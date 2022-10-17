Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall, yields rise as investors pore over corporate earnings
U.S. stocks snapped a winning streak to end a back-and-forth session lower Wednesday as a rally that kicked off the week faltered despite better-than-feared earnings reports. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) sank 0.7% after the index gained more than 4% in the past two days, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) shed around 100 points, or 0.3%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was off by 0.9%. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note spiked above 4.1%.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Higher after Friday’s Carnage
Stock indices finished today’s trading session firmly in the green after a poor performance on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 increased by 1.86%, 2.65%, and 3.47%, respectively. All sectors rallied today after each one finished Friday in negative territory. Nonetheless, the...
Motley Fool
1 Semiconductor Stock Down 47% You May Regret Not Buying Hand Over Fist
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dominant position in the foundry space is helping it take advantage of healthy semiconductor demand. The company's relationship with the likes of Apple and the growing demand for chips in the automotive and IoT verticals will be long-term tailwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
parktelegraph.com
Investing In Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD): Why Should You?
It may be riskier to trade before market opening and after market closing than during regular market hours. Since issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. Extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities due to lower liquidity and higher volatility. After-hours trades for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.02, or -0.23%, to $8.67. The Kyndryl Holdings Inc. has recorded 549,056 volume in the after hours trading session. Yahoo Finance discussed the stock recently as it posted Kyndryl, Microsoft and Dell Technologies Unveil Solution to Advance Customers’ Cloud Transformation.
Why Ford Stock Is Trailing the Market Today
One analyst worries that a recession could wipe out its profits.
Yahoo!
Stock market interest is back on the rise: Chart
With a brutal year for the stock market getting closer to a close, investors may be showing renewed interest in their investments as they look to take action into 2023. Google searches for "Dow Jones" have picked up over the last month (chart below), according to findings compiled by DataTrek Research. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is often seen as the most commonly used metric for stocks by the average U.S. household.
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks Down Over 90% to Buy Hand Over Fist
Fear is ruling the stock market at the moment and revealing some enticing opportunities. Upstart faces hurdles in this shaky economy, but its stock is attractive now for its long-term prospects. GoPro's business is in the midst of a turnaround featuring brand new, highly profitable revenue streams. You’re reading a...
US Stocks Could Continue Momentum 3rd Day Straight As Earnings Drive Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Higher — Netflix, Tesla, Chip-Equipment Stocks In Focus
The U.S. index futures point to a higher opening by stocks on Wednesday following the strong runup seen in the previous two sessions. Tuesday, the major indices gap opened higher but gave back some of the gains over the course of the session before moving broadly sideways in a consolidation move. Traders were reacting to positive earnings from companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS and Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT, mixed economic tidings and a decline in oil prices.
Stock Market Today: Goldman Earnings Give Stocks a Boost
Stocks closed higher for a second straight day as the latest batch of third-quarter earnings rolled in. Goldman Sachs (GS (opens in new tab), +2.3%) continued a trend seen in big bank earnings recently, reporting higher-than-expected top- and bottom-line results for its third quarter. Defense contractor Lockheed Martin (LMT (opens in new tab)) was another post-earnings winner, climbing 8.8% after Q3 profit came in higher than expected.
Motley Fool
Is the Bear Market Over? 2 Telling Indicators Say Not Quite Yet
After such a brutal year of selling, some believe that stocks have been oversold. But the market is still valued fairly high and it would not yet seem that investors are fearful enough just yet. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower Amid Bank Earnings, Kroger Merger Deal News
Stocks ended lower Friday, following on from a wild session on Wall Street Thursday that saw the biggest trough-to-peak swing for the Dow in more than two years, as investors navigate a series of big bank earnings and merger deal news. The S&P 500 finished down 2.34%, while the Dow...
Bed Bath & Beyond on “Last Legs as a Company” According to Goldman Sachs
Prior to word of an October 4th stock raise upon news of bondholder organization, company value has been down 58% from the same period in 2021. This article is based on current media reports. All listed facts and projections shared within this article are fully-attributed to outlets includingWikipedia.com, Finance.Yahoo.com, CNN.com, and Barrons.com.
What's Going On With United Airlines Shares
United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL shares are trading higher by 2.45% to $36.98 during Tuesday's trading session in anticipation of the company's third-quarter earnings report, confirmed for today's after-hours session. According to analyst consensus estimates, United Airlines is expected to report revenue of $12.75 billion on EPS of $2.27. What's...
Motley Fool
Did Netflix Just Signal the End of the Bear Market?
Markets were broadly higher in the regular trading session on Tuesday. Netflix shares soared after hours following its third-quarter financial report. Success for the consumer-facing business could provide valuable support to investor confidence more broadly. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
3 Bank Stocks I'd Buy More of Right Now
Interest income is higher, trading activity is strong, and these banks delivered impressive numbers in the third quarter.
parktelegraph.com
Analyst Expects C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) To Make Big Moves
After-hours and pre-market trading may carry slightly higher risks than regular market hours. As issuers often announce important financial information outside regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for a particular security. That is because extended-hours trading may result in lower liquidity and higher volatility. After-hours trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) shows that investor sentiment remained same, with the stock’s consolidated last price remained sameto $96.29. The C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. has recorded 118,598 volume in the after hours trading session. Most recently, Yahoo Finance reported about the stock as it publicized that C.H. Robinson Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, November 2, 2022.
Motley Fool
Tech Sell-Off: These Nasdaq Stocks Could Drop Further, but One Looks Like a Screaming Buy
Personal computer sales fell sharply in the third quarter. AMD, Nvidia, and Intel are already struggling due to the contraction in PC shipments. However, one of these chipmakers is doing well despite the headwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
5 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now Under $10
These 5 growth stocks are beaten down from their highs and could be diamonds in the rough.
Motley Fool
Why IBM Stock Jumped 5% Today
IBM sees healthy demand for its artificial intelligence tools and hybrid cloud computing solutions. As these key concepts are finding market traction, Big Blue's third-quarter results exceeded Wall Street's expectations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Comments / 0