, and the team has decisions to make on whether to bring back Justin Turner (who has a $16 million team option) and Cody Bellinger (a non-tender candidate heading into his final year of salary arbitration).
