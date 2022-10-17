Read full article on original website
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Buccaneers have a serious problem with head coach Todd Bowles
Three and three was not the start that most of us expected for the Todd Bowles era with the Buccaneers. Something isn’t right here. The way Todd Bowles got control of the Buccaneers was strange. Bruce Arians handing the job over to a close friend that had been overlooked...
NFL World Feels Awful For Alvin Kamara Tonight
The NFL world feels awful for Saints running back Alvin Kamara during Thursday Night Football. The Saints simply refuse to give Kamara the ball when they get down in the red-zone. Instead, it's usually Swiss-army knife Taysom Hill getting the important carries near the goal-line. ...
How did Patriots head coach Bill Belichick pull this off again?
One of the most demanded re-signings from this past free agency period by Patriots fans was ensuring J.C. Jackson remained with the team. After losing Stephon Gilmore mid-season via trade, and Jackson then having the best season of his career, losing both in just one season was not a scenario many wanted to endure.
5 Impact free agents the Atlanta Falcons should sign in week 7
The Atlanta Falcons still have over $9-million in cap space allowing them the chance to make an impact move in the trade market or free agency. Free agency would be the easiest way to improve and avoid spending assets. The Atlanta Falcons are still well in the division and playoff...
Cardinals Safety Budda Baker Praises Defense After Saints Win
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker spoke with reporters after the game and praised the defense for their play while also having some fun with Marco Wilson.
Jerry Jones confirmed he made an expletive comment to Robert Kraft
"It’s probably accurate that I did express myself in probably a way that’s not in good taste.”. Jerry Jones seemed to express some remorse about his comment to Robert Kraft in a radio interview on Friday. The Cowboys owner reportedly told the Patriots owner “don’t [expletive] with me”...
