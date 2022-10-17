Read full article on original website
3 people most to blame for Dodgers’ early MLB playoff exit
The Los Angeles Dodgers ran riot during the 2022 MLB regular season, winning 111 games and coasting into the playoffs as the top seed in the National League. Regular season success hasn’t always translated to postseason success for the Dodgers lately, though, and that issue flared up once again, as Los Angeles crashed out of the postseason in the NLDS against the San Diego Padres.
Did Jason Varitek’s wife just hint at Red Sox departure?
At this rate, Boston Red Sox fans are going to develop abandonment issues. While still mourning the passing of franchise legend Jerry Remy last October, they bid farewell to Dennis Eckersley, who retired at the end of the season. Could they be about to lose another franchise icon to another team?
Dodgers: A Few Former Boys In Blue Are Still Playing in the Postseason
Although Los Angeles has been eliminated, there are a handful of former Dodgers still playing this postseason.
Aaron Judge interaction with Josh Reddick has Yankees fans asking questions
Game 1 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros was a bummer for the New York Yankees. With a chance to keep it tied in the later innings, Aaron Boone’s bullpen decision tree once again directly resulted in a loss. The Astros weren’t hitting. Neither were the Yankees, but...
Payback time? Here’s what Yankees had to say about hated Astros ahead of ALCS
NEW YORK — The Yankees finally are getting a real chance to get some vengeance with the Houston Astros for their cheating in 2017 and maybe 2019, too. Their regular-season meetings the last few years were fun, tense games because the teams don’t like one another at all, but this wasn’t payback time.
Dodgers unlikely to make big changes. Will Cody Bellinger and Clayton Kershaw return?
Dodgers president of operations Andrew Friedman said Tuesday the team's NLDS loss to the Padres was an "organizational failure."
Dodgers News: Friedman Talks Clayton Kershaw's Future
It remains to be seen if Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw will officially retire
Dodgers Offseason: What Might a Trade for Shohei Ohtani Look Like?
The Dodgers head into the offseason with quite a few questions looming about their 2023 roster. Trea Turner, Clayton Kershaw, Tyler Anderson, and Andrew Heaney (among others) are heading into free agency, and the team has decisions to make on whether to bring back Justin Turner (who has a $16 million team option) and Cody Bellinger (a non-tender candidate heading into his final year of salary arbitration).
Scenes from Petco Park as Padres fall to Phillies
The San Diego Padres faced off against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in Game 1 of the NLCS at Petco Park.
Padres' bats go silent against Phillies in NLCS opener
Juan Soto, Manny Machado and unlikely star Trent Grisham went silent for the San Diego Padres, giving the Petco Park faithful little to get loud about in the city's first NL Championship Series since 1998
Dodgers’ Andrew Friedman says what we’re all thinking about World Series winners
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2022 season didn’t end as many believed it should’ve — including Los Angeles Times columnists who ended up facing a bit of scorn for claiming MLB should hand the 111-win Dodgers a trophy regardless of whether they wrapped the campaign as World Series champions.
San Diego Padres Release Playoff Roster for NLCS vs. Philadelphia Phillies
The San Diego Padres released their 26-man roster for the National League Championship Series Tuesday, for their NLCS series against the Philadelphia Phillies beginning Tuesday night. The Padres will use the same 26-man roster that they used in the National League Division Series to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Leaning Toward Playing In 2023 Instead Of Retiring
The Los Angeles Dodgers face decisions on 10 soon-to-be free agents this offseason, including Clayton Kershaw, who missed some time because of back trouble but otherwise enjoyed a stellar 2022 campaign. The 34-year-old showed no signs of slowing down as he went 12-3 with a 2.28 ERA, 2.57 FIP and...
Baseball Insiders: Dodgers-Aaron Judge chatter, Justin Verlander’s future and more
The Baseball Insiders talk NLCS, ALCS, and the possibility of Aaron Judge joining the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Baseball Insiders recap is back. FanSided’s MLB Insider Robert Murray with new co-host Adam Weinrib chatted about the National League Championship Series, the American League Championship Series, and the upcoming free agent market.
